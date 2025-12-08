أجبر تعليق الرحلات الدولية من وإلى فنزويلا آلاف المسافرين على البحث عن بدائل للوصول إلى وجهاتهم، إذ اضطر كثيرون للسفر عبر البر وربط ما يصل إلى 5 رحلات داخلية قبل عبور الحدود إلى كولومبيا للحصول على رحلات دولية، وذلك في أعقاب تصعيد التوترات بين فنزويلا والولايات المتحدة.

أزمة سفر في فنزويلا.. مئات الآلاف يلجأون للبر بعد تعليق الطيران

ووفقاً لصحيفة «انفوباي» الأرجنتينية، شهدت الأسابيع الأخيرة إلغاء 12 شركة طيران دولية رحلاتها بسبب تحذيرات السلطات الأمريكية من مخاطر التحليق فوق الأراضي الفنزويلية وجنوب البحر الكاريبي، بالتزامن مع تحرك عسكري أمريكي قرب السواحل الفنزويلية، مما ترك البلاد دون شركات طيران دولية، وأثر بشكل كبير على خطط المسافرين.

تحذيرات أمريكية تغلق الأجواء

تزامنت هذه الأزمة، التي تفاقمت بسبب تحذيرات السلطات الأمريكية من مخاطر التحليق فوق الأراضي الفنزويلية وجنوب البحر الكاريبي، مع تحرك عسكري أمريكي قرب السواحل، مما يعكس عمق الصراع الجيوسياسي الذي يهدد بتعميق العزلة الاقتصادية والإنسانية لفنزويلا.

ومع شبه إغلاق مطار سيمون بوليفار الدولي في مايكيتيا (قرب كاراكاس)، حيث أصبحت الرحلات الدولية نادرة ومحدودة ببعض الخطوط المحلية إلى بوغوتا أو هافانا، لجأ المسافرون إلى خيارات برية بديلة.

ويصف خوان بيدرا، مهندس فنزويلي يبلغ 35 عاماً، رحلته الأخيرة: «كنت أخطط لرحلة عمل إلى مدريد، لكن بعد إلغاء رحلة إيبيريا، اضطررت إلى ربط 4 رحلات داخلية: من كاراكاس إلى ماراكايبو، ثم إلى سان كريستوبال، مروراً بباركيسيميتو، قبل الوصول إلى كوكوتا في كولومبيا. استغرقت الرحلة البرية 18 ساعة، مع تأخيرات بسبب الازدحام عند الحدود، وأنفقت أكثر من 500 دولار على التذاكر والنقل الأرضي».

أكثر من 15 ألف عالق

تقدر التقارير أن أكثر من 15000 شخص عالقون داخل فنزويلا أو خارجها، بمن في ذلك فنزويليون يحاولون العودة للعطل الميلادية، وفي بوغوتا، شهد مطار إل دورادو تدفقاً غير مسبوق من المسافرين الفنزويليين الذين يربطون رحلاتهم الدولية، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار التذاكر بنسبة 40%.

وفي محاولة للتخفيف، أعلنت نائبة الرئيس ديلسي رودريجيز «خطة خاصة» لإعادة الفنزويليين العالقين، لكن التفاصيل غامضة، بينما يدعو الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو إلى استئناف الرحلات الإقليمية، معتبراً إغلاق المجال الجوي «غير قانوني تماماً» وداعياً منظمة الطيران المدني الدولي إلى التدخل.

فاقم هذا الإغلاق الجوي الأزمة الإنسانية في فنزويلا، إذ يعاني 7 ملايين نازح منذ 2015 بسبب الانهيار الاقتصادي، وسط تحذيرات خبراء من زيادة الهجرة غير المنظمة عبر الحدود، مما يضغط على دول الجوار مثل كولومبيا التي تستضيف 2.5 مليون فنزويلي.