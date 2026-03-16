شددت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن خدمات المستفيدين في عطلةعيد الفطر المبارك ستكون حصراً على الحالات الطارئة التي لا يمكن تنفيذها عبر الخدمات الإلكترونية للجوازات عبر منصة أبشر وأبشر أعمال ومقيم.

وأوضحت المديرية العامة للجوازات أوقات وساعات العمل خلال إجازة عيد الفطر، وحددت في منطقة الرياض شعبة الجوازات في حي الرمال من الثامنة صباحاً حتى الساعة الثانية والنصف ظهراً.

وفي منطقة مكة المكرمة تعمل شعبتا التحلية والصيرفي، وفي منطقتي الباحة والجوف العمل من العاشرة حتى الثانية.

وأكدت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن أول أيام عيد الفطرستكون إجازة رسمية في جميع المناطق.

ونوهت للمستفيدين إمكانية معالجة ظهور أي رسالة تعيق تنفيذ الخدمات إلكترونياً عن طريق خدمتي تواصل وبوابة مقيم.

يشار إلى أن إدارات الجوازات السعودية تعمل خلال إجازة العيد بنظام الدوام الجزئي والمناوبة لخدمة الحالات الطارئة والضرورية فقط، بينما تتاح معظم الخدمات إلكترونياً وتشمل الحالات الطارئة تلك التي لا تتوفر لها حلول رقمية مثل طباعة الإقامة للحالات المستعجلة، أو تأشيرات الخروج والعودة التي تعذر إصدارها إلكترونياً.

كما تعمل بعض الفروع والمطارات والمنافذ خلال الإجازة، وتحدد لها مواعيد خاصة.