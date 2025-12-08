Western media revealed today (Monday) that the European Union has begun studying options to strengthen the Lebanese internal security forces; with the aim of alleviating the burden on the Lebanese army to enable it to focus its efforts on disarming Hezbollah.



A document issued by the EU's diplomatic arm and distributed to 27 member states stated that the EU will continue consultations with the Lebanese authorities, and a reconnaissance mission will be sent in early 2026 to assess potential assistance for the internal security forces in the country. It indicated that the EU's efforts may "focus on advice, training, and capacity building," emphasizing that the bloc will not take on the tasks of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate will end at the end of 2026. A gradual process of reducing its size and withdrawing from Lebanon is expected to begin. The document noted that the EU could contribute to the gradual transfer of internal security tasks from the Lebanese army to the internal security forces, allowing the army to focus on its core defensive missions.



The 2024 ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel remains fragile, due to intermittent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory, which Israel claims target Hezbollah's efforts to rearm itself.