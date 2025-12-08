أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي (الإثنين) أن الإجراءات الأحادية التي اتخذها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي تمثل خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتهديداً مباشراً لوحدة القرار الأمني والعسكري، وتقويضاً لسلطة الحكومة الشرعية، وتهديداً خطيراً للاستقرار، ومستقبل العملية السياسية برمتها.
وحذر العليمي خلال استقباله سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن من التداعيات الاقتصادية والمعيشية الخطيرة لأي اضطراب، خصوصاً في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، موضحاً أن ذلك قد يعني تعثر دفع مرتبات الموظفين، ونقص الوقود لمحطات الكهرباء، وتفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية، ونسف كل ما تحقق من إصلاحات اقتصادية، وإضعاف ثقة المانحين بالحكومة الشرعية.
السعودية تعمل لمنع انزلاق حضرموت
وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بالدور المسؤول الذي اضطلعت به المملكة العربية السعودية في رعاية جهود التهدئة بمحافظة حضرموت، بما في ذلك التوصل إلى اتفاق يضمن عمل المنشآت النفطية، ومنع انزلاق المحافظة إلى مواجهات مفتوحة، معرباً عن أسفه لتعرض هذه الجهود لتهديد مستمر نتيجة تحركات عسكرية أحادية الجانب، أبقت مناخ التوتر، وعدم الثقة قائماً على نطاق أوسع.
وأشار إلى أن أحد المسارات الفعالة للتهدئة يتمثل في موقف دولي موحد، واضح وصريح، يرفض الإجراءات الأحادية، ويؤكد الالتزام الكامل بمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، ويدعم الحكومة الشرعية باعتبارها الجهة التنفيذية الوحيدة لحماية المصالح العليا للبلاد، مجدداً التأكيد على أن موقف مجلس القيادة الرئاسي واضح من تجاربه السابقة بعدم توفير الغطاء السياسي لأي إجراءات أحادية خارج الإطار المؤسسي للدولة، متى ما توفرت الإرادة الوطنية، والإقليمية والدولية الصادقة.
العليمي خلال اجتماعه بسفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن.
اليمني لا يتحمل الاستنزاف
وبحسب وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، فإن العليمي شدد على أهمية تكامل مواقف دول التحالف في دعم الحكومة الشرعية، وبما يحمي وحدة مؤسسات الدولة، ويحول دون زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المحافظات المحررة، مبيناً أن اليمن والأوضاع المعيشية للمواطنين لا تحتمل فتح المزيد من جبهات الاستنزاف، وأن المعركة الحقيقية ستبقى مركزة على استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء انقلاب الحوثي.
وأكد العليمي حرص مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة على استمرار الوفاء بالالتزامات الحتمية للدولة تجاه مواطنيها، وشركائها الإقليميين والدوليين، وفي المقدمة المملكة العربية السعودية، مثمناً عالياً استجابات المملكة الفورية المستمرة لاحتياجات الشعب اليمني في مختلف المجالات.
ودعا العليمي المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف موحد برفض منازعة الحكومة لسلطاتها الحصرية، وممارسة ضغط علني لعودة القوات الوافدة من خارج محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، ودعم جهود الدولة، والسلطات المحلية للقيام بواجباتها الدستورية في حماية المنشآت السيادية، وتعزيز جهود التهدئة، ومنع تكرار التصعيد.
قادرون على ردع التهديدات
ولفت إلى أن الشعب اليمني وحكومته قادران على ردع أي تهديد، وحماية المركز القانوني للدولة، محذراً من أن سقوط منطق الدولة في اليمن لن يترك استقراراً يمكن الاستثمار فيه، لا في الجنوب ولا في الشمال.
وجدد دعوته إلى تحمل المسؤولية الجماعية، لمنع انزلاق البلاد إلى مزيد من التفكك والفوضى، لافتاً إلى أن الشراكة مع المجتمع الدولي ليست شراكة مساعدات فقط، بل مسؤولية مشتركة في حماية فكرة الدولة، ودعم مؤسساتها الشرعية، والحيلولة دون تكريس منطق السلطات الموازية.
من جانبهم، جدد سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن التزامهم الكامل بدعم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، ووحدة اليمن واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه، مشددين على أهمية وحدة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ووفاء الحكومة بالتزاماتها تجاه المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي لضمان استمرار الدعم على المستويات كافة.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, confirmed on Monday that the unilateral measures taken by the Southern Transitional Council represent a blatant violation of the transitional phase references, a direct threat to the unity of security and military decision-making, a undermining of the authority of the legitimate government, and a serious threat to stability and the future of the entire political process.
Al-Alimi warned during his reception of the ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen about the serious economic and living repercussions of any disturbances, especially in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, explaining that this could mean delays in paying salaries to employees, fuel shortages for electricity stations, exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis, undermining all that has been achieved in economic reforms, and weakening donor confidence in the legitimate government.
Saudi Arabia is working to prevent the slip of Hadhramaut
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the responsible role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played in sponsoring efforts to calm the situation in Hadhramaut Governorate, including reaching an agreement that ensures the operation of oil facilities and prevents the governorate from slipping into open confrontations, expressing his regret that these efforts have been continuously threatened due to unilateral military movements, which have kept the atmosphere of tension and mistrust prevailing on a wider scale.
He pointed out that one of the effective paths for calming the situation is represented in a unified international stance, clear and explicit, that rejects unilateral actions, affirms full commitment to the transitional phase references, and supports the legitimate government as the sole executive authority to protect the supreme interests of the country, reiterating that the position of the Presidential Leadership Council is clear from its previous experiences in not providing political cover for any unilateral actions outside the institutional framework of the state, whenever genuine national, regional, and international will is present.
The Yemeni cannot bear further depletion
According to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Al-Alimi emphasized the importance of the integration of the positions of the coalition countries in supporting the legitimate government, in a way that protects the unity of state institutions and prevents the destabilization of security and stability in the liberated governorates, indicating that Yemen and the living conditions of its citizens cannot bear the opening of more fronts of depletion, and that the real battle will remain focused on restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi coup.
Al-Alimi affirmed the commitment of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to continue fulfilling the state's obligatory commitments towards its citizens and its regional and international partners, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highly appreciating the Kingdom's continuous immediate responses to the needs of the Yemeni people in various fields.
He called on the international community to take a unified stance rejecting the government's encroachment on its exclusive authorities, and to exert public pressure for the return of forces coming from outside the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and to support the efforts of the state and local authorities to carry out their constitutional duties in protecting sovereign facilities, enhancing efforts for calm, and preventing the recurrence of escalation.
We are capable of deterring threats
He pointed out that the Yemeni people and their government are capable of deterring any threat and protecting the legal status of the state, warning that the collapse of the logic of the state in Yemen will leave no stability that can be invested in, neither in the south nor in the north.
He renewed his call for collective responsibility to prevent the country from slipping into further disintegration and chaos, noting that the partnership with the international community is not just a partnership of aid, but a shared responsibility in protecting the idea of the state, supporting its legitimate institutions, and preventing the entrenchment of the logic of parallel authorities.
For their part, the ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen renewed their full commitment to support the Presidential Leadership Council, the government, the unity of Yemen and its stability, and the integrity of its territory, emphasizing the importance of the unity of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government's fulfillment of its commitments towards the regional and international community to ensure continued support at all levels.