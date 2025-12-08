أعلن المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية سيطرته على انتشار سنجاب النخيل الشمالي الغازي في أحد المواقع بمدينة جدة.


وأكد المركز أنه نفذ خطة معالجة متكاملة ومستدامة لسنجاب النخيل الشمالي الغازي في جدة، وذلك ضمن جهوده في مكافحة الأنواع غير الأصيلة الغازية في المملكة.


وأوضح أن الخطة التي وضعها تشمل معالجة ميدانية من 3 مراحل حتى تمت السيطرة على انتشار السنجاب، وتقييماً ميدانياً شهرياً لضمان خلو الموقع من السناجب، بجانب تطبيق الأنظمة واللوائح بحق المخالفين، ومتابعة مستمرة للأسواق للتأكد من عدم بيع الكائن.


«انتهازي» الحضرية


ووفق خبراء علم الحيوان يصنف سنجاب النخيل، المعروف بالهندي، بكونه آفة بيئية وزراعية، وهو حيوان دخيل على البيئة يتأقلم بكفاءة عالية مع المناخ، ولهذا الحيوان قدرة على التكيف مع البيئة المحيطة، ويتكاثر بسرعة عالية، وهو انتهازي في المناطق الحضرية.


ويؤكد المختصون أنه يتغذى بشكل رئيسي على ثمار النخيل، ويأكل من ثمار الأشجار القريبة من النخيل، وبدأ بعد فترة في الانتشار بشكل ملحوظ والانتقال بين المزارع القريبة من بعضها، وأصبح انتشاره في السنوات الأخيرة يقلق أخصائيي الزراعة والبيئة كونه يستهدف طلع النخيل والقضاء عليها، كما يفسد محاصيل الأشجار في المزارع، ويسبب أضراراً في أنابيب الماء، ويحدث فيها ثقباً ليشرب، ويستخرج البذور من الأرض.


آفة زراعية


ويشير الخبراء إلى أن خطر سنجاب النخيل الهندي يكمن في كونه آفة زراعية مدمرة للمحاصيل، ويسبب الأضرار الزراعية، خصوصاً بالنخيل والفواكه، إذ يأكل الطلع والثمار (خصوصاً النخيل والسدر)، ويكسر النوى لاستخراج اللب، ما يؤثر على المحصول. كما يهاجم بذور المزروعات، مثل الذرة والشعير، قبل نموها، ويسبب أضراراً للممتلكات والبيئة عبر قرض أنابيب الري وأسلاك الكهرباء، ما قد يسبب حرائق أو تعطل الإمدادات، ويتكاثر بأعداد كبيرة، ما يزيد من التهديد على الزراعة والممتلكات.


ويعد سلوكه فريداً، حيث يتكيف مع الأحياء السكنية ويتغذى على القمامة، ما يجعله مصدر إزعاج مشابهاً للقوارض الأخرى، ولا يُنصح بتربيته كحيوان أليف لشدة توتره وقوة عضه، ويتطلب رعاية خاصة للحفاظ على أسنانه، ويعيش من سنتين إلى 4 سنوات، ما يتطلب تدابير لمكافحته والتحكم به.