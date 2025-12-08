قدّم مشروع تشغيل مركز الأطراف الصناعية وإعادة التأهيل في مدينة سيئون بمحافظة حضرموت خدماته الطبية المتنوعة لـ533 مستفيدًا ممن فقدوا أطرافهم من أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق خلال نوفمبر 2025م، وذلك بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.
توزيع الخدمات
وقدّم المشروع 1.887 خدمة، بلغت نسبة الذكور فيها 62% والإناث 38%، بينما شكّلت نسبة النازحين 18% والمقيمين 82% من إجمالي المستفيدين، وتوزّعت الخدمات بين تركيب وتأهيل الأطراف الصناعية والعلاج الطبيعي والاستشارات التخصصية.
ويأتي المشروع امتدادًا للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة المرضى في الدول والشعوب ذات الاحتياج حول العالم.
The project for operating the prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Sayun, Hadhramaut Governorate, provided its diverse medical services to 533 beneficiaries who lost their limbs from the brotherly Yemeni people during November 2025, with support from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works.
Distribution of Services
The project provided 1,887 services, with males accounting for 62% and females 38%. Meanwhile, displaced individuals made up 18% and residents 82% of the total beneficiaries. The services included the fitting and rehabilitation of prosthetic limbs, physical therapy, and specialized consultations.
The project is an extension of the humanitarian initiatives provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief, to assist patients in countries and communities in need around the world.