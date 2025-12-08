إطلاق معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 الخميس القادم

تستعد هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الخميس القادم لإطلاق معرض جدة للكتاب 2025، والذي يستمر من 11 إلى 20 ديسمبر في «جدة سوبر دوم»، بمشاركة أكثر من 1000 دار نشر ووكالة من 24 دولة، موزعة على 400 جناح.
ويستضيف المعرض نخبة من الأدباء والمفكرين والمثقفين من داخل السعودية وخارجها، مقدمًا على مدى عشرة أيام برنامجًا ثقافيًا متنوعًا يغطي الأدب والمعرفة والعلوم.
وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل، أن معرض جدة للكتاب يشكّل محطة ثقافية بارزة، تعكس ما يشهده قطاع الأدب والنشر والترجمة من نمو متسارع، ودعم مستمر من القيادة الرشيدة، مؤكدًا أن المعرض من أبرز المنصات الثقافية الداعمة لمستهدفات رؤية 2030، عبر تعزيز الصناعات الإبداعية والحراك المعرفي.
برنامج ثقافي وتجربة معرفية متكاملة
الهيئة تحرص على تقديم فعاليات وبرامج تفاعلية موجّهة للناشرين والمؤلفين والمترجمين والجمهور، ضمن مبادرات تعزز جودة صناعة المحتوى وتدعم البيئة الإبداعية، مع تعزيز الشراكات وتمكين الناشرين وتحفيز الاستثمار في قطاع النشر.
ويقدّم المعرض أكثر من 170 فعالية تشمل محاضرات وندوات وورش عمل، إضافة إلى أنشطة منطقة الطفل المصممة لمختلف الأعمار، مع مسابقات تهدف إلى إلهام الأطفال واليافعين وتنمية شغفهم بالقراءة والاكتشاف وصقل مواهبهم.
دعم الأدباء ولقاء المؤلفين
يوفر المعرض ركن المؤلف السعودي للنشر الذاتي لعرض مئات العناوين في المجالات الأدبية والمعرفية والثقافية، بما يعزز فرص الأدباء السعوديين لإبراز إنتاجهم.
وتتيح منصات توقيع الكتب للقراء فرصة الالتقاء بالكتّاب المفضلين والحصول على إهداءات خاصة، فيما تعرض الهيئات الثقافية والمؤسسات المجتمعية والجامعات إصداراتها ومبادراتها الجديدة.
عوالم الإبداع والخيال
يضم المعرض قسم المانجا والأنمي بمقتنياته ومجسماته وشخصياته، إلى جانب قسم الكتب المخفضة لتسهيل الوصول إلى القراءة لجميع الزوار.
يأتي معرض جدة للكتاب 2025 تحت شعار «جدة تقرأ»، المنبثق من حملة «السعودية تقرأ»، لتعزيز شغف القراءة والمعرفة لدى مختلف شرائح المجتمع ودعم الثقافة والإبداع.
ويفتح المعرض المجال أمام القراء للتفاعل مع المؤلفين والمبدعين، بما يسهم في إثراء المشهد الأدبي والفكري في المملكة وتعزيز مكانة جدة كمركز ثقافي عالمي.
ويشتمل المعرض على فعاليات الطفل والمانجا والكتب.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority is preparing to launch the Jeddah Book Fair 2025 next Thursday, which will run from December 11 to 20 at the "Jeddah Super Dome," with the participation of over 1,000 publishing houses and agencies from 24 countries, distributed across 400 pavilions.
The fair will host a selection of writers, thinkers, and intellectuals from within Saudi Arabia and abroad, offering a diverse cultural program over ten days that covers literature, knowledge, and sciences.
The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, explained that the Jeddah Book Fair represents a prominent cultural station, reflecting the rapid growth witnessed in the literature, publishing, and translation sector, along with continuous support from the wise leadership. He emphasized that the fair is one of the most significant cultural platforms supporting the objectives of Vision 2030, by enhancing creative industries and knowledge movement.
A Cultural Program and an Integrated Knowledge Experience
The authority is keen to present interactive events and programs aimed at publishers, authors, translators, and the public, as part of initiatives that enhance the quality of content production and support the creative environment, while strengthening partnerships, empowering publishers, and stimulating investment in the publishing sector.
The fair offers more than 170 events, including lectures, seminars, and workshops, in addition to activities in the children's area designed for various ages, with competitions aimed at inspiring children and adolescents and nurturing their passion for reading, discovery, and honing their talents.
Supporting Writers and Meeting Authors
The fair provides a corner for Saudi authors for self-publishing to showcase hundreds of titles in literary, knowledge, and cultural fields, enhancing opportunities for Saudi writers to highlight their work.
Book signing platforms allow readers the chance to meet their favorite authors and receive special dedications, while cultural bodies, community institutions, and universities showcase their new publications and initiatives.
Worlds of Creativity and Imagination
The fair includes a manga and anime section with its collectibles, models, and characters, alongside a section for discounted books to facilitate access to reading for all visitors.
The Jeddah Book Fair 2025 comes under the slogan "Jeddah Reads," stemming from the "Saudi Arabia Reads" campaign, to enhance the passion for reading and knowledge among various segments of society and support culture and creativity.
The fair opens the door for readers to interact with authors and creators, contributing to enriching the literary and intellectual scene in the Kingdom and enhancing Jeddah's status as a global cultural hub.
The fair includes activities for children, manga, and books.