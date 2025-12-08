أكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي (الإثنين) أن الإجراءات الأحادية التي اتخذها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي تمثل خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتهديداً مباشراً لوحدة القرار الأمني والعسكري، وتقويضاً لسلطة الحكومة الشرعية، وتهديداً خطيراً للاستقرار، ومستقبل العملية السياسية برمتها.


وحذر العليمي خلال استقباله سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن من التداعيات الاقتصادية والمعيشية الخطيرة لأي اضطراب، خصوصاً في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، موضحاً أن ذلك قد يعني تعثر دفع مرتبات الموظفين، ونقص الوقود لمحطات الكهرباء، وتفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية، ونسف كل ما تحقق من إصلاحات اقتصادية، وإضعاف ثقة المانحين بالحكومة الشرعية.


السعودية تعمل لمنع انزلاق حضرموت


وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بالدور المسؤول الذي اضطلعت به المملكة العربية السعودية في رعاية جهود التهدئة بمحافظة حضرموت، بما في ذلك التوصل إلى اتفاق يضمن عمل المنشآت النفطية، ومنع انزلاق المحافظة إلى مواجهات مفتوحة، معرباً عن أسفه لتعرض هذه الجهود لتهديد مستمر نتيجة تحركات عسكرية أحادية الجانب، أبقت مناخ التوتر، وعدم الثقة قائماً على نطاق أوسع.


وأشار إلى أن أحد المسارات الفعالة للتهدئة يتمثل في موقف دولي موحد، واضح وصريح، يرفض الإجراءات الأحادية، ويؤكد الالتزام الكامل بمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، ويدعم الحكومة الشرعية باعتبارها الجهة التنفيذية الوحيدة لحماية المصالح العليا للبلاد، مجدداً التأكيد على أن موقف مجلس القيادة الرئاسي واضح من تجاربه السابقة بعدم توفير الغطاء السياسي لأي إجراءات أحادية خارج الإطار المؤسسي للدولة، متى ما توفرت الإرادة الوطنية، والإقليمية والدولية الصادقة. العليمي خلال اجتماعه بسفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن.

اليمني لا يتحمل الاستنزاف


وبحسب وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، فإن العليمي شدد على أهمية تكامل مواقف دول التحالف في دعم الحكومة الشرعية، وبما يحمي وحدة مؤسسات الدولة، ويحول دون زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المحافظات المحررة، مبيناً أن اليمن والأوضاع المعيشية للمواطنين لا تحتمل فتح المزيد من جبهات الاستنزاف، وأن المعركة الحقيقية ستبقى مركزة على استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء انقلاب الحوثي.


وأكد العليمي حرص مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة على استمرار الوفاء بالالتزامات الحتمية للدولة تجاه مواطنيها، وشركائها الإقليميين والدوليين، وفي المقدمة المملكة العربية السعودية، مثمناً عالياً استجابات المملكة الفورية المستمرة لاحتياجات الشعب اليمني في مختلف المجالات.


ودعا العليمي المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف موحد برفض منازعة الحكومة لسلطاتها الحصرية، وممارسة ضغط علني لعودة القوات الوافدة من خارج محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، ودعم جهود الدولة، والسلطات المحلية للقيام بواجباتها الدستورية في حماية المنشآت السيادية، وتعزيز جهود التهدئة، ومنع تكرار التصعيد.


قادرون على ردع التهديدات


ولفت إلى أن الشعب اليمني وحكومته قادران على ردع أي تهديد، وحماية المركز القانوني للدولة، محذراً من أن سقوط منطق الدولة في اليمن لن يترك استقراراً يمكن الاستثمار فيه، لا في الجنوب ولا في الشمال.


وجدد دعوته إلى تحمل المسؤولية الجماعية، لمنع انزلاق البلاد إلى مزيد من التفكك والفوضى، لافتاً إلى أن الشراكة مع المجتمع الدولي ليست شراكة مساعدات فقط، بل مسؤولية مشتركة في حماية فكرة الدولة، ودعم مؤسساتها الشرعية، والحيلولة دون تكريس منطق السلطات الموازية.


من جانبهم، جدد سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن التزامهم الكامل بدعم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، ووحدة اليمن واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه، مشددين على أهمية وحدة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ووفاء الحكومة بالتزاماتها تجاه المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي لضمان استمرار الدعم على المستويات كافة.