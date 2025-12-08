قبضت الجهات الأمنية في تركيا على 3 مذيعات بارزات في إسطنبول، ضمن حملة واسعة النطاق لمكافحة انتشار المخدرات بين الشخصيات العامة.

وتأتي العملية، التي نفذتها فرق الدرك التركي الإقليمي، في سياق حملة اعتقالات مستمرة أطلقتها النيابة العامة في إسطنبول منذ أكتوبر الماضي، وطالت أكثر من 19 فناناً ومؤثراً وشخصية إعلامية، ما يعكس تصعيداً أمنياً لم يسبق له مثيل في مكافحة المخدرات بين النخبة الاجتماعية.

وقبضت قوات الدرك التركية على المذيعة الشهيرة إيلا روميسا (27 عاماً)، نجمة برامج الترفيه، إضافة إلى المذيعتين هاندا سارياوغلو (32 عاماً)، وميلتم أسيت (29 عاماً).

تعاطٍ وترويج

وتضمنت الاتهامات الموجهة إليهن «تعاطي مواد مخدرة محظورة» و«الترويج لاستخدامها عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي»، بناءً على تحقيقات استمرت أسابيع، وشملت تحليلات لمنشوراتهن الرقمية، وشهادات شهود.

وأشارت وسائل إعلام عن مصادر أمنية مطلعة إلى نقل المعتقلات إلى مقر قيادة الدرك في إسطنبول لإجراء تحاليل دم فورية، حيث أكدت النتائج الأولية وجود آثار لمنشطات محظورة لدى اثنتين منهن، كما تم التأكد من احتجاز أسماء أخرى، بمن في ذلك مؤثرون رقميون وفنانون صاعدون، لكن التفاصيل حول هوياتهم ما زالت تحت التحقيق.