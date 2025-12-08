Today, a cautious optimism hangs over Lebanon, as the political scene appears suspended between the dawn of peace looming on the horizon and a night of war that has not completely departed.



Time for Negotiation



In this context, the visit of Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi to Baabda today (Monday) carried an unprecedented tone amid the tensions, as he announced from the presidential palace that "we are in a time of negotiation and that the dawn of peace has arrived," confirming after his meeting with President Joseph Aoun that "the Lebanese army is doing its job in the south of the Litani," and that he "is not afraid of the outbreak of war."



He added that the Americans have influence over the Israelis, and we are in a time of negotiation and diplomacy, describing the head of the negotiation delegation with Israel, Ambassador Simon Karam, as "an excellent person for the task."



Regarding Hezbollah's position on the negotiations, Al-Rahi said: negotiations do not mean an agreement, but what is happening now is preliminary negotiations, and they will not be sidelined.



Postponing War



However, this official and spiritual optimism does not dispel the reality that the country is living on a fault line of political and security earthquakes, as a Lebanese political source revealed in a private session with diplomats that the appointment of Ambassador Karam "could postpone an inevitable war between Israel and Hezbollah, but it will not eliminate it entirely before the complete disarmament of the party throughout Lebanon."



The source added to "Okaz" that what has occurred is nothing more than a "painkiller" that extends time as long as the state is doing what it needs to do, while the "real antidote" to save Lebanon remains in bringing all forces under the roof of the state alone.



Complex Equation



Regarding the ongoing field messages in the south since the meeting of the "mechanism" committee, the source said: we are facing a complex equation: Israel does not stop its raids, but it is subject to American pressure by granting an opportunity for negotiation. Lebanese officials have been informed that the deadline at the beginning of the year will be decisive regarding Hezbollah's weapons north of the Litani, otherwise, a green light will be given to Tel Aviv "to complete the process of eliminating the military wing of the party."



With these facts, optimism in Lebanon becomes governed by clear limits, which is what makes caution dominate the scene, not out of pessimism, but because all indicators confirm that Lebanon is experiencing a phase of postponing danger, not its end.