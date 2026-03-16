The General Directorate of Passports emphasized that beneficiary services during the Eid al-Fitr holiday will be limited to emergency cases that cannot be processed through electronic passport services via the Absher and Absher Business platforms.

The General Directorate of Passports clarified the working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, specifying that in the Riyadh region, the passport department in the Al-Rimal neighborhood will operate from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

In the Makkah region, the Al-Tahlia and Al-Sairafi departments will be operational, while in the Al-Baha and Al-Jouf regions, the working hours will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed that the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be an official holiday in all regions.

It also noted to beneficiaries the possibility of addressing any messages that hinder the execution of services electronically through the Tawasul and Muqeem portal services.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi passport departments will operate during the holiday on a part-time and shift basis to serve only emergency and essential cases, while most services are available electronically. Emergency cases include those that do not have digital solutions, such as printing residency for urgent cases or exit and re-entry visas that could not be issued electronically.

Additionally, some branches, airports, and outlets will operate during the holiday, with specific timings set for them.