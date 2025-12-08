تستعد هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الخميس القادم لإطلاق معرض جدة للكتاب 2025، والذي يستمر من 11 إلى 20 ديسمبر في «جدة سوبر دوم»، بمشاركة أكثر من 1000 دار نشر ووكالة من 24 دولة، موزعة على 400 جناح.

ويستضيف المعرض نخبة من الأدباء والمفكرين والمثقفين من داخل السعودية وخارجها، مقدمًا على مدى عشرة أيام برنامجًا ثقافيًا متنوعًا يغطي الأدب والمعرفة والعلوم.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل، أن معرض جدة للكتاب يشكّل محطة ثقافية بارزة، تعكس ما يشهده قطاع الأدب والنشر والترجمة من نمو متسارع، ودعم مستمر من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكدًا أن المعرض من أبرز المنصات الثقافية الداعمة لمستهدفات رؤية 2030، عبر تعزيز الصناعات الإبداعية والحراك المعرفي.
إطلاق معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 الخميس القادم

برنامج ثقافي وتجربة معرفية متكاملة

الهيئة تحرص على تقديم فعاليات وبرامج تفاعلية موجّهة للناشرين والمؤلفين والمترجمين والجمهور، ضمن مبادرات تعزز جودة صناعة المحتوى وتدعم البيئة الإبداعية، مع تعزيز الشراكات وتمكين الناشرين وتحفيز الاستثمار في قطاع النشر.

ويقدّم المعرض أكثر من 170 فعالية تشمل محاضرات وندوات وورش عمل، إضافة إلى أنشطة منطقة الطفل المصممة لمختلف الأعمار، مع مسابقات تهدف إلى إلهام الأطفال واليافعين وتنمية شغفهم بالقراءة والاكتشاف وصقل مواهبهم.

دعم الأدباء ولقاء المؤلفين

يوفر المعرض ركن المؤلف السعودي للنشر الذاتي لعرض مئات العناوين في المجالات الأدبية والمعرفية والثقافية، بما يعزز فرص الأدباء السعوديين لإبراز إنتاجهم.

وتتيح منصات توقيع الكتب للقراء فرصة الالتقاء بالكتّاب المفضلين والحصول على إهداءات خاصة، فيما تعرض الهيئات الثقافية والمؤسسات المجتمعية والجامعات إصداراتها ومبادراتها الجديدة.

إطلاق معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 الخميس القادم

عوالم الإبداع والخيال

يضم المعرض قسم المانجا والأنمي بمقتنياته ومجسماته وشخصياته، إلى جانب قسم الكتب المخفضة لتسهيل الوصول إلى القراءة لجميع الزوار.

يأتي معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 تحت شعار «جدة تقرأ»، المنبثق من حملة «السعودية تقرأ»، لتعزيز شغف القراءة والمعرفة لدى مختلف شرائح المجتمع ودعم الثقافة والإبداع.

ويفتح المعرض المجال أمام القراء للتفاعل مع المؤلفين والمبدعين، بما يسهم في إثراء المشهد الأدبي والفكري في المملكة وتعزيز مكانة جدة كمركز ثقافي عالمي.

ويشتمل المعرض على فعاليات الطفل والمانجا والكتب.