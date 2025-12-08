The Shura Council issued a decision requesting the Infrastructure Projects Center in the Riyadh region to prepare a scheduled plan for implementing infrastructure projects and to coordinate with the relevant authorities to apply the value engineering methodology at all stages of infrastructure projects. Additionally, the council called for the preparation of a comprehensive plan to utilize artificial intelligence in managing infrastructure projects and to work on initiatives to enhance the satisfaction levels of beneficiaries regarding infrastructure projects in the region.



During its twelfth regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, the council issued a decision requesting Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University to establish performance indicators specific to its institutional identity, measuring its achievement level in its academic and community environment, and to enhance the efficiency of the student guidance and counseling system. The council urged the university to find sustainable solutions to address shortcomings in the infrastructure and facilities of some college buildings, and to coordinate with relevant authorities to study the benefits of incentives and organizational advantages of special economic zones in developing innovative knowledge and investment models.

Expansion in Practical Partnerships



The council discussed the annual report of Tabuk University, and members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report. Council member Dr. Rashid Al-Sharif emphasized the importance of benefiting from the excellence witnessed by Tabuk University, particularly in tourism disciplines, by generalizing the results of this success to other colleges within the university and expanding practical partnerships with relevant authorities. Council member Dr. Lubna Al-Ajmi called on Tabuk University to adopt a stable official system for measuring developmental impact, based on quantitative and qualitative indicators directly linked to the requirements of major projects in the region and the needs of the labor market, as well as national priorities.

Intensive Plans for Expanding Scientific and Research Chairs



The council discussed the annual report of Al-Jouf University, and members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the contents of the annual report. Council member Dr. Sultan Al-Murshid urged Al-Jouf University, based on its developmental and strategic role, to fully utilize its infrastructure and academic expertise by developing more inclusive and flexible admission policies and expanding the acceptance of local students, thereby enhancing human capital and sustainable development in the Al-Jouf region. Council member Dr. Ibrahim Al-Hadithi called for Al-Jouf University to adopt intensive plans for expanding the establishment of scientific and research chairs in various university disciplines to achieve the university's strategic goals in scientific research, community development, and to foster partnerships between universities and other sectors.



The council also discussed the annual report of Taibah University, and members expressed several observations and opinions regarding its contents. Council member Ghanem Al-Ghanem emphasized the need for the university to exert more effort to maximize the results of several key performance indicators, enhancing their reflection on international evaluation standards for university rankings. Meanwhile, council member Dr. Salem Al-Jarbooh urged Taibah University to study enhancing external research partnerships and improving the efficiency of research funding policies to support education, research, and innovation.

Al-Najjar to Taibah University: Your Programs are Traditional and Not Needed by the Labor Market



Shura Council member Dr. Abdullah bin Omar Al-Najjar called on Taibah University to restructure its colleges in accordance with its institutional identity and focus area, pointing out that universities are no longer just institutions that grant degrees; they have become factories for the future by adopting academic programs capable of predicting trends, adapting to changes, and leading pathways. Al-Najjar questioned whether the current programs at the university are creating a new future or merely repeating the past, noting that the available programs at the university are traditional and do not align with labor market needs. He emphasized that the future is not built on traditional curricula, but rather on proactive academic programs that identify opportunities before they arise, with the capacity for continuous updates to align with labor markets that change every year, and capable of producing future skills such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, data, health technologies, and creative industries.



Al-Najjar expressed hope for the adoption of quality programs related to Hajj and Umrah, artificial intelligence, and health technologies related to pilgrims and visitors.



In his remarks on the Taibah University report, he stated that developing academic programs is not an internal task specific to the university, but a strategic decision that affects the future of the entire national economy. He hoped that the university would prepare models for predicting labor market needs and work on establishing an "Academic Futures Observatory" within the university, tasked with monitoring global changes in disciplines and jobs, and providing annual recommendations for updating existing academic programs, as it does not only graduate employees but also creates leaders, innovators, and decision-makers.