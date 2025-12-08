The Jeddah Education Administration has decided to switch to "remote learning" via the Madrasati platform tomorrow (Tuesday) in schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais, for all students and school staff due to the rainy conditions in the area.

The Jeddah Education Administration stated in a tweet on its "x" account: "Based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety... it has been decided to switch to 'remote learning' via the Madrasati platform tomorrow (Tuesday) in schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais, for all students and school staff."

It is worth mentioning that the National Center of Meteorology issued a red alert for the city of Jeddah due to heavy rainfall, indicating that the alert will begin from 1 AM tomorrow (Tuesday) until 1 PM.

The center clarified that the rain will be accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, high waves, and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the National Center of Meteorology issued 4 red alerts for heavy rain falling on 4 regions in the Kingdom today (Monday), including: Makkah, Madinah, Hail, and the Northern Borders, as the governorate of Rabigh experienced heavy rain that necessitated switching in-person classes for students to "remote learning" at King Abdulaziz University in its branch in the governorate, along with implementing a flexible working system for employees.