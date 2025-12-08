Iranian media reported that the Iranian currency plummeted today (Monday) to its lowest level in history, approaching 1.25 million rials against the dollar in the free exchange market. The Iranian rial was around 55,000 rials against the dollar in 2018.



The free exchange market is where the Iranian people buy foreign currencies, while companies usually rely on exchange rates set by the government.



The semi-official Fars News Agency stated that a recent decision by the government allowing importers to benefit from the free exchange market for importing essential goods has increased pressure on the market and raised the dollar price.



The Iranian economy faces the risk of recession, with the World Bank predicting an economic contraction of 1.7% in 2025 and 2.8% in 2026.