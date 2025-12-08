It seems that the crisis between Syrian artists Kinda Hanna and Samer Al-Masri is escalating following her accusation of him excluding her from the series "Al-Nawilati".

Production Exclusion

Meanwhile, Al-Masri confirmed in media statements that he does not personally know Kinda Hanna and that there is nothing personal between them, indicating that the decision to exclude her was purely a production one. He explained that Kinda was excluded because she was not suitable for the role from the perspective of the crew and the production company, denying that "he had intervened personally in the matter." The Syrian artist responded to Al-Masri with a post on her Instagram account, writing: "The insult from a person without principles does not shake me, may there be good in this that elevates me and does not break me," in an indirect comment on Samer Al-Masri's statements.

The Beginning of the Crisis

The spark of the crisis between the artists ignited after Kinda Hanna announced her exclusion from the series "Al-Nawilati," which is being filmed in Damascus. She was informed by the artistic supervisor of the work, director Rasha Sharbatji, just one day after filming began, that Al-Masri did not want her, which led her to demand financial compensation that the production company refused to pay.

In contrast, sources confirmed that Hanna was called for an audition for performance, costumes, and makeup before officially contracting with her, which she did not succeed in at the filming location due to the poor quality of her acting performance. This led Al-Masri to refuse to assign the role to her, as she was unable to present it in a manner befitting the work and the audience.