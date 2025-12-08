قدّم مشروع تشغيل مركز الأطراف الصناعية وإعادة التأهيل في مدينة سيئون بمحافظة حضرموت خدماته الطبية المتنوعة لـ533 مستفيدًا ممن فقدوا أطرافهم من أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق خلال نوفمبر 2025م، وذلك بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

توزيع الخدمات

وقدّم المشروع 1.887 خدمة، بلغت نسبة الذكور فيها 62% والإناث 38%، بينما شكّلت نسبة النازحين 18% والمقيمين 82% من إجمالي المستفيدين، وتوزّعت الخدمات بين تركيب وتأهيل الأطراف الصناعية والعلاج الطبيعي والاستشارات التخصصية.

ويأتي المشروع امتدادًا للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة المرضى في الدول والشعوب ذات الاحتياج حول العالم.