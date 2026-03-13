The scientific evidence linking sleep quality and metabolic health in the body is increasing, as recent studies indicate that the number of hours of sleep may play an important role in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers in the field of sleep medicine confirm that insufficient or irregular sleep may affect the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, increasing the likelihood of developing the disease in the long term.

According to reports from medical scientific studies based on research published by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), individuals who sleep between 7 to 8 hours daily achieve a better balance in metabolic processes compared to those who consistently sleep fewer or more hours than that. Studies have shown that short sleep, particularly less than six hours a day, may be associated with increased insulin resistance, which is one of the key factors leading to diabetes.

This effect is linked to several biological mechanisms, the most notable of which are the disruption of the secretion of appetite-regulating hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, in addition to increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol. These changes may drive overeating, especially of foods rich in sugars and fats, which over time leads to weight gain and disrupted blood sugar regulation.