The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, met with the former Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, on the sidelines of the opening of the Red Sea Museum in Jeddah.

The Minister of Culture expressed his pride in the Kingdom's selection to host the upcoming UNESCO Culture Conference in 2029, which will contribute to the ongoing international efforts to support the independence of culture as a goal in itself on the United Nations' sustainable development agenda beyond 2030.

Saudi Arabia and UNESCO Cooperation

The Minister of Culture began the meeting by welcoming the former Director-General of UNESCO to the Kingdom, wishing her a pleasant stay, and expressing his gratitude for her continuous efforts over the past years in supporting the organization's mission, praising her distinguished leadership that contributed to deepening partnerships and enhancing cooperation with member states during her presidency of the organization.

The meeting also addressed the cooperation between the Kingdom and UNESCO during Azoulay's tenure as Director-General of UNESCO, with one of the most notable aspects of that cooperation being the launch of the virtual museum for stolen artifacts, which is a result of collaboration between the Kingdom and UNESCO.