إشارة إلى المقطع المتداول حول انهيار أرضي في أحد الطرق بإحدى محافظات المنطقة، أكد مصدر مسؤول في إمارة منطقة تبوك أن الانهيار الأرضي، الذي حصل في أحد الطرق بإحدى محافظات المنطقة جراء هطول الأمطار الغزيرة التي عمّت معظم أرجاء المنطقة، تمّت مباشرته في حينه من قبل الجهات المختصة.

وأضاف المصدر أنه تم إغلاق الطريق فوراً كأجراء احترازي من أجل الحفاظ على سلامة الأرواح والممتلكات، وعمل تحويلة لسهولة وانسيابية الحركة المرورية، والعمل جارٍ حالياً على إصلاح الطريق من قبل فرق الصيانة المختصة.