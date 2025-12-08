تخيم على لبنان اليوم حال من التفاؤل الحذر، فالمشهد السياسي يبدو معلقاً بين فجر سلام يلوح في الأفق وليل حرب لم يغادر تماماً.


زمن التفاوض


وفي هذا السياق، حملت زيارة البطريرك الماروني بشارة بطرس الراعي إلى بعبدا، اليوم (الإثنين)، نبرة غير مسبوقة في خضم التوترات، إذ أعلن من القصر الجمهوري أننا «في زمن التفاوض وأن فجر السلام حط رحاله»، مؤكداً بعد لقاء الرئيس جوزيف عون أن «الجيش اللبناني يقوم بعمله في جنوب الليطاني»، وأنه «لا يتخوف من وقوع حرب».


وأضاف أن الأمريكيين يمونون على الإسرائيليين، ونحن في زمن التفاوض والدبلوماسية، واصفاً رئيس وفد التفاوض مع إسرائيل السفير سيمون كرم بأنه «شخصية ممتازة للمهمة».


وعن موقف حزب الله من المفاوضات، قال الراعي: المفاوضات لا تعني اتفاقاّ، بل ما يحصل الآن مفاوضات أولية، وهم لن يكونوا على جنب.


تأجيل الحرب


لكن هذا التفاؤل الرسمي والروحي لا يبدد حقيقة أن البلاد تعيش على خط زلازل سياسي وأمني، إذ كشف مصدر سياسي لبناني في جلسة خاصة مع دبلوماسيين أن خطوة تعيين السفير كرم «من شأنها أن تؤجل حرباً مقررة لا مفر منها بين إسرائيل وحزب الله، لكنها لن تلغيها نهائياً قبل نزع سلاح الحزب بشكل كامل في كل لبنان».


وأضاف المصدر لـ«عكاظ» أن ما جرى ليس أكثر من «مسكّن» يمدد الوقت طالما أن الدولة تقوم بما يتعين عليها القيام به، فيما «الترياق» الحقيقي لإنقاذ لبنان يبقى في دخول كل القوى تحت سقف الدولة وحدها.


معادلة معقدة


وعن الرسائل الميدانية المتلاحقة في الجنوب، منذ اجتماع لجنة «الميكانيزم»، قال المصدر: إننا أمام معادلة معقدة: إسرائيل لا توقف غاراتها، لكنها تخضع للضغط الأمريكي بمنح فرصة للتفاوض. وقد أُبلغ المسؤولون اللبنانيون بأن مهلة مطلع العام ستكون فاصلة في مسألة سلاح حزب الله شمال الليطاني، وإلا فإن الضوء الأخضر سيُمنح لتل أبيب «لاستكمال عملية القضاء على الجناح العسكري للحزب».


بهذه الوقائع، يصبح التفاؤل في لبنان محكوماً بحدود واضحة وهذا ما يجعل الحذر يهيمن على المشهد، لا من باب التشاؤم، بل لأن كل المؤشرات تؤكد أن لبنان يعيش مرحلة تأجيل للخطر لا نهايته.