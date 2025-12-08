The Egyptian producer Ahmed El Sobky announced the screening of the film "The Atheist" in Egyptian cinemas on December 31, ending a debate that lasted more than a year regarding its ban from screening, and officially announcing its return to cinematic competition.

El Sobky published the film's screening date on his official Instagram page, indicating that the film will be shown on New Year's Eve after obtaining all necessary approvals, giving the audience a chance to watch it for the first time after a long period of legal and media controversy.

Final Ruling

The film was allowed to be screened following a final judicial ruling issued by the Administrative Judiciary Court at the State Council last November, which rejected the lawsuits filed by lawyer Mortada Mansour, demanding to prevent the film from being shown in cinemas.

The court confirmed in its reasoning that the work has an official license issued by the censorship authority for audio and visual works, numbered 121 for the year 2023, which it considered a "positive administrative decision" allowing its screening and providing no legal basis for its suspension.

The court also ruled to dismiss one of the lawsuits due to the absence of an administrative decision, after the Ministry of Culture and the Supreme Council of Culture presented official documents proving the validity of the license, effectively ending all legal avenues that hindered the film's release to the public.

The film "The Atheist" is written by author Ibrahim Eissa, directed by Mohamed Gamal El Adl, and features a cast of stars, including: Ahmed Hatem, Mahmoud Hemida, Sherine Reda, Tara Emad, and Naglaa Badr.