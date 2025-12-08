Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed the signing of an agreement to implement a high-speed electric train project for passenger transport between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, in a step that reflects the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two brotherly countries.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh Al-Jasser, and the Minister of Transport of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, as part of the Saudi-Qatari Coordinating Council's activities.



The high-speed train project between the two countries is considered a strategic step within the efforts of both nations to enhance cooperation and developmental integration, establish sustainable development, and a shared commitment towards broader horizons of development and prosperity in the region.

The high-speed train will extend over a distance of 785 kilometers, connecting the capitals Riyadh and Doha, passing through major stations including the cities of Al-Hofuf and Dammam, and linking King Salman International Airport and Hamad International Airport; thus forming a new artery for rapid and sustainable mobility, improving the regional travel experience at speeds exceeding 300 kilometers per hour, contributing to reducing travel time to approximately two hours between the two capitals; which supports mobility, enhances commercial and tourism activities, and boosts economic growth and quality of life.

The high-speed train will serve more than 10 million passengers annually, enabling travelers to discover the landmarks of the Kingdom and Qatar with ease and convenience, and the project will contribute to providing more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.



Project Duration: 6 Years

It is estimated that the project will achieve an economic impact of about 115 billion riyals for the GDP of both countries upon completion; making it one of the most important strategic projects that support regional development and strengthen the connectivity and integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries through an advanced railway network.

The project is expected to be completed in 6 years, God willing, according to the highest global standards of quality and safety, using the latest railway technologies and smart engineering to ensure safe and smooth operation; achieving environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing efforts aimed at supporting the transition to more efficient and innovative transportation modes for smart and sustainable mobility in the region.