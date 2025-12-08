A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is the text:

Based on the deep historical ties and fraternal relations between the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar and their two brotherly peoples, and to enhance the bilateral relations between them, and upon a gracious invitation from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 17th of Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447 AH, corresponding to December 8, 2025 AD.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, where they held an official meeting during which they reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed prospects for joint cooperation and ways to develop relations in various fields.

Both sides praised the positive results achieved from the mutual fraternal visits of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and his brother, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, which contributed to enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries.

In an atmosphere filled with affection, brotherhood, and mutual trust, the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council was held during the visit, co-chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, with the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the members of the council. The council chairs reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations and praised the achievements made within the framework of the council, emphasizing the importance of continuing to support and develop joint coordination in priority areas, including political, security, military, energy, industry, economy, investment, trade, technology, infrastructure, culture, tourism, and education.

Both sides praised the strength of the economic ties between the two countries and the volume of bilateral trade, noting that trade exchange between the two countries witnessed a remarkable growth, reaching 930.3 million dollars in 2024 (excluding the value of re-exported goods), achieving a growth rate of 634% compared to 2021. They emphasized the importance of enhancing joint efforts to diversify and increase trade exchange, facilitate the flow of trade, overcome any challenges it may face, and invest in available opportunities in priority sectors within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, transforming them into tangible partnerships that support the concept of economic and trade integration for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

Both sides welcomed the sustainable bilateral investment cooperation through partnerships between investment funds and investment companies, and emphasized the importance of intensifying mutual visits between officials from both the public and private sectors, holding investment meetings, and business forums.

They pointed to the importance of enhancing the reliability and stability of global energy markets, and the need to ensure the security of supplies for all energy sources in global markets, serving the interests of producers and consumers and supporting global economic growth. Both sides expressed their desire to explore ways to enhance cooperation in energy fields, including electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, and to develop their projects for the mutual benefit of the economies of both countries.

They affirmed the importance of enhancing their cooperation in developing and sustaining supply chains for the energy sectors, enabling cooperation between companies to maximize the benefits from local resources in both countries, contributing to achieving flexibility and efficiency in energy supplies. They agreed on the necessity of enhancing cooperation on climate policies in international agreements, regional and international bodies and organizations, and working to ensure that these policies focus on emissions rather than sources.

Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in the following areas: (1) digital economy and innovation (2) industry and mining, and increasing the pace of joint work on industrial integration pathways. (3) youth, sports, and cultural programs and activities. (4) education, and creating quality joint academic programs. (5) media, enhancing the reliability of media content, joint media production, and media coverage of events and activities hosted by both countries. (6) cybersecurity. (7) health.

In the defense and security sectors, both sides affirmed their determination to enhance and develop the defense partnership between the two countries, achieving mutual interests and supporting efforts to enhance security and stability at both regional and international levels, and coordinating positions in the face of regional challenges, contributing to protecting the security of the region and enhancing its readiness. They praised the level of security cooperation and coordination existing between them in all security fields, including the exchange of experiences and security visits at all levels, exchanging information in the field of traveler security in both countries, conducting training courses, and participating in cybersecurity conferences held in both countries, border security, combating drugs, extremism, and terrorism and their financing, and combating crimes in all forms, expressing their efforts to enhance this to achieve security and stability in the two brotherly countries.

Both sides welcomed the signing of the (Agreement for the Electric Train Connection between the two countries), which connects the cities of Riyadh and Doha, passing through the cities of Dammam and Al-Hofuf. Both sides noted that this project is one of the major strategic initiatives, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to facilitating the movement of tourists and trade and enhancing communication between the two brotherly peoples.

They also welcomed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding during the visit in the fields of railway transport, encouraging investment, food security, media, and cooperation in the non-profit sector.

On the international front, both sides renewed their commitment to continue coordination between them and intensify efforts aimed at preserving international peace and security. They exchanged views on issues of mutual concern at both regional and international levels. The Saudi side appreciated the State of Qatar's ratification of the Charter of the World Water Organization, which aims to unify and enhance global efforts in addressing water challenges and finding comprehensive solutions.

At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to his brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, expressed his best wishes for good health and wellness to his brother, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, and further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Qatari people.