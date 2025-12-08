The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, confirmed on Monday that the unilateral measures taken by the Southern Transitional Council represent a blatant violation of the transitional phase references, a direct threat to the unity of security and military decision-making, a undermining of the authority of the legitimate government, and a serious threat to stability and the future of the entire political process.



Al-Alimi warned during his reception of the ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen about the serious economic and living repercussions of any disturbances, especially in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, explaining that this could mean delays in paying salaries to employees, fuel shortages for electricity stations, exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis, undermining all that has been achieved in economic reforms, and weakening donor confidence in the legitimate government.



Saudi Arabia is working to prevent the slip of Hadhramaut



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council praised the responsible role that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played in sponsoring efforts to calm the situation in Hadhramaut Governorate, including reaching an agreement that ensures the operation of oil facilities and prevents the governorate from slipping into open confrontations, expressing his regret that these efforts have been continuously threatened due to unilateral military movements, which have kept the atmosphere of tension and mistrust prevailing on a wider scale.



He pointed out that one of the effective paths for calming the situation is represented in a unified international stance, clear and explicit, that rejects unilateral actions, affirms full commitment to the transitional phase references, and supports the legitimate government as the sole executive authority to protect the supreme interests of the country, reiterating that the position of the Presidential Leadership Council is clear from its previous experiences in not providing political cover for any unilateral actions outside the institutional framework of the state, whenever genuine national, regional, and international will is present.

العليمي خلال اجتماعه بسفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن.



The Yemeni cannot bear further depletion



According to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Al-Alimi emphasized the importance of the integration of the positions of the coalition countries in supporting the legitimate government, in a way that protects the unity of state institutions and prevents the destabilization of security and stability in the liberated governorates, indicating that Yemen and the living conditions of its citizens cannot bear the opening of more fronts of depletion, and that the real battle will remain focused on restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi coup.



Al-Alimi affirmed the commitment of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to continue fulfilling the state's obligatory commitments towards its citizens and its regional and international partners, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highly appreciating the Kingdom's continuous immediate responses to the needs of the Yemeni people in various fields.



He called on the international community to take a unified stance rejecting the government's encroachment on its exclusive authorities, and to exert public pressure for the return of forces coming from outside the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and to support the efforts of the state and local authorities to carry out their constitutional duties in protecting sovereign facilities, enhancing efforts for calm, and preventing the recurrence of escalation.



We are capable of deterring threats



He pointed out that the Yemeni people and their government are capable of deterring any threat and protecting the legal status of the state, warning that the collapse of the logic of the state in Yemen will leave no stability that can be invested in, neither in the south nor in the north.



He renewed his call for collective responsibility to prevent the country from slipping into further disintegration and chaos, noting that the partnership with the international community is not just a partnership of aid, but a shared responsibility in protecting the idea of the state, supporting its legitimate institutions, and preventing the entrenchment of the logic of parallel authorities.



For their part, the ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen renewed their full commitment to support the Presidential Leadership Council, the government, the unity of Yemen and its stability, and the integrity of its territory, emphasizing the importance of the unity of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government's fulfillment of its commitments towards the regional and international community to ensure continued support at all levels.