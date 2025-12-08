صدر بيان مشترك في ختام زيارة صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر للمملكة العربية السعودية، فيما يلي نصه:
انطلاقًا من الروابط التاريخية الراسخة والعلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع بين قيادتي المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر وشعبيهما الشقيقين، وتعزيزًا للعلاقات الثنائية بينهما، وبناءً على دعوة كريمة من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، قام صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، بزيارة للمملكة العربية السعودية بتاريخ 17 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 8 ديسمبر 2025م.
واستقبل صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، أخاه صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، بقصر اليمامة في مدينة الرياض، وعقدا جلسة مباحثات رسمية، استعرضا خلالها العلاقات الثنائية الوثيقة بين البلدين، وبحثا آفاق التعاون المشترك، وسبل تطوير العلاقات في مختلف المجالات.
وأشاد الجانبان بما حققته الزيارات الأخوية المتبادلة لصاحب السمو الملكي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء وأخيه صاحب السمو أمير دولة قطر من نتائج إيجابية أسهمت في الارتقاء بمستوى التعاون بين البلدين.
وفي جو سادته المودة والإخاء والثقة المتبادلة، عُقد خلال الزيارة الاجتماع (الثامن) لمجلس التنسيق السعودي القطري برئاسة مشتركة من لدن صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وأخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، وبحضور أصحاب السمو والمعالي والسعادة أعضاء المجلس، واستعرض رئيسا المجلس العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة، وأشادا بما تحقق من إنجازات في إطار المجلس، وأكدا أهمية استمرار دعم وتطوير التنسيق المشترك في المجالات ذات الأولوية بما فيها السياسية والأمنية والعسكرية والطاقة والصناعة والاقتصاد والاستثمار والتجارة والتقنية والبنى التحتية والثقافة والسياحة والتعليم.
وأشاد الجانبان بمتانة الروابط الاقتصادية بين البلدين، وحجم التجارة البينية، حيث شهد التبادل التجاري بين البلدين نموًا ملحوظًا ليصل إلى 930,3 مليون دولار في عام 2024 (غير شاملة قيمة السلع المعاد تصديرها) محققًا نسبة نمو بلغت 634 % مقارنة بالعام 2021م، وأكدا أهمية تعزيز العمل المشترك لتنويع وزيادة التبادل التجاري، وتسهيل تدفق الحركة التجارية، وتذليل أي تحديات قد تواجهها، واستثمار الفرص المتاحة في القطاعات ذات الأولوية في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030، وتحويلها إلى شراكات ملموسة تدعم مفهوم التكامل الاقتصادي والتجاري بما يعود بالمنفعة على البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين.
ورحب الجانبان بالتعاون الاستثماري الثنائي المستدام، من خلال الشراكة بين صناديق الاستثمار والشركات الاستثمارية، وأكدا أهمية تكثيف الزيارات المتبادلة بين المسؤولين من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، وعقد اللقاءات الاستثمارية وملتقيات الأعمال.
وأشارا إلى أهمية تعزيز موثوقية أسواق الطاقة العالمية واستقرارها، والحاجة إلى ضمان أمن الإمدادات لجميع مصادر الطاقة في الأسواق العالمية، بما يخدم مصالح المنتجين والمستهلكين ويدعم نمو الاقتصاد العالمي، وأعرب الجانبان عن رغبتهما في بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات الطاقة بما فيها الكهرباء، والطاقة المتجددة وكفاءة الطاقة، وتطوير مشاريعهما بما يعود بالمنفعة المشتركة على اقتصادي البلدين.
وأكدا أهمية تعزيز تعاونهما في تطوير سلاسل الإمداد واستدامتها لقطاعات الطاقة، وتمكين التعاون بين الشركات لتعظيم الاستفادة من الموارد المحلية في البلدين بما يسهم في تحقيق مرونة إمدادات الطاقة وفاعليتها. واتفقا على ضرورة تعزيز سبل التعاون حول سياسات المناخ في الاتفاقيات الدولية، والهيئات والمنظمات الإقليمية والدولية، والعمل على أن تركز تلك السياسات على الانبعاثات وليس المصادر.
كما اتفق الجانبان على أهمية تعزيز التعاون في المجالات الآتية: (1) الاقتصاد الرقمي، والابتكار (2) الصناعة والتعدين، ورفع وتيرة العمل المشترك على مسارات التكامل الصناعي. (3) البرامج والأنشطة الشبابية والرياضية والثقافية. (4) التعليم، وإيجاد برامج أكاديمية نوعية مشتركة. (5) الإعلام، ورفع مستوى موثوقية المحتوى الإعلامي، والإنتاج الإعلامي المشترك، والمواكبة الإعلامية للمناسبات والفعاليات التي يستضيفها البلدان. (6) الأمن السيبراني. (7) الصحة.
وفي الجانبين الدفاعي والأمني، أكد الجانبان عزمهما على تعزيز وتطوير الشراكة الدفاعية بين البلدين، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة، ويدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، وتنسيق المواقف في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية، بما يسهم في حماية أمن المنطقة وتعزيز جاهزيتها. وأشادا بمستوى التعاون والتنسيق الأمني القائم بينهما في المجالات الأمنية كافة، بما فيها تبادل الخبرات والزيارات الأمنية على المستويات كافة، وتبادل المعلومات في مجال أمن المسافرين في البلدين، وعقد دورات تدريبية، والمشاركة في مؤتمرات الأمن السيبراني التي أقيمت في البلدين، وأمن الحدود، ومكافحة المخدرات، والتطرف والإرهاب وتمويلهما، ومكافحة الجرائم بجميع أشكالها، وعبرا عن سعيهما لتعزيز ذلك بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار في البلدين الشقيقين.
ورحب الجانبان بتوقيع (اتفاقية الربط بالقطار الكهربائي السريع بين البلدين)، والذي يربط مدينتي الرياض والدوحة مرورًا بمدينتي الدمام والهفوف. ونوه الجانبان بأن هذا المشروع يُعد من المبادرات الإستراتيجية الكبرى، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030، وبما يسهم في تسهيل حركة السياح والتجارة وتعزيز التواصل بين الشعبين الشقيقين.
كما رحب الجانبان بتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم خلال الزيارة في مجالات النقل السككي، وتشجيع الاستثمار، والأمن الغذائي، والإعلامي، والتعاون في مجال القطاع غير الربحي.
وفي الشأن الدولي، جدد الجانبان عزمهما على مواصلة التنسيق بينهما، وتكثيف الجهود الرامية إلى صون السلم والأمن الدوليين. وتبادلا وجهات النظر حول القضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية. وثمن الجانب السعودي مصادقة دولة قطر الشقيقة على ميثاق المنظمة العالمية للمياه، والتي تهدف إلى توحيد وتعزيز الجهود العالمية في معالجة تحديات المياه وإيجاد الحلول الشاملة.
وفي ختام الزيارة، أعرب صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر عن شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولأخيه صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على ما لقيه والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة. وأعرب صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء عن أطيب تمنياته موفور الصحة والعافية لأخيه صاحب السمو أمير دولة قطر، ومزيد من التقدم والرقي للشعب القطري الشقيق.
A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is the text:
Based on the deep historical ties and fraternal relations between the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar and their two brotherly peoples, and to enhance the bilateral relations between them, and upon a gracious invitation from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 17th of Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447 AH, corresponding to December 8, 2025 AD.
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, where they held an official meeting during which they reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed prospects for joint cooperation and ways to develop relations in various fields.
Both sides praised the positive results achieved from the mutual fraternal visits of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and his brother, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, which contributed to enhancing the level of cooperation between the two countries.
In an atmosphere filled with affection, brotherhood, and mutual trust, the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council was held during the visit, co-chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, with the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the members of the council. The council chairs reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations and praised the achievements made within the framework of the council, emphasizing the importance of continuing to support and develop joint coordination in priority areas, including political, security, military, energy, industry, economy, investment, trade, technology, infrastructure, culture, tourism, and education.
Both sides praised the strength of the economic ties between the two countries and the volume of bilateral trade, noting that trade exchange between the two countries witnessed a remarkable growth, reaching 930.3 million dollars in 2024 (excluding the value of re-exported goods), achieving a growth rate of 634% compared to 2021. They emphasized the importance of enhancing joint efforts to diversify and increase trade exchange, facilitate the flow of trade, overcome any challenges it may face, and invest in available opportunities in priority sectors within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, transforming them into tangible partnerships that support the concept of economic and trade integration for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples.
Both sides welcomed the sustainable bilateral investment cooperation through partnerships between investment funds and investment companies, and emphasized the importance of intensifying mutual visits between officials from both the public and private sectors, holding investment meetings, and business forums.
They pointed to the importance of enhancing the reliability and stability of global energy markets, and the need to ensure the security of supplies for all energy sources in global markets, serving the interests of producers and consumers and supporting global economic growth. Both sides expressed their desire to explore ways to enhance cooperation in energy fields, including electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, and to develop their projects for the mutual benefit of the economies of both countries.
They affirmed the importance of enhancing their cooperation in developing and sustaining supply chains for the energy sectors, enabling cooperation between companies to maximize the benefits from local resources in both countries, contributing to achieving flexibility and efficiency in energy supplies. They agreed on the necessity of enhancing cooperation on climate policies in international agreements, regional and international bodies and organizations, and working to ensure that these policies focus on emissions rather than sources.
Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in the following areas: (1) digital economy and innovation (2) industry and mining, and increasing the pace of joint work on industrial integration pathways. (3) youth, sports, and cultural programs and activities. (4) education, and creating quality joint academic programs. (5) media, enhancing the reliability of media content, joint media production, and media coverage of events and activities hosted by both countries. (6) cybersecurity. (7) health.
In the defense and security sectors, both sides affirmed their determination to enhance and develop the defense partnership between the two countries, achieving mutual interests and supporting efforts to enhance security and stability at both regional and international levels, and coordinating positions in the face of regional challenges, contributing to protecting the security of the region and enhancing its readiness. They praised the level of security cooperation and coordination existing between them in all security fields, including the exchange of experiences and security visits at all levels, exchanging information in the field of traveler security in both countries, conducting training courses, and participating in cybersecurity conferences held in both countries, border security, combating drugs, extremism, and terrorism and their financing, and combating crimes in all forms, expressing their efforts to enhance this to achieve security and stability in the two brotherly countries.
Both sides welcomed the signing of the (Agreement for the Electric Train Connection between the two countries), which connects the cities of Riyadh and Doha, passing through the cities of Dammam and Al-Hofuf. Both sides noted that this project is one of the major strategic initiatives, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to facilitating the movement of tourists and trade and enhancing communication between the two brotherly peoples.
They also welcomed the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding during the visit in the fields of railway transport, encouraging investment, food security, media, and cooperation in the non-profit sector.
On the international front, both sides renewed their commitment to continue coordination between them and intensify efforts aimed at preserving international peace and security. They exchanged views on issues of mutual concern at both regional and international levels. The Saudi side appreciated the State of Qatar's ratification of the Charter of the World Water Organization, which aims to unify and enhance global efforts in addressing water challenges and finding comprehensive solutions.
At the conclusion of the visit, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to his brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the warm reception and generous hospitality he and the accompanying delegation received. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, expressed his best wishes for good health and wellness to his brother, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, and further progress and prosperity for the brotherly Qatari people.