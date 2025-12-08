بحضور الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، ورئيس مجلس الشورى الإندونيسي أحمد موزاني، ووزير الشؤون الدينية الإندونيسي الدكتور نصر الدين عمر، احتضنت العاصمة الإندونيسية جاكرتا مسابقةَ «البصيرة العالمية الأولى في حفظ القرآن الكريم للمكفوفين»، التي نظَّمتها رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي لفئة المكفوفين من مختلف دول العالم.

وتهدف المسابقة إلى إذكاء روح التنافس بين الحُفّاظ المكفوفين، وتشجيعهم وتكريمهم والعناية بهم، وإبراز دَور المكفوفين في المجتمع، وتنمية قدراتهم في إتقان حفظ القرآن الكريم وتجويده، إضافةً إلى تعزيز ثقة المكفوفين بقدراتهم وتأكيد مشاركتهم مع بقية أفراد المجتمع في المسابقات القرآنية.

وجرت المسابقة في 5 فروع: الأول حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً مع حفظ منظومة الجزرية، والثاني، وهو خاص بالذكور، حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً، والثالث، وهو خاص بالإناث، حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملاً، والرابع حفظ ۲۰ جزءاً من القرآن الكريم، والخامس حفظ ١٠ أجزاء من القرآن الكريم.

وفي سياق المسابقة، كرَّمت الرابطة نوابغَ الحُفّاظ من المكفوفين من مختلف الفئات العمرية، ممن أتقنوا حفظَ القرآن الكريم، وتميزوا في مجالات القراءات وعلم التجويد وحفظ المتون.

وضمن فعاليات المسابقة، وُزِّعتْ 300 نسخة من المصاحف الإلكترونية بطريقة برايل، وهي تقنية مبتكرة سُخِّرتْ لخدمة المكفوفين حول العالم.