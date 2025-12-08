يبدو أن الأزمة بين الفنانين السوريين كندة حنا وسامر المصري تتصاعد على خلفية اتّهامها للأخير باستبعادها من مسلسل «النويلاتي».

استبعاد إنتاجي

فيما أكد المصري في تصريحات إعلامية عدم معرفته الشخصية بكندة حنا، وعدم وجود أي شيء شخصي بينهما، مشيراً إلى أن قرار استبعادها كان إنتاجياً بحتاً، موضحاً أن استبعاد كندة جاء بسبب عدم ملاءمتها للدور من وجهة نظر فريق العمل والشركة المنتجة، نافياً أن «يكون قد تدخّل شخصياً في الموضوع». وردّت الفنانة السورية على المصري بمنشور عبر حسابها في «إنستغرام»، كتبت فيه: «الإهانة من شخص بلا مبدأ لا تهزّني، فعسى أن يكون في الأمر خير يرفعني ولا يكسرني»، وذلك في تعليق غير مباشر على تصريحات سامر المصري.

بداية الأزمة

واندلعت شرارة الأزمة بين الفنانين بعدما أعلنت كندة حنّا استبعادها من مسلسل «النويلاتي» الذي يتم تصويره في دمشق، بعدما أبلغتها المشرفة الفنية على العمل المخرجة رشا شربتجي، بعد يوم واحد من التصوير، أن المصري لا يريدها، ما دفعها للمطالبة بتعويض مادي رفضت أن تدفعه الشركة المنتجة للعمل.

وفي المقابل، أكّدت المصادر أن حنا تم استدعاؤها لتجربة أداء وملابس ومكياج، قبل التعاقد رسمياً معها، وهو ما لم تنجح فيه في موقع التصوير بسبب سوء وضعف أدائها التمثيلي، ما دفع المصري لرفض إسناد الدور إليها، لعدم قدرتها على تقديمه بما يليق بالعمل وبالمُشاهد.