شهدت سورية بعد سقوط نظام الأسد تحولاً سياسياً واسعاً أعاد رسم موقعها الإقليمي، وأعاد تفعيل علاقتها بالمحيط العربي بعد سنوات طويلة من العزلة والانكفاء.

طفلة ترفع العلم السوري خلال الاحتفالات.

الاندماج في النظام العربي


ولم يكن هذا التحول نتيجة سقوط الأسد فحسب، بل كان تعبيراً عن انتقال تدريجي من مرحلة الارتهان لمحاور إقليمية إلى مرحلة استعادة الهوية العربية كإطار جامع للسياسة السورية.


وفي هذا السياق، برزت السعودية لاعباً رئيسياً، بوصفها قوة إقليمية قادرة على إعادة إدماج سورية في النظام العربي ومنح المرحلة الانتقالية غطاء سياسياً واقتصادياً لا يمكن تجاوزه.


لقد وجدت القيادة السورية الجديدة نفسها أمام مهمة مزدوجة: تثبيت الاستقرار الداخلي، والخروج من العزلة التي فرضها النظام المخلوع. وكانت العودة إلى الفضاء العربي الخيار الأكثر واقعية، فهو وحده القادر على توفير الشرعية السياسية المطلوبة، وفتح الأبواب أمام الشراكات الاقتصادية التي تضمن قدرة الدولة على التعافي.

صبي سوري يلتقط "سيلفي" مع أحد أفراد الجيش خلال عرض عسكري في دمشق، احتفالا بذكرى التحرير . (إ ب أ)

السعودي .. مركز القرار العربي


وفي هذا الإطار، كان الدور السعودي محورياً؛ لأنه حمل معه ثقلاً سياسياً لا يتوفر لأي دولة عربية أخرى، وقدرة على التأثير في المواقف الإقليمية والدولية بما يمنح دمشق مساحة حركة واسعة.


فالسعودية، بوصفها مركز القرار العربي، لعبت الدور الأكبر الذي يمكن من خلاله لسورية إعادة بناء علاقاتها مع الخليج والعالم العربي، في وقت كانت فيه هذه العلاقات مجمدة أو مبنية على شكوك طويلة تلت سنوات الحرب.


ومع بداية المرحلة الانتقالية، عملت الرياض على تشكيل مقاربة جديدة تجاه دمشق تقوم على 3 ركائز: تثبيت الاستقرار، دعم التوازنات الإقليمية، واحتواء أي نفوذ خارجي مفرط لا يخدم استقرار المنطقة.


ولعبت هذه المقاربة دوراً أساسياً في تخفيف الضغوط الدولية على سورية، إذ قدمت السعودية إشارات واضحة بأن دمشق الجديدة تحمل فرصة لإعادة بناء الدولة على أسس أكثر توازناً. وساهمت هذه السياسة في إقناع عدة أطراف عربية بأن دعم سورية ضرورة لمنع انزلاقها إلى فراغ إقليمي.


وقد أتاح هذا الدور للسوريين الخروج تدريجياً من خطاب «البقاء على الهامش» إلى خطاب «العودة إلى الطاولة»، وهو تحول لم يكن ليحدث بالسرعة نفسها لو لم تكن السعودية منفتحة على مساعدة دمشق في بناء جسور سياسية جديدة.


استقرار المرحلة الانتقالية


أما على المستوى السياسي الخارجي فقد نجحت دمشق في إعادة امتلاك موقعها داخل العمل العربي المشترك، ما يهيئ لسورية استئناف دورها ضمن الملفات الإقليمية، مثل أمن الحدود والطاقة والنقل البري. وكان لافتاً أن القيادة السورية قدمت المرحلة الانتقالية بوصفها فرصة لإعادة تعريف العلاقات العربية–العربية بعيداً عن إرث الصراع الذي بلغ ذروته خلال العقد الماضي.


وهكذا أصبحت دمشق جزءاً من عملية إعادة التوازن داخل النظام العربي، إذ كانت حريصة على أن تستعيد سورية دورها كدولة مركزية في المشرق لا كملف نزاع أو ساحة نفوذ لقوى غير عربية.


هذا الدور السياسي ترافق مع دعم اقتصادي عربي –بقيادة الرياض- ما ساهم في استقرار المرحلة الانتقالية. شجّعت تدفقات مالية واستثمارية عبر القطاع الخاص الخليجي، وفتحت الباب لمشاريع اقتصادية مشتركة في مجالات الطاقة والبنية التحتية والتجارة، بعضها مباشر وبعضها عبر آليات دعم عربي مشترك.


ولم يكن الهدف من هذا الدعم تقديم حلول اقتصادية آنية بقدر ما كان تمهيداً لدمج سورية في بنية الاقتصاد العربي من جديد، بما يمكّنها من الاستغناء تدريجياً عن الاعتماد على محاور إقليمية ضيقة كانت قد قيّدت قرارها السياسي.

فتاة سورية تجلس على عربة عسكرية مدرعة خلال معرض عسكري في دمشق احتفالا بإسقاط بشار .(إ ب أ)

التوازن في العلاقات الخارجية


سورية من جهتها أدركت أن هذا الانفتاح العربي بقيادة الرياض ليس موجهاً ضد أي طرف آخر، وهو فرصة لإعادة تشكيل موقعها بطريقة أكثر استقلالية. لذلك تبنت القيادة السورية خطاباً يقوم على إعادة التوازن في العلاقات الخارجية، بحيث تصبح العلاقة مع القوى الإقليمية غير العربية علاقة تعاون محكومة بالحدود، لا علاقة هيمنة أو ارتهان كما كانت في سنوات ما قبل السقوط.


وسمح الانفتاح بامتلاك سورية غطاء عربياً توازن به علاقاتها مع تلك القوى، الأمر الذي أعاد للسياسة الخارجية السورية قدرتها على المناورة، بعدما كانت محكومة بسقف منخفض جداً نتيجة الضغوط العسكرية والسياسية التي فرضتها الحرب.


وبذلك يمكن القول إن إعادة سورية لتعريف دورها كان جزءاً من إعادة تعريف موقعها في المنطقة، فدمشق اليوم ليست الدولة المنعزلة التي تستجدي اعترافاً دولياً، وليست الساحة التي تتقاطع فيها المحاور الإقليمية دون سيادة، فقد بدأت تتحول إلى دولة تستعيد تدريجياً قدرتها على صياغة سياسة خارجية متوازنة، بالاستناد إلى عمق عربي صلب يمثل بالنسبة لها الضمانة السياسية والاستثمارية والأمنية الأكثر استقراراً.


محور الحرب يلفظ أنفاسه


ومع مرور عام على تحرير سورية وسقوط نظام الأسد، يظهر بوضوح أن التحول السوري لم يكن ليكتسب زخمه الحالي لولا أن السعودية قررت الانخراط في دعمه، بوصفه جزءاً من مشروع إقليمي أوسع يقوم على الاستقرار والتنمية وتخفيف التوترات.


بهذا المعنى، أصبح الدور السعودي جزءاً بنيوياً من التحول السوري. إنه الدور الذي أعاد ربط دمشق بمنظومة عربية قادرة على دعم دولة خارجة من عقد من الحرب والدمار، ووفّر للقيادة السورية إطاراً سياسياً واقتصادياً يمكّنها من بناء المرحلة الانتقالية بثقة أكبر، بعيداً عن الضغوط غير العربية التي حكمت مسار سورية لسنوات طويلة.


ومع استمرار هذا المسار، تبدو سورية متجهة نحو مرحلة جديدة، حيث يشكل العمق العربي القاعدة الأساسية لإعادة بناء الدولة واستعادة دورها الإقليمي الطبيعي، خصوصاً أن التطاول الدولي كان سيكون حاداً ومؤذياً لسورية الجديدة دون توفير الغطاء العربي في عالم الدبلوماسية الغربية، إذ كرست السعودية، والدول العربية الداعمة للمرحلة الانتقالية، نفوذها الخارجي لدعم سورية في المحافل الدولية.


وبفضل هذا التنسيق العربي تم تجاوز الجزء الأكبر من العقوبات الأمريكية والأوروبية، في ملف قادته السعودية لتحرير سورية من عقوبات جلبها «محور الحرب»، الذي يلفظ أنفاسه في المنطقة برمتها.