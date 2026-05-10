The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, inspected the reception and guidance center for pilgrims in Al-Nawariah to review the operational workflow and services provided to the guests of Allah, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat, the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musaad Al-Dawood, and a number of officials from government and security sectors in the region.

During his inspection tour, Prince Saud bin Mishal reviewed the workflow in the advance preparation room at the center, which includes screens and operational systems used to monitor operational processes, as well as the tasks it undertakes, including confirming the accommodations for pilgrims with service providers before their arrival, monitoring the statistics of buses arriving at the center, in addition to a bus tracking system to ensure smooth movement and quick completion of procedures.

His Highness also reviewed the workflow at the reception hall for land pilgrims, the mechanism for exchanging foreign and Saudi buses at the center, and the organizational and operational services provided to facilitate the reception of pilgrims and guide them to their accommodations smoothly and regularly.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region also visited the Grand Mosque to assess the readiness of the Tawaf project and the operational system and services provided to those visiting the Sacred House for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and improve the experience of the guests of Allah, accompanied by several officials.

He listened to an explanation about the operational and service plans being implemented by the relevant authorities in the Grand Mosque, which include mechanisms for crowd management, enhancing services, and preparing facilities to ensure smooth movement and comfort for the pilgrims.

Prince Saud bin Mishal also inspected the third Saudi expansion works and reviewed the progress of the phased handover for operation being carried out by the Project Management Office at the Ministry of Finance and the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques.

These efforts are part of an integrated operational system aimed at enhancing the quality of services provided to worshippers, Umrah performers, and visitors, and preparing a more accessible and smooth worship environment within the Grand Mosque and its facilities.