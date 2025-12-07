فيما أعلنت سينومي سنترز، الرائدة في تطوير وتشغيل وجهات أسلوب الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية، الأسبوع الماضي تغيير اسم «النخيل مول الدمام» رسمياً ليصبح «ويستفيلد الدمام»، في خطوة تعزّز مكانة المركز التجاري بصفته وجهةً متكاملة لتجارة التجزئة والترفيه في المملكة، ويضم 292 متجراً وتمتد على مساحة تأجيرية تتجاوز 58 ألف متر مربع، كشف الرئيس التنفيذي للقطاع التجاري في سينومي سنتر خالد أحمد الجناحي لـ«عكاظ» عن إطلاق مولين جديدين بمسمى ويستفيلد جدة إبريل القادم، وويستفيلد الرياض في سبتمبر القادم.

مؤكداً أن تغيير مول «نخيل الدمام» لا يقتصر على الاسم فقط، بل يتجاوز ذلك من خلال تغيير التجربة بأشكال عديدة، وتغيير المول نفسه، واليوم تم استقطاب أكثر من 15 علامة تجارية جديدة، البعض منها يأتي لأول مرة إلى السعودية والمنطقة الشرقية، وسنستفيد من ويستفيلد العلامة الرائدة في العالم في تشغيل المول وحتى في تجربة العميل، واليوم زبوننا الأول ليس المستأجر فقط بل زوار المول، ونحن نعمل لنكون أقرب لهم ونفهمهم أكثر ونعطيهم المرونة الكبيرة منذ بداية الرحلة من المواقف وحتى خلال تسوقهم إلى حين خروجهم، ونعمل مع ويستفيلد على أفكار كثيرة للتطوير طبق العديد منها وسينفذ الجزء الآخر في الأسابيع القادمة.

وعن اختيار الدمام كأول مدينة لإطلاق علامة ويستفيلد في السعودية قال الجناحي: «محفظة سينومي لديها أكثر من 20 مولاً تجارياً واخترنا في كل مدينة مولاً مميزاً لإطلاق علامة ويستفيلد، وفي الأشهر القادمة سيتم إطلاقها في الرياض وجدة، وتم اختيار الدمام في البداية لأن مول النخيل الدمام سابقاً يعتبر من أفضل المولات في محفظة سينومي حالياً، ورغم ذلك عملنا على تطويره أكثر وأكثر، وويستفيلد ستعمل ليس على تطوير المولات الضعيفة فقط بل حتى المميز منها سيتم تطويرها وتقويتها أكثر، ومول النخيل سابقاً من أفضل مولات المنطقة الشرقية وثالث أفضل مول في محفظة سينومي».

وحول الخطط المستقبلية لسينومي سنترز للتوسع في السعودية قال: «بدأنا في الدمام نعمل بالشراكة مع ويستفيلد على إضافة، وفي إبريل القادم سنضيف مولاً جديداً بمسمى ويستفيلد جدة، وفي سبتمبر القادم سنفتتح ويستفيلد الرياض، وهذه الثلاثة مولات من أصل 8 مولات سيتم إطلاق ويستفيلد فيها، والخمسة المتبقية سيتم الإعلان عنها لاحقاً وفقاً للدراسات مع ويستفيلد».

وأضاف: «لدينا 20 مولاً قائماً، وأكثر من 5 مولات قادمة خلال الأعوام الخمسة المقبلة».