التقى وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، المديرة العامة السابقة لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونسكو) أودري أزولاي، وذلك على هامش افتتاح متحف البحر الأحمر بمدينة جدة.
وأعرب وزير الثقافة، عن اعتزازه باختيار المملكة لاستضافة النسخة القادمة من مؤتمر اليونسكو للثقافة في 2029م، التي ستسهم في مواصلة الجهود الدولية لدعم استقلالية الثقافة كهدفٍ قائم بحد ذاته في أجندة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية المستدامة لما بعد 2030.
تعاون المملكة و"اليونسكو"
واستهل وزير الثقافة اللقاء بالترحيب بالمديرة العامة السابقة لمنظمة اليونسكو في المملكة، متمنّياً لها طِيبَ الإقامة، ومقدّماً شكره لها على جهودها المتواصلة خلال السنوات الماضية في دعم مسيرة المنظمة، ومشيداً بإدارتها المتميّزة التي أسهمت في تعميق الشراكات وتعزيز التعاون مع الدول الأعضاء خلال فترة رئاستها للمنظمة.
وتطرّق اللقاء إلى التعاون بين المملكة واليونسكو خلال فترة عمل أزولاي بصفتها مديرةً عامة لليونسكو، ومن أبرز أوجه ذلك التعاون إطلاق المتحف الافتراضي للقطع المسروقة، الذي يعد ثمرة تعاون بين المملكة ومنظمة اليونسكو.
The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, met with the former Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, on the sidelines of the opening of the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah.
The Minister of Culture expressed his pride in the Kingdom's selection to host the upcoming UNESCO Culture Conference in 2029, which will contribute to the ongoing international efforts to support the independence of culture as a goal in itself on the United Nations' sustainable development agenda beyond 2030.
Saudi Arabia and UNESCO Cooperation
The Minister of Culture began the meeting by welcoming the former Director-General of UNESCO to the Kingdom, wishing her a pleasant stay, and expressing his gratitude for her continuous efforts over the past years in supporting the organization's mission, praising her distinguished leadership that contributed to deepening partnerships and enhancing cooperation with member states during her presidency of the organization.
The meeting also addressed the cooperation between the Kingdom and UNESCO during Azoulay's tenure as Director-General of UNESCO, with one of the most notable aspects of that cooperation being the launch of the virtual museum for stolen artifacts, which is a result of collaboration between the Kingdom and UNESCO.