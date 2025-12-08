The security forces in Turkey have arrested 3 prominent female broadcasters in Istanbul as part of a wide-ranging campaign to combat the spread of drugs among public figures.

The operation, carried out by regional Turkish gendarmerie teams, is part of an ongoing arrest campaign launched by the Istanbul public prosecutor's office since last October, which has targeted more than 19 artists, influencers, and media personalities, reflecting an unprecedented security escalation in the fight against drugs among the social elite.

The Turkish gendarmerie arrested the famous broadcaster Eyla Romisa (27 years old), a star of entertainment programs, along with broadcasters Handa Sarioglu (32 years old) and Meltem Aset (29 years old).

Use and Promotion

The charges against them included "using prohibited narcotic substances" and "promoting their use via social media," based on investigations that lasted for weeks, which included analyses of their digital posts and witness testimonies.

Media sources informed by security officials indicated that the detainees were transferred to the gendarmerie headquarters in Istanbul for immediate blood tests, where preliminary results confirmed the presence of traces of prohibited stimulants in two of them. It was also confirmed that other names were detained, including digital influencers and emerging artists, but details regarding their identities are still under investigation.