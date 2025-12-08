تتويج الفائزين بجائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه

شهدت مدينة جدة اليوم حدثاً عالمياً مميزاً بتتويج الفائزين بـ«جائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه» في نسختها الثالثة، في ختام منافسات حامية استقطبت أنظار مجتمع المياه الدولي. جاء الإعلان عن الفائزين خلال الحفل الرسمي المقام ضمن أعمال النسخة الرابعة من مؤتمر الابتكار في استدامة المياه (IDWS2025).
وتم الكشف عن أسماء 14 فائزاً، خلال الحفل؛ قدموا حلولاً رائدة استطاعت تجاوز المعايير الدقيقة التي وضعتها لجنة التحكيم الدولية، التي يبلغ إجمالي جوائزها في مختلف مراحلها 10 ملايين دولار، تكريماً لجهودهم في تحويل الأفكار البحثية إلى تقنيات قابلة للتطبيق على أرض الواقع.
وقد حصل على الجائزتين الكبرى في هذه النسخة كل من هان تشينغ يو من الصين، بالجائزة الكبرى للأثر، وقوي هوا يو من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، بالجائزة الكبرى للاكتشاف.
فيما تم تكريم 12 فائزاً من مختلف المسارات، وهم؛ تشارلي نورتون، وبريملال بالاكريشنا بيلاي، وعمر داوود، من المملكة المتحدة. إضافة إلى جيانانان غاو، من هونج كونج الصين، وجون غراديك، وحميد رضا ساموئي، وأندروشيفيتس من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، إلى جانب ألينا كامبس، وإينيس لاريّا من إسبانيا، ووليد صوفي من تركيا، وأبرار ظافر من السعودية.
وجاء تتويج اليوم بعد مرحلة تصفيات نهائية ضمت 36 مرشحاً من 22 دولة، مثلوا نخبة من الجامعات المرموقة، ومراكز الأبحاث المتقدمة، والشركات التقنية العالمية. وقد غطت الابتكارات الفائزة 6 مسارات رئيسية حيوية لقطاع المياه، وهي؛ التقنيات المتقدمة لإنتاج المياه، تحسين جودة المياه وإعادة استخدامها، حلول المعالجة الذكية، تقنيات الحد من الترسيب، النماذج الرقمية لتطوير وأتمتة العمليات، إضافة إلى ابتكارات وحلول الاستدامة.
وأشادت لجنة التحكيم، التي ضمت 28 خبيراً دولياً من 12 دولة، بالمستوى العالي للمشاركات، مؤكدة أن الحلول الفائزة تميزت بالجدوى الاقتصادية والتأثير البيئي الإيجابي، وقدرتها على معالجة تحديات ندرة المياه وتغير المناخ التي تواجه العالم اليوم.
The city of Jeddah witnessed a remarkable global event today with the awarding of the winners of the "Global Innovation Award in Water" in its third edition, concluding intense competitions that attracted the attention of the international water community. The announcement of the winners came during the official ceremony held as part of the fourth edition of the Innovation in Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS2025).
Fourteen winners were revealed during the ceremony; they presented pioneering solutions that exceeded the precise criteria set by the international judging panel, which has a total prize pool of 10 million dollars across various stages, honoring their efforts in transforming research ideas into applicable technologies in the real world.
The two major awards in this edition were won by Han Cheng Yu from China, who received the Grand Prize for Impact, and Gui Hua Yu from the United States, who received the Grand Prize for Discovery.
Additionally, 12 winners from various tracks were honored, including; Charlie Norton, Primlal Balakrishna Pillai, and Omar Dawood from the United Kingdom. Along with Jianan Gao from Hong Kong, China, John Gradick, Hamid Reza Samouei, and Andrushevits from the United States, as well as Alina Kamps and Ines Lari'a from Spain, Walid Soufi from Turkey, and Abrar Zafer from Saudi Arabia.
The awards today followed a final selection phase that included 36 candidates from 22 countries, representing a selection of prestigious universities, advanced research centers, and global tech companies. The winning innovations covered six vital main tracks for the water sector, which are; advanced technologies for water production, improving water quality and reuse, smart treatment solutions, sediment reduction technologies, digital models for developing and automating processes, in addition to sustainability innovations and solutions.
The judging panel, which included 28 international experts from 12 countries, praised the high level of submissions, affirming that the winning solutions were characterized by economic feasibility and positive environmental impact, as well as their ability to address the challenges of water scarcity and climate change facing the world today.