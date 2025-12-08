صدر بيان مشترك في ختام زيارة صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر للمملكة العربية السعودية، فيما يلي نصه:
انطلاقًا من الروابط التاريخية الراسخة والعلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع بين قيادتي المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر وشعبيهما الشقيقين، وتعزيزًا للعلاقات الثنائية بينهما، وبناءً على دعوة كريمة من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، قام صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، بزيارة للمملكة العربية السعودية بتاريخ 17 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 8 ديسمبر 2025م.
واستقبل صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، أخاه صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، بقصر اليمامة في مدينة الرياض، وعقدا جلسة مباحثات رسمية، استعرضا خلالها العلاقات الثنائية الوثيقة بين البلدين، وبحثا آفاق التعاون المشترك، وسبل تطوير العلاقات في مختلف المجالات.
وأشاد الجانبان بما حققته الزيارات الأخوية المتبادلة لصاحب السمو الملكي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء وأخيه صاحب السمو أمير دولة قطر من نتائج إيجابية أسهمت في الارتقاء بمستوى التعاون بين البلدين.
وفي جو سادته المودة والإخاء والثقة المتبادلة، عُقد خلال الزيارة الاجتماع (الثامن) لمجلس التنسيق السعودي القطري برئاسة مشتركة من لدن صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وأخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، وبحضور أصحاب السمو والمعالي والسعادة أعضاء المجلس، واستعرض رئيسا المجلس العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة، وأشادا بما تحقق من إنجازات في إطار المجلس، وأكدا أهمية استمرار دعم وتطوير التنسيق المشترك في المجالات ذات الأولوية بما فيها السياسية والأمنية والعسكرية والطاقة والصناعة والاقتصاد والاستثمار والتجارة والتقنية والبنى التحتية والثقافة والسياحة والتعليم.
وأشاد الجانبان بمتانة الروابط الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وحجم التجارة البينية، حيث شهد التبادل التجاري بين البلدين نموًا ملحوظًا ليصل إلى 930,3 مليون دولار في عام 2024 (غير شاملة قيمة السلع المعاد تصديرها) محققًا نسبة نمو بلغت 634 % مقارنة بالعام 2021م، وأكدا أهمية تعزيز العمل المشترك لتنويع وزيادة التبادل التجاري، وتسهيل تدفق الحركة التجارية، وتذليل أي تحديات قد تواجهها، واستثمار الفرص المتاحة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030، وتحويلها إلى شراكات ملموسة تدعم مفهوم التكامل الاقتصادي والتجاري بما يعود بالمنفعة على البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين.
ورحب الجانبان بالتعاون الاستثماري الثنائي المستدام، من خلال الشراكة بين صناديق الاستثمار والشركات الاستثمارية، وأكدا أهمية تكثيف الزيارات المتبادلة بين المسؤولين من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، وعقد اللقاءات الاستثمارية وملتقيات الأعمال.
وأشارا إلى أهمية تعزيز موثوقية أسواق الطاقة العالمية واستقرارها، والحاجة إلى ضمان أمن الإمدادات لجميع مصادر الطاقة في الأسواق العالمية، بما يخدم مصالح المنتجين والمستهلكين ويدعم نمو الاقتصاد العالمي، وأعرب الجانبان عن رغبتهما في بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة بما فيها الكهرباء، والطاقة المتجددة وكفاءة الطاقة، وتطوير مشاريعهما بما يعود بالمنفعة المشتركة على اقتصادي البلدين.
وأكدا أهمية تعزيز تعاونهما في تطوير سلاسل الإمداد واستدامتها لقطاعات الطاقة، وتمكين التعاون بين الشركات لتعظيم الاستفادة من الموارد المحلية في البلدين بما يسهم في تحقيق مرونة إمدادات الطاقة وفاعليتها. واتفقا على ضرورة تعزيز سبل التعاون حول سياسات المناخ في الاتفاقيات الدولية، والهيئات والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية، والعمل على أن تركز تلك السياسات على الانبعاثات وليس المصادر.
كما اتفق الجانبان على أهمية تعزيز التعاون في المجالات الآتية: (1) الاقتصاد الرقمي، والابتكار (2) الصناعة والتعدين، ورفع وتيرة العمل المشترك على مسارات التكامل الصناعي. (3) البرامج والأنشطة الشبابية والرياضية والثقافية. (4) التعليم، وإيجاد برامج أكاديمية نوعية مشتركة. (5) الإعلام، ورفع مستوى موثوقية المحتوى الإعلامي، والإنتاج الإعلامي المشترك، والمواكبة الإعلامية للمناسبات والفعاليات التي يستضيفها البلدان. (6) الأمن السيبراني. (7) الصحة.
وفي الجانبين الدفاعي والأمني، أكد الجانبان عزمهما على تعزيز وتطوير الشراكة الدفاعية بين البلدين، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة، ويدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، وتنسيق المواقف في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية، بما يسهم في حماية أمن المنطقة وتعزيز جاهزيتها. وأشادا بمستوى التعاون والتنسيق الأمني القائم بينهما في المجالات الأمنية كافة، بما فيها تبادل الخبرات والزيارات الأمنية على المستويات كافة، وتبادل المعلومات في مجال أمن المسافرين في البلدين، وعقد دورات تدريبية، والمشاركة في مؤتمرات الأمن السيبراني التي أقيمت في البلدين، وأمن الحدود، ومكافحة المخدرات، والتطرف والإرهاب وتمويلهما، ومكافحة الجرائم بجميع أشكالها، وعبرا عن سعيهما لتعزيز ذلك بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار في البلدين الشقيقين.
ورحب الجانبان بتوقيع (اتفاقية الربط بالقطار الكهربائي السريع بين البلدين)، والذي يربط مدينتي الرياض والدوحة مرورًا بمدينتي الدمام والهفوف. ونوه الجانبان بأن هذا المشروع يُعد من المبادرات الإستراتيجية الكبرى، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030، وبما يسهم في تسهيل حركة السياح والتجارة وتعزيز التواصل بين الشعبين الشقيقين.
كما رحب الجانبان بتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم خلال الزيارة في مجالات النقل السككي، وتشجيع الاستثمار، والأمن الغذائي، والإعلامي، والتعاون في مجال القطاع غير الربحي.
وفي الشأن الدولي، جدد الجانبان عزمهما على مواصلة التنسيق بينهما، وتكثيف الجهود الرامية إلى صون السلم والأمن الدوليين. وتبادلا وجهات النظر حول القضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية. وثمن الجانب السعودي مصادقة دولة قطر الشقيقة على ميثاق المنظمة العالمية للمياه، والتي تهدف إلى توحيد وتعزيز الجهود العالمية في معالجة تحديات المياه وإيجاد الحلول الشاملة.
وفي ختام الزيارة، أعرب صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر عن شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولأخيه صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على ما لقيه والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة. وأعرب صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء عن أطيب تمنياته موفور الصحة والعافية لأخيه صاحب السمو أمير دولة قطر، ومزيد من التقدم والرقي للشعب القطري الشقيق.