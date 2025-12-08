شهدت مدينة جدة اليوم حدثاً عالمياً مميزاً بتتويج الفائزين بـ«جائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه» في نسختها الثالثة، في ختام منافسات حامية استقطبت أنظار مجتمع المياه الدولي. جاء الإعلان عن الفائزين خلال الحفل الرسمي المقام ضمن أعمال النسخة الرابعة من مؤتمر الابتكار في استدامة المياه (IDWS2025).

وتم الكشف عن أسماء 14 فائزاً، خلال الحفل؛ قدموا حلولاً رائدة استطاعت تجاوز المعايير الدقيقة التي وضعتها لجنة التحكيم الدولية، التي يبلغ إجمالي جوائزها في مختلف مراحلها 10 ملايين دولار، تكريماً لجهودهم في تحويل الأفكار البحثية إلى تقنيات قابلة للتطبيق على أرض الواقع.

تتويج الفائزين بجائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه

وقد حصل على الجائزتين الكبرى في هذه النسخة كل من هان تشينغ يو من الصين، بالجائزة الكبرى للأثر، وقوي هوا يو من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بالجائزة الكبرى للاكتشاف.

فيما تم تكريم 12 فائزاً من مختلف المسارات، وهم؛ تشارلي نورتون، وبريملال بالاكريشنا بيلاي، وعمر داوود، من المملكة المتحدة. إضافة إلى جيانانان غاو، من هونج كونج الصين، وجون غراديك، وحميد رضا ساموئي، وأندروشيفيتس من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، إلى جانب ألينا كامبس، وإينيس لاريّا من إسبانيا، ووليد صوفي من تركيا، وأبرار ظافر من السعودية.

تتويج الفائزين بجائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه

وجاء تتويج اليوم بعد مرحلة تصفيات نهائية ضمت 36 مرشحاً من 22 دولة، مثلوا نخبة من الجامعات المرموقة، ومراكز الأبحاث المتقدمة، والشركات التقنية العالمية. وقد غطت الابتكارات الفائزة 6 مسارات رئيسية حيوية لقطاع المياه، وهي؛ التقنيات المتقدمة لإنتاج المياه، تحسين جودة المياه وإعادة استخدامها، حلول المعالجة الذكية، تقنيات الحد من الترسيب، النماذج الرقمية لتطوير وأتمتة العمليات، إضافة إلى ابتكارات وحلول الاستدامة.

وأشادت لجنة التحكيم، التي ضمت 28 خبيراً دولياً من 12 دولة، بالمستوى العالي للمشاركات، مؤكدة أن الحلول الفائزة تميزت بالجدوى الاقتصادية والتأثير البيئي الإيجابي، وقدرتها على معالجة تحديات ندرة المياه وتغير المناخ التي تواجه العالم اليوم.