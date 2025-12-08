أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، اليوم (الإثنين)، مقتل أكثر من 100 شخص، بينهم عشرات الأطفال، في هجوم جوي ومدفعي استهدف روضة أطفال في ولاية جنوب كردفان السودانية يوم 4 ديسمبر الجاري، واستمر حتى أثناء نقل الجرحى إلى مستشفى ريفي مجاور.
وقال المدير العام للمنظمة تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس عبر منصة «إكس»: «بشكل مقلق للغاية، تعرضت سيارات الإسعاف والمسعفون المنقذون للهجوم أثناء محاولتهم نقل المصابين من الروضة إلى المستشفى»، وأضاف أن القصف طال المستشفى نفسه بعد ذلك.
وأفادت قاعدة بيانات منظمة الصحة العالمية بمقتل 114 شخصاً، منهم 63 طفلاً، وإصابة 35 آخرين بجروح، مشيرة إلى استخدام أسلحة ثقيلة وطائرات مسيّرة في الهجوم.
وأوضح متحدث باسم المنظمة أن معظم الأطفال قُتلوا في الضربة الأولى على الروضة، بينما سقط آباء وأمهات وأطباء ومسعفون ضحايا أثناء عملية النقل وفي الهجوم اللاحق على المستشفى.
من جهتها، استنكرت وزارة الخارجية السودانية الهجوم، واتهمت قوات الدعم السريع بتنفيذه باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة.
وأشار تيدروس إلى أنه تم نقل الناجين إلى مستشفى آخر، وأطلقت المنظمة نداءً عاجلاً لتوفير الدعم الطبي والأدوية وتبرعات الدم.
يأتي هذا الهجوم ضمن سلسلة هجمات متكررة على المنشآت الصحية في السودان منذ اندلاع الحرب الأهلية قبل أكثر من عامين ونصف العام، وكانت آخرها مجزرة مماثلة وقعت في أكتوبر الماضي بمدينة الفاشر في شمال دارفور.
The World Health Organization announced today (Monday) that more than 100 people, including dozens of children, were killed in an air and artillery attack targeting a kindergarten in South Kordofan, Sudan, on December 4, which continued even during the transfer of the injured to a nearby rural hospital.
The organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated on the platform "X": "It is extremely concerning that ambulances and rescuers were attacked while trying to transport the injured from the kindergarten to the hospital," adding that the shelling later targeted the hospital itself.
The World Health Organization's database reported that 114 people were killed, including 63 children, and 35 others were injured, noting the use of heavy weapons and drones in the attack.
A spokesperson for the organization explained that most of the children were killed in the first strike on the kindergarten, while parents, doctors, and paramedics fell victim during the transfer process and in the subsequent attack on the hospital.
For its part, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of carrying it out using drones.
Tedros indicated that survivors were transferred to another hospital, and the organization issued an urgent call for medical support, medicines, and blood donations.
This attack is part of a series of repeated assaults on health facilities in Sudan since the outbreak of civil war more than two and a half years ago, with the latest being a similar massacre that occurred last October in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur.