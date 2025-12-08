أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد إنذارا أحمر على مدينة جدة بهطول أمطار غزيرة، مشيرا إلى أن بداية الإنذار من الساعة الواحدة فجر غد (الثلاثاء) إلى الساعة الواحدة ظهرا.
وأوضح المركز أن الأمطار ستكون مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج، وصواعق رعدية.
فيما أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 4 إنذارات حمراء لأمطار غزيرة تهطل على 4 مناطق بالمملكة، اليوم (الاثنين)، تشمل كلاً من مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، إذ شهدت محافظة رابغ أمطاراً غزيرة استدعت تحويل الدراسة الحضورية للطلاب والطالبات لتكون (عن بُعد) بمقر جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز في فرعها بالمحافظة، مع تطبيق نظام الدوام المرن للموظفين.
