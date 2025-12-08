في مقابلة حصرية على هامش فعالية «بلاك هات»، قدم لنا المدير الإقليمي للمبيعات لمنطقتي السعودية وتركيا لدى جروب-آي بي محمد فليفل، رؤى حصرية حول تنامي مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية كمركز للأمن السيبراني. وتطرق الحوار إلى التهديد المتزايد للهجمات السيبرانية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وأهمية تبادل المعلومات الاستخبارية، وكيف تُمكّن جروب-آي بي المواهب المحلية لتعزيز الدفاعات السيبرانية في المملكة.
هل يمكنك تقديم نبذة مختصرة عن رحلة جروب-آي بي في المملكة العربية السعودية، وكيف تعمل الشركة في مجال الأمن السيبراني؟
تأسست الشركة منذ 23 عاماً، لكننا بدأنا العمل في المملكة العربية السعودية قبل ثلاث سنوات فقط. ومنذ ذلك الحين، تعاملنا مع مجموعة واسعة من العملاء، بما في ذلك جهات حكومية ومؤسسات مالية وهيئات تنظيمية. وينصب تركيزنا على دعم هؤلاء العملاء في مكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية. ونحن نشهد الآن تنامياً في مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للأمن السيبراني، ونفخر جداً بمساهمتنا في هذا التحول المتسارع من خلال تعزيز استثماراتنا في مشغلين وخبرات محلية.
كيف ترى تطور المملكة كمركز للأمن السيبراني، وما هو الدور الذي تلعبه جروب-آي بي في هذا التحول؟
من نافل القول إن المملكة العربية السعودية هي من أسرع الاقتصادات نمواً في المنطقة، وهي رائدة في مجال التحول الرقمي. ومع معدل مذهل لانتشار الهواتف المحمولة يقارب 98-99%، يشهد تبني التكنولوجيا نمواً هائلاً. ومع ذلك، فقد جذبت هذه الرقمنة السريعة أيضاً المجرمين السيبرانيين، الذين أصبحت هجماتهم أكثر تعقيداً معتمدين على الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي يُمكّنهم من توسيع نطاق عملياتهم بشكل ديناميكي، واستهداف الثغرات الأمنية بدقة كبيرة، وتجاوز أساليب الكشف التقليدية، ما يُمثل تحدياً كبيراً.
ونحن ملتزمون بقوة بدعم الجهات المحلية، وشركات الاتصالات، والبنوك، والهيئات التنظيمية، للتصدي لهذه التهديدات الناشئة. وإلى جانب تقديم الحلول، فإننا نولي أولوية لبناء الخبرات المحلية من خلال تدريب متخصصين سعوديين على مكافحة الجرائم السيبرانية بفعالية.
ما هي برأيكم اتجاهات التهديدات السيبرانية الأكثر أهمية في المملكة اليوم؟
أدى التحول الرقمي إلى ظهور نوعين رئيسيين من الهجمات التي تهيمن على المشهد حالياً. أولاً، تستهدف الهجمات المرتبطة بدول البنية التحتية الحيوية للمملكة. وثانياً، تُركز الهجمات ذات الدوافع المالية، مثل التصيد الاحتيالي ومخططات الاحتيال، بشكل كبير على قطاعات محددة مثل القطاع المصرفي.
كما نشهد أيضاً تزايداً في الهجمات السيبرانية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث يستغل المهاجمون الذكاء الاصطناعي لأتمتة حملات التصيد الاحتيالي، وتطوير هجمات هندسة اجتماعية أكثر إقناعاً، وإنشاء برامج ضارة قادرة على تجاوز إجراءات الأمان المتقدمة. فعلى سبيل المثال، تستخدم هجمات التصيد الاحتيالي الآن الذكاء الاصطناعي لصياغة رسائل شخصية للغاية، ما يزيد من صعوبة اكتشافها ويعزز فعاليتها في خداع الأفراد. وتؤكد هذه الاتجاهات الحاجة إلى حلول متقدمة للكشف عن التهديدات، وتبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية بشكل مستمر، وتعزيز إجراءات الأمان.
ما الذي يجعل منصة استخبارات الاحتيال السيبراني ذات أهمية خاصة للمؤسسات السعودية التي تتعامل مع تزايد الاحتيال الرقمي؟
منصة استخبارات الاحتيال السيبراني (CFIP) هي أحد منتجاتنا الرائدة، وهي تعالج التحدي المتزايد المتمثل في مكافحة الاحتيال السيبراني. ومن المشكلات الحرجة التي رصدناها عالمياً، وخاصةً هنا في المملكة، ضعف تبادل المعلومات الاستخبارية بين المؤسسات والهيئات. ففي مجال الأمن السيبراني، لا يمكن لأي مؤسسة النجاح بمفردها، فالتعاون هو الأساس.
وتتيح هذه المنصة للمؤسسات تبادل معلومات الاحتيال بأمان مع مراعاة لوائح الخصوصية. وعادةً ما تمنع الجهات التنظيمية المؤسسات المالية وغيرها من الجهات من مشاركة البيانات الحساسة، وتعمل منصتنا على إخفاء هوية المعلومات وتجميعها، ما يتيح نهجاً تعاونياً لمكافحة التهديدات. ومن خلال التعلم من تجارب بعضنا البعض، يمكن للمؤسسات اكتشاف التهديدات والتصدي لها بشكل استباقي، حتى قبل تفاقمها.
هلّا ذكرت لنا أحد المنجزات المهمة لجهودكم الاستخباراتية الأخيرة؟
يعد تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية أمراً بالغ الأهمية. وقد لاحظنا على مر السنين، أن الهجمات السيبرانية غالباً ما تتكاثر بسرعة. فبمجرد أن ينجح المهاجم في اختراق مؤسسة ما، سيحاول استخدام نفس الأساليب مع مؤسسات أخرى في مختلف القطاعات والصناعات. والطريقة الوحيدة لمنع ذلك هي تزويد الآخرين بالمعلومات الاستخباراتية بشكل فوري والتعلم من هذه المعلومات. وهذا يُنتج استجابات أسرع، بسرعة تقارب سرعة الهجوم ذاته أو ما يسمى سرعة الثغرة الصفرية، ويساهم بتطوير إستراتيجية دفاعية موحدة ضد التهديدات الناشئة.
تقوم المملكة بتطوير مواهب سيبرانية محلية بوتيرة متسارعة، ما هي الثغرات التي لا تزال قائمة حتى الآن، وكيف تعمل جروب-آي بي على معالجتها؟
بينما تُركز العديد من الشركات حصرياً على جلب حلولها إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، اتخذت جروب-آي بي نهجاً مختلفاً منذ البداية. فنحن نؤمن بأن مفتاح النجاح يكمن في الاستثمار في القدرات والتدريب المحلي، إذ تتطلب التكنولوجيا متخصصين مهرة لتشغيلها وتحسينها.
ويركز نهجنا العالمي المحلي على توظيف وتدريب كفاءات سعودية محلية. وقمنا في هذا السياق بإنشاء مركز مكافحة الجرائم الرقمية (DCRC) لتوطين خبرات الأمن السيبراني. ويُزود المركز المهنيين السعوديين بالأدوات والتدريب والمعرفة اللازمة لمكافحة المهاجمين، بمن فيهم أولئك الذين يستخدمون تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع مراعاة الفروق الثقافية والتشغيلية الفريدة للمنطقة.
ويساعد هذا النهج على سد فجوة المواهب، وضمان وجود قوة عاملة مستدامة مجهزة بالمعرفة المتطورة للدفاع عن المملكة ضد التهديدات السيبرانية المتطورة بشكل متزايد.
In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the "Black Hat" event, the Regional Sales Director for Saudi Arabia and Turkey at Group-IB, Mohamed Fleifel, provided us with exclusive insights into the growing status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a cybersecurity hub. The discussion touched on the increasing threat of AI-powered cyberattacks, the importance of intelligence sharing, and how Group-IB empowers local talent to enhance cybersecurity defenses in the Kingdom.
Can you provide a brief overview of Group-IB's journey in Saudi Arabia, and how the company operates in the field of cybersecurity?
The company was founded 23 years ago, but we only began operations in Saudi Arabia three years ago. Since then, we have worked with a wide range of clients, including government entities, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. Our focus is on supporting these clients in combating cybercrime. We are now witnessing a rise in the Kingdom's status as a regional cybersecurity hub, and we are very proud of our contribution to this rapid transformation through enhancing our investments in local operators and expertise.
How do you see the Kingdom's evolution as a cybersecurity hub, and what role does Group-IB play in this transformation?
It goes without saying that Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region and is a leader in digital transformation. With an astonishing mobile phone penetration rate of around 98-99%, technology adoption is experiencing tremendous growth. However, this rapid digitization has also attracted cybercriminals, whose attacks have become more sophisticated, relying on artificial intelligence, which enables them to dynamically scale their operations, target security vulnerabilities with great precision, and bypass traditional detection methods, posing a significant challenge.
We are strongly committed to supporting local entities, telecommunications companies, banks, and regulatory bodies to counter these emerging threats. In addition to providing solutions, we prioritize building local expertise by training Saudi specialists to effectively combat cybercrime.
What do you consider to be the most significant trends in cyber threats in the Kingdom today?
The digital transformation has led to the emergence of two main types of attacks that currently dominate the landscape. First, attacks targeting the critical infrastructure of the Kingdom. Second, financially motivated attacks, such as phishing and fraud schemes, are heavily focused on specific sectors like banking.
We are also witnessing an increase in AI-powered cyberattacks, where attackers exploit AI to automate phishing campaigns, develop more convincing social engineering attacks, and create malware capable of bypassing advanced security measures. For example, phishing attacks now use AI to craft highly personalized messages, making them harder to detect and enhancing their effectiveness in deceiving individuals. These trends underscore the need for advanced threat detection solutions, continuous intelligence sharing, and enhanced security measures.
What makes the Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform particularly important for Saudi institutions dealing with the rise of digital fraud?
The Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform (CFIP) is one of our flagship products, addressing the growing challenge of combating cyber fraud. One of the critical issues we have observed globally, especially here in the Kingdom, is the weak intelligence sharing between institutions and entities. In cybersecurity, no institution can succeed alone; collaboration is key.
This platform allows institutions to securely share fraud information while complying with privacy regulations. Regulatory bodies often prevent financial institutions and others from sharing sensitive data, and our platform anonymizes and aggregates information, allowing for a collaborative approach to combating threats. By learning from each other's experiences, institutions can proactively detect and respond to threats even before they escalate.
Can you share one of the significant achievements of your recent intelligence efforts?
Intelligence sharing is critically important. Over the years, we have noticed that cyberattacks often proliferate rapidly. Once an attacker successfully breaches one institution, they will try to use the same methods against other institutions across various sectors and industries. The only way to prevent this is to provide others with intelligence information promptly and to learn from that information. This results in faster responses, approaching the speed of the attack itself, or what is called zero-day speed, and contributes to developing a unified defensive strategy against emerging threats.
The Kingdom is rapidly developing local cybersecurity talent; what gaps still exist, and how is Group-IB addressing them?
While many companies focus exclusively on bringing their solutions to Saudi Arabia, Group-IB has taken a different approach from the beginning. We believe that the key to success lies in investing in local capabilities and training, as technology requires skilled specialists to operate and enhance it.
Our global-local approach focuses on hiring and training local Saudi talents. In this context, we established the Digital Crime Combat Center (DCRC) to localize cybersecurity expertise. The center equips Saudi professionals with the tools, training, and knowledge necessary to combat attackers, including those using AI techniques, while considering the unique cultural and operational differences of the region.
This approach helps bridge the talent gap and ensures a sustainable workforce equipped with advanced knowledge to defend the Kingdom against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.