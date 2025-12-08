• تعاون تاريخي ضمن موسم الرياض مدعوم بالابتكار الذكي
• وضع معيار جديد في حفلات روتانا للتصوير المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة ولأول مرة في دول الخليج
• إنجاز ثقافي يرتقي بإبداع المملكة من خلال تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي
أعلنت «مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى» خلال حفل «جلسة شعبيات فنان العرب محمد عبده» والذي أقيم في مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا - بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني» ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض السادس، عن شراكتها الإستراتيجية مع HONOR العلامة الرائدة عالمياً في الأجهزة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وتجمع هذه الشراكة بين اسمين رائدين في الترفيه وصناعة الموسيقى والتكنولوجيا، حيث لعبت HONOR دور الراعي الإستراتيجي، وتم اعتماد هاتف HONOR Magic8 Pro كالجهاز الحصري المستخدم في تصوير وتوثيق الحفل.
فقد كرّمت الأمسية الغنائية الإرث الموسيقي لفنان العرب، وخلالها التقط هاتف Magic8 Pro أروع اللحظات في محيط بصري عالي الدقة وحساس لكل تفصيل، ليُظهر الجهاز ريادته في التصوير الليلي، والأداء المثالي في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة، والتصوير المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي. وقد شكّل الحدث مثالاً عملياً وواقعياً لقدرة الهاتف على تخليد اللحظات الترفيهية المتميزة بوضوح ودقة ونظرة فنية متعمقة.
بهذه المناسبة قال رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة روتانا للموسيقى سالم الهندي: «حملت جلسة شعبيات محمد عبده، أهمية فنية وعاطفية كبيرة لجمهوره، وتصوير حفل بهذا الحجم إضافة لمكانة (فنان العرب) تطلبت قدرات تصوير استثنائية تسعد روتانا بتحقيقها من خلال شراكتنا مع HONOR للتوثق بالصور الالتزام بالحفاظ على الإرث الموسيقي العربي والارتقاء».
من جانبه، قال المدير العام لشركة HONOR في السوق السعودية جيري لياو: «تتمتع المملكة العربية السعودية بمكانة فريدة في محفظة أعمال HONOR العالمية. وتعكس شراكتنا مع روتانا كبرى شركات الترفيه والموسيقى في المملكة والعالم العربي إيمان HONOR بأهمية دعم اللحظات الفنية التي لا تتكرر والمُلهِمة، كما تعكس هذه الشراكة القيم المشتركة المتمثلة في الاحتفاء بالفن السعودي، وتمكين المبدعين، والمساهمة في المشهد الترفيهي المتنامي في المملكة. لقد نجحنا مع روتانا في إبراز قدرات هاتف Magic8 Pro ليس فقط كهاتف ذكي فاخر، بل كرفيق إبداعي موثوق قادر على توثيق الأحاسيس والقوة والجمال في لحظة موسيقية فارقة».
وخلال حفل جلسة شعبيات محمد عبده، قدّمت كاميرتا Ultra Night الرئيسية وعدسة التقريب الجديدة في هاتف Magic8 Pro صورًا نابضة بالحياة وغنية بالتفاصيل رغم ظروف الإضاءة الصعبة. وسمحت عدسة التقريب الليلي Ultra Night بدقة 200 ميجابكسل، إلى جانب ميزة التكبير بالذكاء الاصطناعي حتى 100x، بالتقاط لقطات واضحة للغاية ومتميزة بدقة لا مثيل لها للفنانين من مسافات بعيدة. ضمنت تقنية التثبيت التكيفي بالذكاء الاصطناعي تسجيل مقاطع فيديو ثابتة بدون اهتزاز، ومرونة في متابعة التفاصيل مع الحركة المستمرة للجمهور. كما عملت مصفوفة النماذج الكبيرة لكاميرا الذكاء الاصطناعي على تقليل الضوضاء وتعزيز التفاصيل تلقائيًا، في حين حافظ محرك الألوان الذكي على درجات البشرة الطبيعية وتمثيل الألوان بشكل واقعي. أما ميزة Capture Sensing Motion AI فقد دعمت تثبيت الحركة السريعة للفنانين لتقديم صور واضحة جداً، بينما أتاحت أدوات التحرير المعززة بالذكاء الاصطناعي مشاركة المحتوى على الفور. وأظهرت هذه الشراكة كيف يمكن لتقنيات HONOR أن ترتقي بالتعبير الفني وتساهم في إثراء السرد الثقافي للمملكة. وبرز هاتف Magic8 Pro كجهاز قادر على تتبع الأحاسيس والحركة والأجواء، مما يعزز مكانته كمعيار جديد في التصوير في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة.
نبذة عن مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى
تأسست مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى ومقرها الرياض عام 1987، هي أكبر شركة إنتاج موسيقى وتمتلك أضخم محتوى فني في العالم العربي. ويقع المقر الرئيسي للشركة في الرياض، المملكة العربية السعودية مع فروعٍ لها في جدة ودبي والكويت والقاهرة وبيروت.
ورسخت المجموعة مكانتها كرائدة في جميع مجالات صناعة الموسيقى بما في ذلك تنظيم المهرجانات الكبرى والحفلات والفعاليات الترفيهية في منطقة الخليج والشرق الأوسط بشكل رئيسي، بالإضافة إلى الحفلات العالمية في لندن وباريس وجنيف وغيرها من المدن حول العالم. وتتولى مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى ضمن مظلتها إدارة مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا» الذي يعد أضخم وأبرز المعالم الفنية في المملكة والعالم العربي، والذي استقبل مئات الحفلات والنجوم.
كما تتولى المجموعة إدارة أعمال العديد من النجوم والفنانين بما يتماشى مع مستجدات وتطورات صناعة الموسيقى العالمية، ويخدم إنتاجاتها لفنانيها ويبرزهم.
أيضاً تدير مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى منصات مؤثرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وشبكة واسعة من القنوات المرئية والمسموعة، بما في ذلك قناة يوتيوب والإذاعات وغيره، التي جميعها تقوم بدورها على أكمل وجه بما يخدم أهدافها ومشاريعها، هذا إضافة إلى شبكاتها الإعلامية القادرة بقوة على تسليط الضوء حول كل ما تقدمه وتقوم به.
المكتب الإعلامي لإدارة التسويق
مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى
• A historic collaboration within the Riyadh Season supported by smart innovation
• Setting a new standard for Rotana concerts with AI-supported photography in low-light conditions for the first time in the Gulf countries
• A cultural achievement that elevates the creativity of the Kingdom through artificial intelligence technologies
During the "Session of Popular Songs by Arab Artist Mohammed Abdu" held at the "Mohammed Abdu Arena - Emirates NBD" as part of the sixth Riyadh Season, "Rotana Music Group" announced its strategic partnership with HONOR, the globally leading brand in AI-supported devices. This partnership brings together two leading names in entertainment, music production, and technology, with HONOR serving as the strategic sponsor, and the HONOR Magic8 Pro phone being designated as the exclusive device used for filming and documenting the concert.
The musical evening honored the musical legacy of the Arab artist, during which the Magic8 Pro captured the most stunning moments in a high-definition visual environment sensitive to every detail, showcasing the device's leadership in night photography, its perfect performance in low-light conditions, and AI-supported imaging. The event served as a practical and realistic example of the phone's ability to immortalize exceptional entertainment moments with clarity, precision, and a deep artistic perspective.
On this occasion, the Chairman and CEO of Rotana Music Group, Salem Al-Hindi, stated: "The session of Mohammed Abdu's popular songs carried significant artistic and emotional importance for his audience, and filming an event of this magnitude, in addition to the status of (the Arab Artist), required exceptional filming capabilities that Rotana is pleased to achieve through our partnership with HONOR to document images while committing to preserving the Arab musical heritage and elevating it."
For his part, Jerry Liao, General Manager of HONOR in the Saudi market, said: "Saudi Arabia holds a unique position in HONOR's global portfolio. Our partnership with Rotana, one of the largest entertainment and music companies in the Kingdom and the Arab world, reflects HONOR's belief in the importance of supporting inspiring and unrepeatable artistic moments. This partnership also reflects our shared values of celebrating Saudi art, empowering creators, and contributing to the growing entertainment scene in the Kingdom. We have succeeded with Rotana in showcasing the capabilities of the Magic8 Pro not just as a luxury smartphone, but as a reliable creative companion capable of documenting the emotions, power, and beauty of a significant musical moment."
During the session of Mohammed Abdu's popular songs, the main Ultra Night camera and the new zoom lens in the Magic8 Pro provided vibrant, detail-rich images despite challenging lighting conditions. The Ultra Night zoom lens with 200 megapixels, along with AI zoom capabilities up to 100x, allowed for extremely clear and distinctive shots of the artists from long distances. The AI adaptive stabilization technology ensured stable video recordings without shaking, providing flexibility in capturing details amidst the audience's continuous movement. Additionally, the large model array of the AI camera automatically reduced noise and enhanced details, while the smart color engine maintained natural skin tones and realistic color representation. The Capture Sensing Motion AI feature supported the stabilization of fast-moving artists to deliver very clear images, while AI-enhanced editing tools enabled instant content sharing. This partnership demonstrated how HONOR's technologies can elevate artistic expression and contribute to enriching the cultural narrative of the Kingdom. The Magic8 Pro emerged as a device capable of capturing sensations, movement, and atmosphere, enhancing its status as a new standard in low-light photography.
About Rotana Music Group
Founded in 1987 and based in Riyadh, Rotana Music Group is the largest music production company and owns the largest artistic content in the Arab world. The company's headquarters is located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with branches in Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait, Cairo, and Beirut.
Rotana has established its position as a leader in all areas of the music industry, including organizing major festivals, concerts, and entertainment events primarily in the Gulf and Middle East regions, in addition to global concerts in London, Paris, Geneva, and other cities around the world. Rotana Music Group manages the "Mohammed Abdu Arena," which is the largest and most prominent artistic landmark in the Kingdom and the Arab world, hosting hundreds of concerts and stars.
The group also manages the careers of many stars and artists in line with the developments and trends in the global music industry, serving its productions for its artists and showcasing them.
Additionally, Rotana Music Group operates influential platforms on social media and a wide network of visual and audio channels, including YouTube and radio stations, all of which effectively serve its goals and projects, in addition to its media networks that are capable of highlighting everything it offers and does.
The Media Office of the Marketing Department
Rotana Music Group