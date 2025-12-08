• A historic collaboration within the Riyadh Season supported by smart innovation • Setting a new standard for Rotana concerts with AI-supported photography in low-light conditions for the first time in the Gulf countries • A cultural achievement that elevates the creativity of the Kingdom through artificial intelligence technologies

During the "Session of Popular Songs by Arab Artist Mohammed Abdu" held at the "Mohammed Abdu Arena - Emirates NBD" as part of the sixth Riyadh Season, "Rotana Music Group" announced its strategic partnership with HONOR, the globally leading brand in AI-supported devices. This partnership brings together two leading names in entertainment, music production, and technology, with HONOR serving as the strategic sponsor, and the HONOR Magic8 Pro phone being designated as the exclusive device used for filming and documenting the concert.

The musical evening honored the musical legacy of the Arab artist, during which the Magic8 Pro captured the most stunning moments in a high-definition visual environment sensitive to every detail, showcasing the device's leadership in night photography, its perfect performance in low-light conditions, and AI-supported imaging. The event served as a practical and realistic example of the phone's ability to immortalize exceptional entertainment moments with clarity, precision, and a deep artistic perspective.

On this occasion, the Chairman and CEO of Rotana Music Group, Salem Al-Hindi, stated: "The session of Mohammed Abdu's popular songs carried significant artistic and emotional importance for his audience, and filming an event of this magnitude, in addition to the status of (the Arab Artist), required exceptional filming capabilities that Rotana is pleased to achieve through our partnership with HONOR to document images while committing to preserving the Arab musical heritage and elevating it."

For his part, Jerry Liao, General Manager of HONOR in the Saudi market, said: "Saudi Arabia holds a unique position in HONOR's global portfolio. Our partnership with Rotana, one of the largest entertainment and music companies in the Kingdom and the Arab world, reflects HONOR's belief in the importance of supporting inspiring and unrepeatable artistic moments. This partnership also reflects our shared values of celebrating Saudi art, empowering creators, and contributing to the growing entertainment scene in the Kingdom. We have succeeded with Rotana in showcasing the capabilities of the Magic8 Pro not just as a luxury smartphone, but as a reliable creative companion capable of documenting the emotions, power, and beauty of a significant musical moment."

During the session of Mohammed Abdu's popular songs, the main Ultra Night camera and the new zoom lens in the Magic8 Pro provided vibrant, detail-rich images despite challenging lighting conditions. The Ultra Night zoom lens with 200 megapixels, along with AI zoom capabilities up to 100x, allowed for extremely clear and distinctive shots of the artists from long distances. The AI adaptive stabilization technology ensured stable video recordings without shaking, providing flexibility in capturing details amidst the audience's continuous movement. Additionally, the large model array of the AI camera automatically reduced noise and enhanced details, while the smart color engine maintained natural skin tones and realistic color representation. The Capture Sensing Motion AI feature supported the stabilization of fast-moving artists to deliver very clear images, while AI-enhanced editing tools enabled instant content sharing. This partnership demonstrated how HONOR's technologies can elevate artistic expression and contribute to enriching the cultural narrative of the Kingdom. The Magic8 Pro emerged as a device capable of capturing sensations, movement, and atmosphere, enhancing its status as a new standard in low-light photography.

About Rotana Music Group

Founded in 1987 and based in Riyadh, Rotana Music Group is the largest music production company and owns the largest artistic content in the Arab world. The company's headquarters is located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with branches in Jeddah, Dubai, Kuwait, Cairo, and Beirut.

Rotana has established its position as a leader in all areas of the music industry, including organizing major festivals, concerts, and entertainment events primarily in the Gulf and Middle East regions, in addition to global concerts in London, Paris, Geneva, and other cities around the world. Rotana Music Group manages the "Mohammed Abdu Arena," which is the largest and most prominent artistic landmark in the Kingdom and the Arab world, hosting hundreds of concerts and stars.

The group also manages the careers of many stars and artists in line with the developments and trends in the global music industry, serving its productions for its artists and showcasing them.

Additionally, Rotana Music Group operates influential platforms on social media and a wide network of visual and audio channels, including YouTube and radio stations, all of which effectively serve its goals and projects, in addition to its media networks that are capable of highlighting everything it offers and does.

The Media Office of the Marketing Department

Rotana Music Group