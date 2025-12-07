Referring to the circulated clip about a landslide on one of the roads in one of the governorates of the region, a responsible source in the Emirate of Tabuk confirmed that the landslide, which occurred on one of the roads in one of the governorates of the region due to the heavy rains that affected most areas of the region, was promptly addressed by the relevant authorities.

The source added that the road was immediately closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of lives and property, and a detour was created for the ease and smoothness of traffic flow. Work is currently underway to repair the road by specialized maintenance teams.