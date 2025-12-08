تتويج الفائزين بجائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه

The city of Jeddah witnessed a remarkable global event today with the awarding of the winners of the "Global Innovation Award in Water" in its third edition, concluding intense competitions that attracted the attention of the international water community. The announcement of the winners came during the official ceremony held as part of the fourth edition of the Innovation in Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS2025).

Fourteen winners were revealed during the ceremony; they presented pioneering solutions that exceeded the precise criteria set by the international judging panel, which has a total prize pool of 10 million dollars across various stages, honoring their efforts in transforming research ideas into applicable technologies in the real world.

The two major awards in this edition were won by Han Cheng Yu from China, who received the Grand Prize for Impact, and Gui Hua Yu from the United States, who received the Grand Prize for Discovery.

Additionally, 12 winners from various tracks were honored, including; Charlie Norton, Primlal Balakrishna Pillai, and Omar Dawood from the United Kingdom. Along with Jianan Gao from Hong Kong, China, John Gradick, Hamid Reza Samouei, and Andrushevits from the United States, as well as Alina Kamps and Ines Lari'a from Spain, Walid Soufi from Turkey, and Abrar Zafer from Saudi Arabia.

The awards today followed a final selection phase that included 36 candidates from 22 countries, representing a selection of prestigious universities, advanced research centers, and global tech companies. The winning innovations covered six vital main tracks for the water sector, which are; advanced technologies for water production, improving water quality and reuse, smart treatment solutions, sediment reduction technologies, digital models for developing and automating processes, in addition to sustainability innovations and solutions.

The judging panel, which included 28 international experts from 12 countries, praised the high level of submissions, affirming that the winning solutions were characterized by economic feasibility and positive environmental impact, as well as their ability to address the challenges of water scarcity and climate change facing the world today.