تزداد الأدلة العلمية التي تربط بين جودة النوم وصحة التمثيل الغذائي في الجسم، إذ تشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن عدد ساعات النوم قد يلعب دوراً مهماً في تقليل خطر الإصابة بمرض السكري من النوع الثاني. ويؤكد باحثون في مجال طب النوم أن النوم غير الكافي أو غير المنتظم قد يؤثر في قدرة الجسم على تنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم، ما يزيد احتمالات الإصابة بالمرض على المدى الطويل.
وبحسب ما أوردته تقارير علمية طبية استندت إلى أبحاث نشرتها الرابطة الأوروبية لدراسة السكري (EASD)، فإن الأشخاص الذين ينامون ما بين 7 إلى 8 ساعات يومياً يحققون توازناً أفضل في العمليات الأيضية مقارنة بمن ينامون ساعات أقل أو أكثر من ذلك بشكل مستمر. وأظهرت الدراسات أن النوم القصير، خصوصاً أقل من ست ساعات يومياً، قد يرتبط بارتفاع مقاومة الإنسولين، وهو أحد العوامل الأساسية التي تقود إلى الإصابة بالسكري.
ويرتبط هذا التأثير بعدة آليات بيولوجية؛ أبرزها اضطراب إفراز الهرمونات المنظمة للشهية مثل (الغريلين) و(اللبتين)، إضافة إلى زيادة مستويات هرمون الكورتيزول المرتبط بالتوتر. وهذه التغيرات قد تدفع إلى الإفراط في تناول الطعام، خصوصاً الأطعمة الغنية بالسكريات والدهون، ما يؤدي مع مرور الوقت إلى زيادة الوزن واضطراب تنظيم السكر في الدم.
