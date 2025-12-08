In the presence of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the Chairman of the Indonesian Shura Council, Ahmad Muzani, and the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Nasruddin Umar, the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, hosted the "First Global Insight Competition for the Memorization of the Holy Quran for the Blind," organized by the Muslim World League for visually impaired individuals from various countries around the world.

The competition aims to foster a spirit of competition among blind memorizers, encourage and honor them, care for them, highlight the role of the blind in society, and develop their abilities in mastering the memorization and recitation of the Holy Quran, in addition to enhancing the confidence of the blind in their capabilities and affirming their participation with other members of society in Quranic competitions.

The competition was held in 5 categories: the first is the complete memorization of the Holy Quran along with the memorization of the Al-Jazariyyah poem, the second, which is for males, is the complete memorization of the Holy Quran, the third, which is for females, is the complete memorization of the Holy Quran, the fourth is the memorization of 20 parts of the Holy Quran, and the fifth is the memorization of 10 parts of the Holy Quran.

In the context of the competition, the league honored the outstanding blind memorizers from various age groups who mastered the memorization of the Holy Quran and excelled in the fields of recitation, Tajweed, and memorization of texts.

As part of the competition's activities, 300 copies of electronic Braille Qurans were distributed, an innovative technology dedicated to serving the blind around the world.