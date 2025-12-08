في اكتشاف أثري يوصف بـ«الاستثنائي»، عثر فريق آثار تحت الماء على قارب ترفيهي فاخر يعود للنصف الأول من القرن الأول الميلادي، قبالة سواحل الإسكندرية، ويطابق تمامًا الوصف الذي سجّله المؤرخ اليوناني سترابو قبل أكثر من ألفي عام.

كنز أثري يعود لـ2000 عام يكشف أسرار الإسكندرية القديمة

اكتشاف مذهل في أعمال الأسكندرية


القارب الذي يبلغ طوله 35 مترًا وعرضه نحو 7 أمتار، كان مصممًا لحمل جناح مركزي فخم يتوسطه كابينة مزخرفة بأبهى حلل الترف، عُثر عليه في موقع جزيرة أنتيرهودوس الغارقة، التي كانت جزءًا من ميناء الإسكندرية العظيم (بورتوس ماجنوس) في العصر الهلينستي والروماني المبكر.
الاكتشاف تم على يد المعهد الأوروبي لآثار تحت الماء (IEASM) بقيادة عالم الآثار البحرية الفرنسي فرانك جوديو، الأستاذ الزائر بجامعة أكسفورد.

قارب ملكي نادر


وقال جوديو لصحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية: «هذه أول مرة على الإطلاق نعثر في مصر على قارب من هذا النوع، ذُكرت هذه القوارب في نصوص قديمة وصوّرت في أعمال فنية، مثل فسيفساء بالسترينا الشهيرة التي تظهر قاربًا أصغر يصطاد فيه النبلاء فرس النهر، لكن لم يُكتشف قارب حقيقي منها حتى الآن».
وأضاف: «كنا نظن في البداية أن هناك سفينتين متداخلتين لأن شكل البناء غريب جدًا: المقدمة مسطحة والمؤخرة مدورة، مما يتيح لها الإبحار في مياه ضحلة للغاية»، ويبدو أن القارب كان يحتاج أكثر من 20 مجدافًا.
وعُثر على القارب على عمق 7 أمتار فقط من الماء و1.5 متر تحت الرمال، ولم يبعد أكثر من 50 مترًا عن موقع معبد إيزيس الذي يحفره جوديو منذ سنوات.
ويرجّح العلماء أن القارب غرق نحو عام 50م إبان كارثة طبيعية دمرت المعبد وأجزاء واسعة من الساحل بعد زلازل وأمواج مد عاتية (تسونامي) ابتلعت قصورًا ومباني بأكملها.
وهناك فرضية أخرى مثيرة يطرحها جوديو نفسه وهي أنه قد يكون القارب مركبًا مقدسًا مرتبطًا بطقوس «نافيجيو إيزيديس» (رحلة إيزيس)، حيث كانت مواكب دينية تحتفل بالإلهة إيزيس – سيدة البحر – فتخرج سفينة مزخرفة فاخرة تمثل مركب الشمس الإلهي.

كتابات يونانية على العارضة المركزية للقارب

كما عُثر على كتابات يونانية (جرافيتي) على العارضة المركزية للقارب لم تُفك رموزها بعد، والبحث ما زال في مراحله الأولى.
وقال البروفيسور داميان روبنسون، مدير مركز أكسفورد لآثار بحرية: «إنه نوع من السفن لم نعثر عليه من قبل أبدًا، يمكننا قراءة وصف «قوارب الكبائن» في النصوص القديمة ورؤيتها في الأعمال الفنية، لكن أن نملك الدليل الأثري الفعلي، هذا أمر مذهل».

توصيات اليونسكو


وسيبقى الحطام في قاع البحر وفقًا لتوصيات اليونسكو التي تفضل ترك الآثار تحت الماء لحمايتها، ولم يتم استكشاف سوى نسبة ضئيلة جدًا من المنطقة حتى الآن، ومن المقرر استئناف الحفائر قريبًا.
ويعد هذا الاكتشاف إضافة إلى سلسلة إنجازات فرانك جوديو في مياه الإسكندرية وخليج أبي قير، حيث سبق أن أعاد اكتشاف مدينتي ثونيس-هيراكليون وكانوبوس الغارقتين، وأخرج تماثيل عملاقة وكنوزًا لا تُقدّر بثمن من قلب البحر المتوسط.