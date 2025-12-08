In an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the "Black Hat" event, the Regional Sales Director for Saudi Arabia and Turkey at Group-IB, Mohamed Fleifel, provided us with exclusive insights into the growing status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a cybersecurity hub. The discussion touched on the increasing threat of AI-powered cyberattacks, the importance of intelligence sharing, and how Group-IB empowers local talent to enhance cybersecurity defenses in the Kingdom.

Can you provide a brief overview of Group-IB's journey in Saudi Arabia, and how the company operates in the field of cybersecurity?

The company was founded 23 years ago, but we only began operations in Saudi Arabia three years ago. Since then, we have worked with a wide range of clients, including government entities, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. Our focus is on supporting these clients in combating cybercrime. We are now witnessing a rise in the Kingdom's status as a regional cybersecurity hub, and we are very proud of our contribution to this rapid transformation through enhancing our investments in local operators and expertise.

How do you see the Kingdom's evolution as a cybersecurity hub, and what role does Group-IB play in this transformation?

It goes without saying that Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region and is a leader in digital transformation. With an astonishing mobile phone penetration rate of around 98-99%, technology adoption is experiencing tremendous growth. However, this rapid digitization has also attracted cybercriminals, whose attacks have become more sophisticated, relying on artificial intelligence, which enables them to dynamically scale their operations, target security vulnerabilities with great precision, and bypass traditional detection methods, posing a significant challenge.

We are strongly committed to supporting local entities, telecommunications companies, banks, and regulatory bodies to counter these emerging threats. In addition to providing solutions, we prioritize building local expertise by training Saudi specialists to effectively combat cybercrime.

What do you consider to be the most significant trends in cyber threats in the Kingdom today?

The digital transformation has led to the emergence of two main types of attacks that currently dominate the landscape. First, attacks targeting the critical infrastructure of the Kingdom. Second, financially motivated attacks, such as phishing and fraud schemes, are heavily focused on specific sectors like banking.

We are also witnessing an increase in AI-powered cyberattacks, where attackers exploit AI to automate phishing campaigns, develop more convincing social engineering attacks, and create malware capable of bypassing advanced security measures. For example, phishing attacks now use AI to craft highly personalized messages, making them harder to detect and enhancing their effectiveness in deceiving individuals. These trends underscore the need for advanced threat detection solutions, continuous intelligence sharing, and enhanced security measures.

What makes the Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform particularly important for Saudi institutions dealing with the rise of digital fraud?

The Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform (CFIP) is one of our flagship products, addressing the growing challenge of combating cyber fraud. One of the critical issues we have observed globally, especially here in the Kingdom, is the weak intelligence sharing between institutions and entities. In cybersecurity, no institution can succeed alone; collaboration is key.

This platform allows institutions to securely share fraud information while complying with privacy regulations. Regulatory bodies often prevent financial institutions and others from sharing sensitive data, and our platform anonymizes and aggregates information, allowing for a collaborative approach to combating threats. By learning from each other's experiences, institutions can proactively detect and respond to threats even before they escalate.

Can you share one of the significant achievements of your recent intelligence efforts?

Intelligence sharing is critically important. Over the years, we have noticed that cyberattacks often proliferate rapidly. Once an attacker successfully breaches one institution, they will try to use the same methods against other institutions across various sectors and industries. The only way to prevent this is to provide others with intelligence information promptly and to learn from that information. This results in faster responses, approaching the speed of the attack itself, or what is called zero-day speed, and contributes to developing a unified defensive strategy against emerging threats.

The Kingdom is rapidly developing local cybersecurity talent; what gaps still exist, and how is Group-IB addressing them?

While many companies focus exclusively on bringing their solutions to Saudi Arabia, Group-IB has taken a different approach from the beginning. We believe that the key to success lies in investing in local capabilities and training, as technology requires skilled specialists to operate and enhance it.

Our global-local approach focuses on hiring and training local Saudi talents. In this context, we established the Digital Crime Combat Center (DCRC) to localize cybersecurity expertise. The center equips Saudi professionals with the tools, training, and knowledge necessary to combat attackers, including those using AI techniques, while considering the unique cultural and operational differences of the region.

This approach helps bridge the talent gap and ensures a sustainable workforce equipped with advanced knowledge to defend the Kingdom against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.