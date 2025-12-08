أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، اليوم (الإثنين)، مقتل أكثر من 100 شخص، بينهم عشرات الأطفال، في هجوم جوي ومدفعي استهدف روضة أطفال في ولاية جنوب كردفان السودانية يوم 4 ديسمبر الجاري، واستمر حتى أثناء نقل الجرحى إلى مستشفى ريفي مجاور.

وقال المدير العام للمنظمة تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس عبر منصة «إكس»: «بشكل مقلق للغاية، تعرضت سيارات الإسعاف والمسعفون المنقذون للهجوم أثناء محاولتهم نقل المصابين من الروضة إلى المستشفى»، وأضاف أن القصف طال المستشفى نفسه بعد ذلك.

وأفادت قاعدة بيانات منظمة الصحة العالمية بمقتل 114 شخصاً، منهم 63 طفلاً، وإصابة 35 آخرين بجروح، مشيرة إلى استخدام أسلحة ثقيلة وطائرات مسيّرة في الهجوم.

وأوضح متحدث باسم المنظمة أن معظم الأطفال قُتلوا في الضربة الأولى على الروضة، بينما سقط آباء وأمهات وأطباء ومسعفون ضحايا أثناء عملية النقل وفي الهجوم اللاحق على المستشفى.

من جهتها، استنكرت وزارة الخارجية السودانية الهجوم، واتهمت قوات الدعم السريع بتنفيذه باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة.

وأشار تيدروس إلى أنه تم نقل الناجين إلى مستشفى آخر، وأطلقت المنظمة نداءً عاجلاً لتوفير الدعم الطبي والأدوية وتبرعات الدم.

يأتي هذا الهجوم ضمن سلسلة هجمات متكررة على المنشآت الصحية في السودان منذ اندلاع الحرب الأهلية قبل أكثر من عامين ونصف العام، وكانت آخرها مجزرة مماثلة وقعت في أكتوبر الماضي بمدينة الفاشر في شمال دارفور.