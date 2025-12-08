أعلن المنتج المصري أحمد السبكي عرض فيلم «الملحد» في صالات السينما المصرية يوم 31 ديسمبر، منهياً جدلاً دام أكثر من عام حول منعه من العرض، ومعلناً عودته الرسمية إلى المنافسة السينمائية.

ونشر السبكي موعد عرض الفيلم على صفحته الرسمية على «إنستغرام»، وأشار إلى أن الفيلم سيُعرض ليلة رأس السنة بعد حصوله على جميع الموافقات اللازمة، ليمنح الجمهور فرصة مشاهدته للمرة الأولى بعد فترة طويلة من الجدل القانوني والإعلامي.

حكم نهائي

وتم السماح بعرض الفيلم عقب حكم قضائي نهائي أصدرته محكمة القضاء الإداري بمجلس الدولة نوفمبر الماضي، رفضت خلاله الدعاوى المقدمة من المحامي مرتضى منصور، التي طالبت بمنع الفيلم من العرض في صالات السينما.

وأكدت المحكمة في حيثياتها أن العمل يتمتع بترخيص رسمي صادر من الرقابة على المصنفات السمعية والبصرية برقم 121 لعام 2023، وهو ما اعتبرته «قراراً إدارياً إيجابياً» يجيز عرضه ولا يتيح وجود أي سند قانوني لتعطيله.

كما قضت المحكمة بعدم قبول إحدى الدعاوى لانتفاء القرار الإداري، بعد أن قدمت وزارة الثقافة والمجلس الأعلى للثقافة مستندات رسمية تثبت صحة الترخيص، بما ينهي فعلياً جميع المسارات القانونية التي عطلت خروج الفيلم للجمهور.

وفيلم «الملحد» من تأليف الكاتب إبراهيم عيسى، وإخراج محمد جمال العدل، ويضم في بطولته نخبة من النجوم، بينهم: أحمد حاتم، محمود حميدة، شيرين رضا، تارا عماد، ونجلاء بدر.