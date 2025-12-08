أعلن المنتج المصري أحمد السبكي عرض فيلم «الملحد» في صالات السينما المصرية يوم 31 ديسمبر، منهياً جدلاً دام أكثر من عام حول منعه من العرض، ومعلناً عودته الرسمية إلى المنافسة السينمائية.
ونشر السبكي موعد عرض الفيلم على صفحته الرسمية على «إنستغرام»، وأشار إلى أن الفيلم سيُعرض ليلة رأس السنة بعد حصوله على جميع الموافقات اللازمة، ليمنح الجمهور فرصة مشاهدته للمرة الأولى بعد فترة طويلة من الجدل القانوني والإعلامي.
حكم نهائي
وتم السماح بعرض الفيلم عقب حكم قضائي نهائي أصدرته محكمة القضاء الإداري بمجلس الدولة نوفمبر الماضي، رفضت خلاله الدعاوى المقدمة من المحامي مرتضى منصور، التي طالبت بمنع الفيلم من العرض في صالات السينما.
وأكدت المحكمة في حيثياتها أن العمل يتمتع بترخيص رسمي صادر من الرقابة على المصنفات السمعية والبصرية برقم 121 لعام 2023، وهو ما اعتبرته «قراراً إدارياً إيجابياً» يجيز عرضه ولا يتيح وجود أي سند قانوني لتعطيله.
كما قضت المحكمة بعدم قبول إحدى الدعاوى لانتفاء القرار الإداري، بعد أن قدمت وزارة الثقافة والمجلس الأعلى للثقافة مستندات رسمية تثبت صحة الترخيص، بما ينهي فعلياً جميع المسارات القانونية التي عطلت خروج الفيلم للجمهور.
وفيلم «الملحد» من تأليف الكاتب إبراهيم عيسى، وإخراج محمد جمال العدل، ويضم في بطولته نخبة من النجوم، بينهم: أحمد حاتم، محمود حميدة، شيرين رضا، تارا عماد، ونجلاء بدر.
The Egyptian producer Ahmed El Sobky announced the screening of the film "The Atheist" in Egyptian cinemas on December 31, ending a debate that lasted more than a year regarding its ban from screening, and officially announcing its return to cinematic competition.
El Sobky published the film's screening date on his official Instagram page, indicating that the film will be shown on New Year's Eve after obtaining all necessary approvals, giving the audience a chance to watch it for the first time after a long period of legal and media controversy.
Final Ruling
The film was allowed to be screened following a final judicial ruling issued by the Administrative Judiciary Court at the State Council last November, which rejected the lawsuits filed by lawyer Mortada Mansour, demanding to prevent the film from being shown in cinemas.
The court confirmed in its reasoning that the work has an official license issued by the censorship authority for audio and visual works, numbered 121 for the year 2023, which it considered a "positive administrative decision" allowing its screening and providing no legal basis for its suspension.
The court also ruled to dismiss one of the lawsuits due to the absence of an administrative decision, after the Ministry of Culture and the Supreme Council of Culture presented official documents proving the validity of the license, effectively ending all legal avenues that hindered the film's release to the public.
The film "The Atheist" is written by author Ibrahim Eissa, directed by Mohamed Gamal El Adl, and features a cast of stars, including: Ahmed Hatem, Mahmoud Hemida, Sherine Reda, Tara Emad, and Naglaa Badr.