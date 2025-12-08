قررت إدارة تعليم جدة تحويل الدراسة لتكون «عن بُعد» عبر منصة مدرستي غداً (الثلاثاء) في مدارس جدة ورابغ وخليص، لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس نظراً إلى الحالة المطرية التي تشهدها المنطقة.

وقالت إدارة تعليم جدة في تغريدة عبر حسابها على «x»: «بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.. تقرر تحويل الدراسة لتكون «عن بُعد»، عبر منصة مدرستي غداً (الثلاثاء) في مدارس جدة ورابغ وخليص، لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات المدارس».

يذكر أن المركز الوطني للأرصاد أصدر إنذاراً أحمر على مدينة جدة بهطول أمطار غزيرة، مشيراً إلى أن بداية الإنذار من الساعة الواحدة فجر غد (الثلاثاء) إلى الساعة الواحدة ظهراً.

وأوضح المركز أن الأمطار ستكون مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وارتفاع الأمواج، وصواعق رعدية.

فيما أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 4 إنذارات حمراء لأمطار غزيرة تهطل على 4 مناطق بالمملكة اليوم (الاثنين)، تشمل كلاً من: مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، إذ شهدت محافظة رابغ أمطاراً غزيرة استدعت تحويل الدراسة الحضورية للطلاب والطالبات لتكون «عن بُعد» بمقر جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز في فرعها بالمحافظة، مع تطبيق نظام الدوام المرن للموظفين.