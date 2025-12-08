التقى وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، المديرة العامة السابقة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونسكو) أودري أزولاي، وذلك على هامش افتتاح متحف البحر الأحمر بمدينة جدة.

وأعرب وزير الثقافة، عن اعتزازه باختيار المملكة لاستضافة النسخة القادمة من مؤتمر اليونسكو للثقافة في 2029م، التي ستسهم في مواصلة الجهود الدولية لدعم استقلالية الثقافة كهدفٍ قائم بحد ذاته في أجندة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية المستدامة لما بعد 2030.

تعاون المملكة و"اليونسكو"

واستهل وزير الثقافة اللقاء بالترحيب بالمديرة العامة السابقة لمنظمة اليونسكو في المملكة، متمنّياً لها طِيبَ الإقامة، ومقدّماً شكره لها على جهودها المتواصلة خلال السنوات الماضية في دعم مسيرة المنظمة، ومشيداً بإدارتها المتميّزة التي أسهمت في تعميق الشراكات وتعزيز التعاون مع الدول الأعضاء خلال فترة رئاستها للمنظمة.

وتطرّق اللقاء إلى التعاون بين المملكة واليونسكو خلال فترة عمل أزولاي بصفتها مديرةً عامة لليونسكو، ومن أبرز أوجه ذلك التعاون إطلاق المتحف الافتراضي للقطع المسروقة، الذي يعد ثمرة تعاون بين المملكة ومنظمة اليونسكو.