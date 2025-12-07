Last week, Sinome Centers, a leader in developing and operating lifestyle destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, officially announced the renaming of "Al Nakheel Mall Dammam" to "Westfield Dammam," in a move that enhances the shopping center's position as a comprehensive destination for retail and entertainment in the Kingdom. The mall features 292 stores and spans a rental area of over 58,000 square meters. Khaled Ahmed Al Janahi, the CEO of the commercial sector at Sinome Centers, revealed to "Okaz" the launch of two new malls named Westfield Jeddah next April and Westfield Riyadh in September.

He confirmed that the change of "Al Nakheel Dammam" mall is not limited to just the name but goes beyond that by changing the experience in various ways and transforming the mall itself. Today, more than 15 new brands have been attracted, some of which are coming to Saudi Arabia and the Eastern Province for the first time. We will benefit from Westfield, the leading global brand in mall operations and even in customer experience. Today, our primary customer is not just the tenant but the visitors of the mall. We are working to be closer to them, understand them better, and provide them with great flexibility from the beginning of their journey, from parking to their shopping experience until they leave. We are collaborating with Westfield on many development ideas, some of which have been implemented, and the rest will be executed in the coming weeks.

Regarding the choice of Dammam as the first city to launch the Westfield brand in Saudi Arabia, Al Janahi said: "Sinome's portfolio includes more than 20 shopping malls, and we chose a distinctive mall in each city to launch the Westfield brand. In the coming months, it will be launched in Riyadh and Jeddah. Dammam was initially selected because the former Al Nakheel Dammam mall is considered one of the best malls in Sinome's current portfolio. Despite this, we have worked to develop it even further. Westfield will not only work on developing weaker malls but will also enhance and strengthen the distinguished ones. The former Al Nakheel mall is one of the best malls in the Eastern Province and the third-best mall in Sinome's portfolio."

Regarding Sinome Centers' future expansion plans in Saudi Arabia, he said: "We started in Dammam working in partnership with Westfield to add more. Next April, we will add a new mall named Westfield Jeddah, and in September, we will open Westfield Riyadh. These three malls are part of 8 malls where Westfield will be launched, and the remaining five will be announced later according to studies with Westfield."

He added: "We have 20 existing malls and more than 5 upcoming malls over the next five years."