The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen for violating the environmental regulations by grazing (20) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve, and legal actions were taken against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the reporter will bear no responsibility.