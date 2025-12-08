إطلاق معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 الخميس القادم

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority is preparing to launch the Jeddah Book Fair 2025 next Thursday, which will run from December 11 to 20 at the "Jeddah Super Dome," with the participation of over 1,000 publishing houses and agencies from 24 countries, distributed across 400 pavilions.

The fair will host a selection of writers, thinkers, and intellectuals from within Saudi Arabia and abroad, offering a diverse cultural program over ten days that covers literature, knowledge, and sciences.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, explained that the Jeddah Book Fair represents a prominent cultural station, reflecting the rapid growth witnessed in the literature, publishing, and translation sector, along with continuous support from the wise leadership. He emphasized that the fair is one of the most significant cultural platforms supporting the objectives of Vision 2030, by enhancing creative industries and knowledge movement.



A Cultural Program and an Integrated Knowledge Experience

The authority is keen to present interactive events and programs aimed at publishers, authors, translators, and the public, as part of initiatives that enhance the quality of content production and support the creative environment, while strengthening partnerships, empowering publishers, and stimulating investment in the publishing sector.

The fair offers more than 170 events, including lectures, seminars, and workshops, in addition to activities in the children's area designed for various ages, with competitions aimed at inspiring children and adolescents and nurturing their passion for reading, discovery, and honing their talents.

Supporting Writers and Meeting Authors

The fair provides a corner for Saudi authors for self-publishing to showcase hundreds of titles in literary, knowledge, and cultural fields, enhancing opportunities for Saudi writers to highlight their work.

Book signing platforms allow readers the chance to meet their favorite authors and receive special dedications, while cultural bodies, community institutions, and universities showcase their new publications and initiatives.

Worlds of Creativity and Imagination

The fair includes a manga and anime section with its collectibles, models, and characters, alongside a section for discounted books to facilitate access to reading for all visitors.

The Jeddah Book Fair 2025 comes under the slogan "Jeddah Reads," stemming from the "Saudi Arabia Reads" campaign, to enhance the passion for reading and knowledge among various segments of society and support culture and creativity.

The fair opens the door for readers to interact with authors and creators, contributing to enriching the literary and intellectual scene in the Kingdom and enhancing Jeddah's status as a global cultural hub.

The fair includes activities for children, manga, and books.