The National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert for the city of Jeddah due to heavy rainfall, indicating that the alert will begin at 1 AM tomorrow (Tuesday) and last until 1 PM.

The center explained that the rain will be accompanied by strong winds, a significant reduction in horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, high waves, and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology has issued 4 red alerts for heavy rains affecting 4 regions in the Kingdom today (Monday), including Mecca, Medina, Hail, and the Northern Borders. The province of Rabigh experienced heavy rainfall, prompting the transition of in-person classes for students to be conducted (remotely) at King Abdulaziz University’s branch in the province, along with the implementation of a flexible working hours system for employees.