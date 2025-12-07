The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation. He lit a fire in areas not designated for it in the Medina region, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in areas not designated for it in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that constitute an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.