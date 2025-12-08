The special forces of environmental security apprehended two violators of the environmental system of Pakistani nationality for exploiting the sediments in the Medina region, and legal procedures were applied against them.

The forces clarified that two machines used for excavating and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any responsibility on the reporter.