يبدو أن الأزمة بين الفنانين السوريين كندة حنا وسامر المصري تتصاعد على خلفية اتّهامها للأخير باستبعادها من مسلسل «النويلاتي».
استبعاد إنتاجي
فيما أكد المصري في تصريحات إعلامية عدم معرفته الشخصية بكندة حنا، وعدم وجود أي شيء شخصي بينهما، مشيراً إلى أن قرار استبعادها كان إنتاجياً بحتاً، موضحاً أن استبعاد كندة جاء بسبب عدم ملاءمتها للدور من وجهة نظر فريق العمل والشركة المنتجة، نافياً أن «يكون قد تدخّل شخصياً في الموضوع». وردّت الفنانة السورية على المصري بمنشور عبر حسابها في «إنستغرام»، كتبت فيه: «الإهانة من شخص بلا مبدأ لا تهزّني، فعسى أن يكون في الأمر خير يرفعني ولا يكسرني»، وذلك في تعليق غير مباشر على تصريحات سامر المصري.
بداية الأزمة
واندلعت شرارة الأزمة بين الفنانين بعدما أعلنت كندة حنّا استبعادها من مسلسل «النويلاتي» الذي يتم تصويره في دمشق، بعدما أبلغتها المشرفة الفنية على العمل المخرجة رشا شربتجي، بعد يوم واحد من التصوير، أن المصري لا يريدها، ما دفعها للمطالبة بتعويض مادي رفضت أن تدفعه الشركة المنتجة للعمل.
وفي المقابل، أكّدت المصادر أن حنا تم استدعاؤها لتجربة أداء وملابس ومكياج، قبل التعاقد رسمياً معها، وهو ما لم تنجح فيه في موقع التصوير بسبب سوء وضعف أدائها التمثيلي، ما دفع المصري لرفض إسناد الدور إليها، لعدم قدرتها على تقديمه بما يليق بالعمل وبالمُشاهد.
It seems that the crisis between Syrian artists Kinda Hanna and Samer Al-Masri is escalating following her accusation of him excluding her from the series "Al-Nawilati".
Production Exclusion
Meanwhile, Al-Masri confirmed in media statements that he does not personally know Kinda Hanna and that there is nothing personal between them, indicating that the decision to exclude her was purely a production one. He explained that Kinda was excluded because she was not suitable for the role from the perspective of the crew and the production company, denying that "he had intervened personally in the matter." The Syrian artist responded to Al-Masri with a post on her Instagram account, writing: "The insult from a person without principles does not shake me, may there be good in this that elevates me and does not break me," in an indirect comment on Samer Al-Masri's statements.
The Beginning of the Crisis
The spark of the crisis between the artists ignited after Kinda Hanna announced her exclusion from the series "Al-Nawilati," which is being filmed in Damascus. She was informed by the artistic supervisor of the work, director Rasha Sharbatji, just one day after filming began, that Al-Masri did not want her, which led her to demand financial compensation that the production company refused to pay.
In contrast, sources confirmed that Hanna was called for an audition for performance, costumes, and makeup before officially contracting with her, which she did not succeed in at the filming location due to the poor quality of her acting performance. This led Al-Masri to refuse to assign the role to her, as she was unable to present it in a manner befitting the work and the audience.