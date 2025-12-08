The World Health Organization announced today (Monday) that more than 100 people, including dozens of children, were killed in an air and artillery attack targeting a kindergarten in South Kordofan, Sudan, on December 4, which continued even during the transfer of the injured to a nearby rural hospital.

The organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated on the platform "X": "It is extremely concerning that ambulances and rescuers were attacked while trying to transport the injured from the kindergarten to the hospital," adding that the shelling later targeted the hospital itself.

The World Health Organization's database reported that 114 people were killed, including 63 children, and 35 others were injured, noting the use of heavy weapons and drones in the attack.

A spokesperson for the organization explained that most of the children were killed in the first strike on the kindergarten, while parents, doctors, and paramedics fell victim during the transfer process and in the subsequent attack on the hospital.

For its part, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, accusing the Rapid Support Forces of carrying it out using drones.

Tedros indicated that survivors were transferred to another hospital, and the organization issued an urgent call for medical support, medicines, and blood donations.

This attack is part of a series of repeated assaults on health facilities in Sudan since the outbreak of civil war more than two and a half years ago, with the latest being a similar massacre that occurred last October in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur.