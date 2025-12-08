• تعاون تاريخي ضمن موسم الرياض مدعوم بالابتكار الذكي

• وضع معيار جديد في حفلات روتانا للتصوير المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة ولأول مرة في دول الخليج

• إنجاز ثقافي يرتقي بإبداع المملكة من خلال تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي

أعلنت «مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى» خلال حفل «جلسة شعبيات فنان العرب محمد عبده» والذي أقيم في مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا - بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني» ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض السادس، عن شراكتها الإستراتيجية مع HONOR العلامة الرائدة عالمياً في الأجهزة المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وتجمع هذه الشراكة بين اسمين رائدين في الترفيه وصناعة الموسيقى والتكنولوجيا، حيث لعبت HONOR دور الراعي الإستراتيجي، وتم اعتماد هاتف HONOR Magic8 Pro كالجهاز الحصري المستخدم في تصوير وتوثيق الحفل.

فقد كرّمت الأمسية الغنائية الإرث الموسيقي لفنان العرب، وخلالها التقط هاتف Magic8 Pro أروع اللحظات في محيط بصري عالي الدقة وحساس لكل تفصيل، ليُظهر الجهاز ريادته في التصوير الليلي، والأداء المثالي في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة، والتصوير المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي. وقد شكّل الحدث مثالاً عملياً وواقعياً لقدرة الهاتف على تخليد اللحظات الترفيهية المتميزة بوضوح ودقة ونظرة فنية متعمقة.

بهذه المناسبة قال رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة روتانا للموسيقى سالم الهندي: «حملت جلسة شعبيات محمد عبده، أهمية فنية وعاطفية كبيرة لجمهوره، وتصوير حفل بهذا الحجم إضافة لمكانة (فنان العرب) تطلبت قدرات تصوير استثنائية تسعد روتانا بتحقيقها من خلال شراكتنا مع HONOR للتوثق بالصور الالتزام بالحفاظ على الإرث الموسيقي العربي والارتقاء».

من جانبه، قال المدير العام لشركة HONOR في السوق السعودية جيري لياو: «تتمتع المملكة العربية السعودية بمكانة فريدة في محفظة أعمال HONOR العالمية. وتعكس شراكتنا مع روتانا كبرى شركات الترفيه والموسيقى في المملكة والعالم العربي إيمان HONOR بأهمية دعم اللحظات الفنية التي لا تتكرر والمُلهِمة، كما تعكس هذه الشراكة القيم المشتركة المتمثلة في الاحتفاء بالفن السعودي، وتمكين المبدعين، والمساهمة في المشهد الترفيهي المتنامي في المملكة. لقد نجحنا مع روتانا في إبراز قدرات هاتف Magic8 Pro ليس فقط كهاتف ذكي فاخر، بل كرفيق إبداعي موثوق قادر على توثيق الأحاسيس والقوة والجمال في لحظة موسيقية فارقة».

وخلال حفل جلسة شعبيات محمد عبده، قدّمت كاميرتا Ultra Night الرئيسية وعدسة التقريب الجديدة في هاتف Magic8 Pro صورًا نابضة بالحياة وغنية بالتفاصيل رغم ظروف الإضاءة الصعبة. وسمحت عدسة التقريب الليلي Ultra Night بدقة 200 ميجابكسل، إلى جانب ميزة التكبير بالذكاء الاصطناعي حتى 100x، بالتقاط لقطات واضحة للغاية ومتميزة بدقة لا مثيل لها للفنانين من مسافات بعيدة. ضمنت تقنية التثبيت التكيفي بالذكاء الاصطناعي تسجيل مقاطع فيديو ثابتة بدون اهتزاز، ومرونة في متابعة التفاصيل مع الحركة المستمرة للجمهور. كما عملت مصفوفة النماذج الكبيرة لكاميرا الذكاء الاصطناعي على تقليل الضوضاء وتعزيز التفاصيل تلقائيًا، في حين حافظ محرك الألوان الذكي على درجات البشرة الطبيعية وتمثيل الألوان بشكل واقعي. أما ميزة Capture Sensing Motion AI فقد دعمت تثبيت الحركة السريعة للفنانين لتقديم صور واضحة جداً، بينما أتاحت أدوات التحرير المعززة بالذكاء الاصطناعي مشاركة المحتوى على الفور. وأظهرت هذه الشراكة كيف يمكن لتقنيات HONOR أن ترتقي بالتعبير الفني وتساهم في إثراء السرد الثقافي للمملكة. وبرز هاتف Magic8 Pro كجهاز قادر على تتبع الأحاسيس والحركة والأجواء، مما يعزز مكانته كمعيار جديد في التصوير في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة.

نبذة عن مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى

تأسست مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى ومقرها الرياض عام 1987، هي أكبر شركة إنتاج موسيقى وتمتلك أضخم محتوى فني في العالم العربي. ويقع المقر الرئيسي للشركة في الرياض، المملكة العربية السعودية مع فروعٍ لها في جدة ودبي والكويت والقاهرة وبيروت.

ورسخت المجموعة مكانتها كرائدة في جميع مجالات صناعة الموسيقى بما في ذلك تنظيم المهرجانات الكبرى والحفلات والفعاليات الترفيهية في منطقة الخليج والشرق الأوسط بشكل رئيسي، بالإضافة إلى الحفلات العالمية في لندن وباريس وجنيف وغيرها من المدن حول العالم. وتتولى مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى ضمن مظلتها إدارة مسرح «محمد عبده أرينا» الذي يعد أضخم وأبرز المعالم الفنية في المملكة والعالم العربي، والذي استقبل مئات الحفلات والنجوم.

كما تتولى المجموعة إدارة أعمال العديد من النجوم والفنانين بما يتماشى مع مستجدات وتطورات صناعة الموسيقى العالمية، ويخدم إنتاجاتها لفنانيها ويبرزهم.

أيضاً تدير مجموعة روتانا للموسيقى منصات مؤثرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وشبكة واسعة من القنوات المرئية والمسموعة، بما في ذلك قناة يوتيوب والإذاعات وغيره، التي جميعها تقوم بدورها على أكمل وجه بما يخدم أهدافها ومشاريعها، هذا إضافة إلى شبكاتها الإعلامية القادرة بقوة على تسليط الضوء حول كل ما تقدمه وتقوم به.

