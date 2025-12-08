The National Center for Wildlife Development announced its control over the spread of the invasive northern palm squirrel in one of the locations in Jeddah.



The center confirmed that it has implemented a comprehensive and sustainable treatment plan for the invasive northern palm squirrel in Jeddah, as part of its efforts to combat non-native invasive species in the Kingdom.



It explained that the plan includes a three-phase field treatment until the spread of the squirrel is controlled, along with a monthly field assessment to ensure the site is free of squirrels, in addition to enforcing regulations against violators and continuous monitoring of markets to ensure the creature is not being sold.



Urban "Opportunist"



According to zoology experts, the palm squirrel, known as the Indian squirrel, is classified as an environmental and agricultural pest. It is an alien species that adapts very well to the climate, and this animal has a high ability to adapt to its surrounding environment, reproducing rapidly and being opportunistic in urban areas.



Experts confirm that it primarily feeds on palm fruits and also eats fruits from trees near the palms. After a while, it began to spread noticeably and move between nearby farms, and its spread in recent years has raised concerns among agriculture and environmental specialists as it targets palm flowers and destroys them, damages tree crops in farms, causes damage to water pipes, and creates holes to drink from, extracting seeds from the ground.



Agricultural Pest



Experts point out that the danger of the Indian palm squirrel lies in its being a destructive agricultural pest to crops, causing agricultural damage, especially to palms and fruits, as it eats the flowers and fruits (especially palm and sidr), breaks the seeds to extract the pulp, which affects the yield. It also attacks the seeds of crops like corn and barley before they grow, causing damage to property and the environment by gnawing on irrigation pipes and electrical wires, which can lead to fires or supply disruptions, and it reproduces in large numbers, increasing the threat to agriculture and property.



Its behavior is unique, as it adapts to residential areas and feeds on garbage, making it a nuisance similar to other rodents. It is not recommended to keep it as a pet due to its high stress levels and strong bite, requiring special care to maintain its teeth. It lives for 2 to 4 years, necessitating measures for its control and management.