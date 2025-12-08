واصل عدد من المستثمرين تكثيف زراعة السلطعون في المزارع المائية خلال الفترة الماضية، تزامناً مع ارتفاع الطلب عليه من المستهلكين، وتحقيقه عوائد تجارية مرتفعة، وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من المحميات البحرية المخصصة لتكاثر السلطعون، وفق تقرير «إيكونومي دايلي» الصينية.
A number of investors have continued to intensify crab farming in aquaculture farms during the past period, coinciding with the rising demand from consumers and achieving high commercial returns. The image shows a group of marine reserves dedicated to crab breeding, according to a report by the Chinese "Economy Daily."