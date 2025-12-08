أكد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي ضرورة التصدي لأي تدخلات خارجية في ليبيا والعمل على إخراج جميع القوات الأجنبية والمرتزقة، مُشدداً على دعم مصر الكامل لسيادة واستقرار ليبيا ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها.

وثمن السيسي، خلال استقباله القائد العام للجيش الوطني الليبي المشير خليفة حفتر، اليوم (الإثنين)، الدور المحوري للقيادة العامة للجيش الليبي، وذلك بحضور رئيس المخابرات العامة المصرية اللواء حسن رشاد، ورئيس الأركان العامة للجيش الوطني الليبي الفريق أول خالد خليفة، ونائب القائد العام للجيش الوطني الليبي الفريق أول صدام خليفة.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن رئاسة الجمهورية المصرية، أعرب المشير حفتر عن تقديره للدور المحوري الذي تلعبه مصر والسيسي في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في ليبيا، والدعم الدائم الذي تقدمه للشعب الليبي منذ بداية الأزمة، مؤكداً حرصه على مواصلة التنسيق وتبادل الرؤى مع السيسي إزاء مختلف التطورات على الساحتين الليبية والإقليمية.

وأضاف متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، أن السيسي جدد تأكيده على دعم مصر لكافة المبادرات والجهود الرامية إلى تسوية الأزمة الليبية، لا سيما تلك التي تستهدف إجراء الانتخابات الرئاسية والبرلمانية بشكل متزامن، مشدداً على التزام مصر بمواصلة تقديم جميع أشكال الدعم والمساندة للجيش والمؤسسات الوطنية الليبية، في إطار العلاقات الأخوية التاريخية التي تجمع بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.

اللقاء تناول كذلك مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والتحديات التي تواجه البلدين، ولا سيما التطورات في السودان، إذ تم التوافق على أهمية تكثيف الجهود الدولية والإقليمية للتوصل إلى تسوية سلمية تحفظ استقرار السودان وسيادته ووحدة أراضيه، وتم التأكيد في هذا الصدد على أن استقرار السودان يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بالأمن القومي لكل من مصر وليبيا.