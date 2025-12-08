في مقابلة حصرية على هامش فعالية «بلاك هات»، قدم لنا المدير الإقليمي للمبيعات لمنطقتي السعودية وتركيا لدى جروب-آي بي محمد فليفل، رؤى حصرية حول تنامي مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية كمركز للأمن السيبراني. وتطرق الحوار إلى التهديد المتزايد للهجمات السيبرانية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وأهمية تبادل المعلومات الاستخبارية، وكيف تُمكّن جروب-آي بي المواهب المحلية لتعزيز الدفاعات السيبرانية في المملكة.

هل يمكنك تقديم نبذة مختصرة عن رحلة جروب-آي بي في المملكة العربية السعودية، وكيف تعمل الشركة في مجال الأمن السيبراني؟

تأسست الشركة منذ 23 عاماً، لكننا بدأنا العمل في المملكة العربية السعودية قبل ثلاث سنوات فقط. ومنذ ذلك الحين، تعاملنا مع مجموعة واسعة من العملاء، بما في ذلك جهات حكومية ومؤسسات مالية وهيئات تنظيمية. وينصب تركيزنا على دعم هؤلاء العملاء في مكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية. ونحن نشهد الآن تنامياً في مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للأمن السيبراني، ونفخر جداً بمساهمتنا في هذا التحول المتسارع من خلال تعزيز استثماراتنا في مشغلين وخبرات محلية.

كيف ترى تطور المملكة كمركز للأمن السيبراني، وما هو الدور الذي تلعبه جروب-آي بي في هذا التحول؟

من نافل القول إن المملكة العربية السعودية هي من أسرع الاقتصادات نمواً في المنطقة، وهي رائدة في مجال التحول الرقمي. ومع معدل مذهل لانتشار الهواتف المحمولة يقارب 98-99%، يشهد تبني التكنولوجيا نمواً هائلاً. ومع ذلك، فقد جذبت هذه الرقمنة السريعة أيضاً المجرمين السيبرانيين، الذين أصبحت هجماتهم أكثر تعقيداً معتمدين على الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي يُمكّنهم من توسيع نطاق عملياتهم بشكل ديناميكي، واستهداف الثغرات الأمنية بدقة كبيرة، وتجاوز أساليب الكشف التقليدية، ما يُمثل تحدياً كبيراً.

ونحن ملتزمون بقوة بدعم الجهات المحلية، وشركات الاتصالات، والبنوك، والهيئات التنظيمية، للتصدي لهذه التهديدات الناشئة. وإلى جانب تقديم الحلول، فإننا نولي أولوية لبناء الخبرات المحلية من خلال تدريب متخصصين سعوديين على مكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية بفعالية.

ما هي برأيكم اتجاهات التهديدات السيبرانية الأكثر أهمية في المملكة اليوم؟

أدى التحول الرقمي إلى ظهور نوعين رئيسيين من الهجمات التي تهيمن على المشهد حالياً. أولاً، تستهدف الهجمات المرتبطة بدول البنية التحتية الحيوية للمملكة. وثانياً، تُركز الهجمات ذات الدوافع المالية، مثل التصيد الاحتيالي ومخططات الاحتيال، بشكل كبير على قطاعات محددة مثل القطاع المصرفي.

كما نشهد أيضاً تزايداً في الهجمات السيبرانية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث يستغل المهاجمون الذكاء الاصطناعي لأتمتة حملات التصيد الاحتيالي، وتطوير هجمات هندسة اجتماعية أكثر إقناعاً، وإنشاء برامج ضارة قادرة على تجاوز إجراءات الأمان المتقدمة. فعلى سبيل المثال، تستخدم هجمات التصيد الاحتيالي الآن الذكاء الاصطناعي لصياغة رسائل شخصية للغاية، ما يزيد من صعوبة اكتشافها ويعزز فعاليتها في خداع الأفراد. وتؤكد هذه الاتجاهات الحاجة إلى حلول متقدمة للكشف عن التهديدات، وتبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية بشكل مستمر، وتعزيز إجراءات الأمان.

ما الذي يجعل منصة استخبارات الاحتيال السيبراني ذات أهمية خاصة للمؤسسات السعودية التي تتعامل مع تزايد الاحتيال الرقمي؟

منصة استخبارات الاحتيال السيبراني (CFIP) هي أحد منتجاتنا الرائدة، وهي تعالج التحدي المتزايد المتمثل في مكافحة الاحتيال السيبراني. ومن المشكلات الحرجة التي رصدناها عالمياً، وخاصةً هنا في المملكة، ضعف تبادل المعلومات الاستخبارية بين المؤسسات والهيئات. ففي مجال الأمن السيبراني، لا يمكن لأي مؤسسة النجاح بمفردها، فالتعاون هو الأساس.

وتتيح هذه المنصة للمؤسسات تبادل معلومات الاحتيال بأمان مع مراعاة لوائح الخصوصية. وعادةً ما تمنع الجهات التنظيمية المؤسسات المالية وغيرها من الجهات من مشاركة البيانات الحساسة، وتعمل منصتنا على إخفاء هوية المعلومات وتجميعها، ما يتيح نهجاً تعاونياً لمكافحة التهديدات. ومن خلال التعلم من تجارب بعضنا البعض، يمكن للمؤسسات اكتشاف التهديدات والتصدي لها بشكل استباقي، حتى قبل تفاقمها.

هلّا ذكرت لنا أحد المنجزات المهمة لجهودكم الاستخباراتية الأخيرة؟

يعد تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية أمراً بالغ الأهمية. وقد لاحظنا على مر السنين، أن الهجمات السيبرانية غالباً ما تتكاثر بسرعة. فبمجرد أن ينجح المهاجم في اختراق مؤسسة ما، سيحاول استخدام نفس الأساليب مع مؤسسات أخرى في مختلف القطاعات والصناعات. والطريقة الوحيدة لمنع ذلك هي تزويد الآخرين بالمعلومات الاستخباراتية بشكل فوري والتعلم من هذه المعلومات. وهذا يُنتج استجابات أسرع، بسرعة تقارب سرعة الهجوم ذاته أو ما يسمى سرعة الثغرة الصفرية، ويساهم بتطوير إستراتيجية دفاعية موحدة ضد التهديدات الناشئة.

تقوم المملكة بتطوير مواهب سيبرانية محلية بوتيرة متسارعة، ما هي الثغرات التي لا تزال قائمة حتى الآن، وكيف تعمل جروب-آي بي على معالجتها؟

بينما تُركز العديد من الشركات حصرياً على جلب حلولها إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، اتخذت جروب-آي بي نهجاً مختلفاً منذ البداية. فنحن نؤمن بأن مفتاح النجاح يكمن في الاستثمار في القدرات والتدريب المحلي، إذ تتطلب التكنولوجيا متخصصين مهرة لتشغيلها وتحسينها.

ويركز نهجنا العالمي المحلي على توظيف وتدريب كفاءات سعودية محلية. وقمنا في هذا السياق بإنشاء مركز مكافحة الجرائم الرقمية (DCRC) لتوطين خبرات الأمن السيبراني. ويُزود المركز المهنيين السعوديين بالأدوات والتدريب والمعرفة اللازمة لمكافحة المهاجمين، بمن فيهم أولئك الذين يستخدمون تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع مراعاة الفروق الثقافية والتشغيلية الفريدة للمنطقة.

ويساعد هذا النهج على سد فجوة المواهب، وضمان وجود قوة عاملة مستدامة مجهزة بالمعرفة المتطورة للدفاع عن المملكة ضد التهديدات السيبرانية المتطورة بشكل متزايد.