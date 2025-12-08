كشفت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن العملة الإيرانية هوت اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى أدنى مستوى في تاريخها، مقتربة من 1.25 مليون ريال مقابل الدولار في سوق الصرف الحرة، وكان سعر الريال الإيراني بلغ في عام 2018 نحو 55 ألف ريال مقابل الدولار.


وسوق الصرف الحرة هي المكان الذي يشتري فيه أفراد الشعب الإيراني العملات الأجنبية، في حين تعتمد الشركات عادة على أسعار صرف تحددها الدولة.


وقالت وكالة أنباء فارس شبه الرسمية إن قراراً أصدرته الحكومة أخيراً، ويسمح للمستوردين بالاستفادة من سوق الصرف الحرة لاستيراد السلع الأساسية، زاد من الضغط على السوق ورفع سعر الدولار.


ويواجه الاقتصاد الإيراني خطر الركود، إذ يتوقع البنك الدولي انكماشاً اقتصادياً 1.7% في عام 2025 و2.8% في عام 2026.