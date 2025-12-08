واصل عدد من المستثمرين تكثيف زراعة السلطعون في المزارع المائية خلال الفترة الماضية، تزامناً مع ارتفاع الطلب عليه من المستهلكين، وتحقيقه عوائد تجارية مرتفعة، وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من المحميات البحرية المخصصة لتكاثر السلطعون، وفق تقرير «إيكونومي دايلي» الصينية.