كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية، اليوم (الإثنين)، بدء الاتحاد الأوروبي دراسة خيارات لتعزيز قوى الأمن الداخلي اللبناني؛ بهدف تخفيف العبء عن الجيش اللبناني لتمكينه من تركيز جهوده على نزع سلاح حزب الله.


وأفادت وثيقة صادرة عن الذراع الدبلوماسية للاتحاد الأوروبي وموزعة على 27 دولة عضوا، أن الاتحاد سيواصل المشاورات مع السلطات اللبنانية، وسيتم إرسال بعثة استطلاع في أوائل عام 2026 لتقييم المساعدة المحتملة لقوى الأمن الداخلي في البلاد، مبينة أن جهود الاتحاد الأوروبي قد «تركز على المشورة والتدريب وبناء القدرات»، مؤكدة أن التكتل لن يتولى مهمات قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (اليونيفيل)، التي سينتهي تفويضها بنهاية عام 2026. ويتوقع بدء عملية تدريجية لخفض حجمها والانسحاب من لبنان. وأشارت الوثيقة إلى أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يمكن أن يساهم في النقل التدريجي لمهمات الأمن الداخلي من الجيش اللبناني إلى قوى الأمن الداخلي، مما يتيح للجيش التركيز على مهماته الدفاعية الأساسية.


وتظل هدنة عام 2024 بين لبنان وإسرائيل هشة، جراء الغارات الإسرائيلية المتقطعة على الأراضي اللبنانية التي تقول إسرائيل إنها تستهدف جهود حزب الله لإعادة تسليح نفسه.