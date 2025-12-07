برعاية وحضور وزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، انطلقت بمقر اتحاد الغرف السعودية بالرياض اليوم، فعاليات المؤتمر السعودي الدولي للتقييم، تحت شعار «نحو الريادة الإقليمية»، بمشاركة نحو 1000 من المسؤولين والشركات والخبراء والمتخصصين في مجال التقييم.

ويأتي المؤتمر بتنظيم من اتحاد الغرف السعودية ممثلاً باللجنة الوطنية للتقييم، بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للمقيّمين المعتمدين، لاستعراض أبرز التوجهات الحديثة في مجالات التقييم والتجارب المحلية والدولية الرائدة وأفضل النماذج العالمية، لمناقشة سبل رفع جاذبية بيئة الأعمال في القطاع، وآليات التمكين والدعم المؤسسي للمهنة.

نهضة تنموية شاملة

وأوضح رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية حسن بن معجب الحويزي في كلمته، أن المملكة تشهد في ظل دعم القيادة الرشيدة نهضة تنموية شاملة في مختلف القطاعات، عادّاً قطاع التقييم الركيزة الأساسية التي تعزز الثقة بالسوق، ويحظى باهتمام من الجهات الحكومية.

وأكد أن المؤتمر السعودي الدولي للتقييم يعكس أهمية التقييم في نجاح الاستثمارات بوصفه مرآة لسلامة السوق وبوصلة للتنمية، مفيداً أن جودة التقييم لم تعد خياراً، بل ضرورة اقتصادية لمستقبل أكثر استدامة.

بدوره أوضح رئيس اللجنة الوطنية للتقييم حمد بن علي الشويعر أن المؤتمر السعودي الدولي للتقييم يجسد ما يحظى به قطاع التقييم من دعم أسهم في إحداث نقلة نوعية في سوق التقييم، مبيناً أن نظام التقييم ركيزة لحفظ الحقوق وحماية الأفراد والاقتصاد، مع اعتماده في أنظمة رسوم الأراضي البيضاء ونزع الملكيات وهيئة السوق المالية، مشيراً إلى دور الهيئة السعودية للمقيّمين المعتمدين في تطوير المهنة، منوهاً بما يمتلكه المقيّمون السعوديون من كفاءات تؤهلهم للريادة العالمية.

رفع كفاءة الأسواق المالية

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لمجلس معايير التقييم الدولية (IVSC) نيكولاس تالبوت إن «المجلس يعمل على تطوير معايير تقييم دولية (IVS) متسقة وعالية الجودة تشمل مختلف فئات الأصول حول العالم، بما يعزز موثوقية التقييم، ويرفع كفاءة الأسواق المالية، وتعد الهيئة السعودية للمقيّمين المعتمدين شريكاً عالمياً إستراتيجياً يسهم في تطوير مهنة التقييم بالمملكة ودمج الخبرات الدولية بالممارسات المحلية».

وبين أن الشراكة مع «تقييم» أسفرت عن افتتاح المقر الإقليمي للمجلس لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا في الرياض، في خطوة تعكس المكانة المتقدمة للمملكة في القطاع، مفيداً بأن منتدى IVSC للمستثمرين يضم كبار المستثمرين العالميين بأصول تتجاوز 23 تريليون دولار، متطرقاً إلى أبرز التحديات والفرص بمجال التقييم ومنها التشريعات، وتوافر البيانات، والأطر المحلية للتمويل والضرائب، والأصول غير الملموسة، واستخدام التكنولوجيا.

من جهته، قال رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية الاقتصاد الدكتور أحمد عبدالكريم المحيميد إن «إنشاء الهيئة السعودية للمقيمين المعتمدين عام 2013 جعل المملكة أول دولة عربية تؤسس جهة مستقلة لتنظيم مهنة التقييم وفق المعايير العالمية، في ظل أهمية سوق عقاري عالمي تتجاوز قيمته 393 تريليون دولار»، مشيراً إلى أن التجربتين البريطانية والألمانية شكّلتا معياراً عالمياً نقل التقييم من مجرد تقدير إلى علم دقيق، مستعرضاً تطورات مجال التقييم في العصر الرقمي بظهور معايير التقييم العالمية IVS، واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي ودمج معايير ESG (البيئة والاجتماعية والحوكمة) في عمليات التقييم.

(20) جهة وشركة متخصصة في التقييم

وصاحب المؤتمر معرض شارك فيه أكثر من (20) جهة وشركة متخصصة في التقييم، استعرُضت من خلاله الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين في مجال التقييم بمختلف فروعه.

ويستكمل المؤتمر أعماله غداً بعقد (4) جلسات حوارية بمشاركة نخبة من المسؤولين والخبراء، تتناول الأولى زيادة جاذبية بيئة الأعمال في التقييم، والثانية تناقش التمكين والدعم المؤسسي لمهنة التقييم، فيما تسلط الثالثة الضوء على دور المنظمات الدولية في تطوير مهنة التقييم، أما الجلسة الرابعة فتستعرض أفضل الممارسات المحلية والدولية في مجال التقييم.