شهد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني توقيع اتفاقية لتنفيذ مشروع قطار كهربائي سريع لنقل الركاب بين المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر، في خطوة تعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

وقع الاتفاقية وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح الجاسر، ووزير المواصلات بدولة قطر الشيخ محمد بن عبدالله آل ثاني، وذلك ضمن أعمال المجلس التنسيقي السعودي القطري.

ويُعد مشروع القطار السريع بين البلدين خطوة إستراتيجية ضمن جهود البلدين لتعزيز التعاون والتكامل التنموي، وترسيخ التنمية المستدامة والالتزام المشترك نحو آفاق أوسع من التنمية والازدهار في المنطقة.

ويمتد القطار السريع على مسافة 785 كيلومتراً، حيث يربط العاصمتين الرياض والدوحة، مروراً بمحطات رئيسية تشمل مدينتي الهفوف والدمام، وتربط مطار الملك سلمان الدولي، ومطار حمد الدولي؛ ليشكل القطار شرياناً جديداً للتنقل السريع والمستدام، وتحسين تجربة السفر الإقليمي، بسرعة تتجاوز 300 كيلومتر في الساعة، ليسهم في تقليص زمن الرحلات إلى ساعتين تقريباً بين العاصمتين؛ ما يدعم حركة التنقل ويعزز الحراك التجاري والسياحي ويدعم النمو الاقتصادي ويعزز جودة الحياة.

وسيخدم القطار السريع أكثر من 10 ملايين راكب سنوياً، ويُمكّن المسافرين من اكتشاف معالم المملكة وقطر بكل يسر وسهولة، كما سيسهم المشروع في توفير أكثر من 30 ألف وظيفة مباشرة وغير مباشرة.


مدة المشروع 6 سنوات

ومن المقدّر أن يحقق المشروع بعد اكتماله أثراً اقتصادياً بنحو 115 مليار ريال للناتج المحلي الإجمالي للبلدين؛ ما يجعله أحد أهم المشاريع الإستراتيجية التي تدعم التنمية الإقليمية، وترسخ الترابط والتكامل بين دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية عبر شبكة سكك حديد متطورة.

وسيتم الانتهاء من المشروع بعد 6 سنوات بمشيئة الله، وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية للجودة والسلامة، وباستخدام أحدث تقنيات السكك الحديدية والهندسة الذكية لضمان تشغيل آمن وسلس؛ بما يحقق الاستدامة البيئية، ويقلل من انبعاثات الكربون، ويعزز الجهود الرامية إلى دعم التحول نحو أنماط نقل أكثر كفاءة وابتكاراً للتنقل الذكي والمستدام في المنطقة.