أصدر مجلس الشورى قراراً طالب فيه مركز مشاريع البنية التحتية بمنطقة الرياض، بإعداد خطة مُزمّنة لتنفيذ مشاريع البنية التحتية، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات الاختصاص؛ لتطبيق منهجية الهندسة القيمية في جميع مراحل مشاريع البنية التحتية، وإعداد خطة شاملة لاستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة مشاريع البنية التحتية، والعمل على تنفيذ مبادرات لرفع مستوى رضا المستفيدين عن مشاريع البنية التحتية في المنطقة.


وأصدر المجلس في جلسته العادية الثانية عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، المنعقدة برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، قراراً، طالب فيه جامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز بوضع مؤشرات أداء خاصة بهويتها المؤسسية، تقيس مستوى تحقيقها في بيئتها الأكاديمية والمجتمعية، ورفع كفاءة منظومة التوجيه والإرشاد الطلابي. ودعا المجلس في قراره الجامعة إلى إيجاد حلول مستدامة لمعالجة القصور في البنية التحتية والتجهيزات الخاصة ببعض مباني الكليات، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لدراسة الاستفادة من الحوافز والمزايا التنظيمية للمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة في تطوير نماذج معرفية واستثمارية مبتكرة.

توسع في عمل شراكات عملية


وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لجامعة تبوك، وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة تبوك. ودعا عضو المجلس الدكتور راشد الشريف إلى أهمية الاستفادة من التميز الذي تشهده جامعة تبوك خصوصاً في التخصصات السياحية من خلال تعميم نتيجة هذا النجاح لبقية كليات الجامعة والتوسع في عمل الشراكات العملية مع الجهات ذات الاختصاص. ودعت عضو المجلس الدكتورة لبنى العجمي جامعة تبوك إلى تبني نظام رسمي ثابت لقياس الأثر التنموي، يعتمد على مؤشرات كمية ونوعية مرتبطة مباشرة بمتطلبات المشاريع الكبرى في المنطقة، وباحتياجات سوق العمل في المنطقة وبالأولويات الوطنية.

خطط مكثفة للتوسع في إنشاء الكراسي العلمية والبحثية


وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لجامعة الجوف، وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الجوف. وطالب عضو المجلس الدكتور سلطان المرشد جامعة الجوف انطلاقاً من دورها التنموي والإستراتيجي إلى الاستفادة الكاملة من بنيتها التحتية وخبراتها الإكاديمية بتطوير سياسات قبول أكثر شمولاً ومرونة والتوسع في قبول أبناء وبنات المنطقة، بما يعزز رأس المال البشري والتنمية المستدامة في منطقة الجوف. ودعا عضو المجلس الدكتور إبراهيم الحديثي لتبني جامعة الجوف خططا مكثفة للتوسع في إنشاء الكراسي العلمية والبحثية في تخصصات الجامعة المختلفة تحقيقًا للأهداف الإستراتيجية للجامعة على صعيد البحث العلمي، والتنمية المجتمعية، وبما يسهم في خلق شراكات بين الجامعات والقطاعات الأخرى.


وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لجامعة طيبة، وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير. وأكد عضو المجلس غانم الغانم حاجة الجامعة إلى بذل مزيد من الجهد لتعظيم نتائج عدد من مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية بما يعزز انعكاسها على معايير التقييم الدولية لتصنيف الجامعات. فيما طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور سالم آل جربوع جامعة طيبة بدراسة تعزيز الشراكات البحثية الخارجية ورفع كفاءة سياسة التمويل البحثية بما يدعم التعليم والبحث والابتكار.

النجار لجامعة طيبة: برامجكم تقليدية لا يحتاجها سوق العمل


طالب عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله بن عمر النجار، جامعة طيبة، بإعادة هيكلة كلياتها؛ بما يتوافق مع هويتها المؤسسية ومجال تركيزها، لافتاً إلى أن الجامعات، لم تعد مجرد مؤسسات تمنح شهادات؛ بل أصبحت مصانع للمستقبل، من خلال تبنيها برامج أكاديمية قادرة على التنبؤ باتجاهاته، والتكيف مع تحولاته، وقيادة مساراته. وتساءل النجار: هل تصنع هذه البرامج الحالية بالجامعة مستقبلاً جديدا؟ أم تكرر ما سبق؟، مشيراً إلى أن البرامج المتاحة بالجامعة تقليدية، ولا تتوافق مع احتياجات سوق العمل، مؤكداً أن المستقبل لا يُصنع بالمناهج التقليدية، بل ببرامج أكاديمية، استباقية تتعرف على الفرص قبل ظهورها، ولها قابلية للتحديث المستمر لتتواءم مع أسواق عمل تتغير كل عام، وقادرة على إنتاج مهارات المستقبل مثل الاقتصاد الرقمي، الذكاء الاصطناعي، البيانات، التقنيات الصحية، والصناعات الإبداعية.


وتطلّع النجار لاعتماد برامج نوعية ذات علاقة بالحج والعمرة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والتقنيات الصحية، المتعلقة بالحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار.


وقال في مداخلته على تقرير جامعة طيبة؛ تطوير البرامج الأكاديمية ليس عملاً داخلياً يخص الجامعة، بل هو قرار إستراتيجي يمس مستقبل الاقتصاد الوطني بأكمله، مؤمّلاً من الجامعة إعداد نماذج التنبؤ باحتياجات سوق العمل، والعمل على إنشاء (مرصد مستقبليات أكاديمية) داخل الجامعة مهمته رصد التغيرات العالمية في التخصصات والوظائف، ورفع توصيات سنوية لتحديث البرامج الأكاديمية القائمة، كونها لا تخرّج موظفين فقط، بل تصنع قادة، ومبتكرين، وصنّاع قرار.