Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of confronting any external interventions in Libya and working to remove all foreign forces and mercenaries, stressing Egypt's full support for Libya's sovereignty, stability, and the unity and integrity of its territory.

During his meeting with the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, today (Monday), El-Sisi praised the pivotal role of the Libyan Army's General Command, in the presence of the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Hassan Rashad, the Chief of Staff of the Libyan National Army, Lieutenant General Khalid Khalifa, and the Deputy Commander of the Libyan National Army, Lieutenant General Seddam Khalifa.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Presidency, Marshal Haftar expressed his appreciation for the crucial role that Egypt and El-Sisi play in restoring security and stability in Libya, and the ongoing support provided to the Libyan people since the beginning of the crisis, affirming his keenness to continue coordinating and exchanging views with El-Sisi regarding various developments on both the Libyan and regional fronts.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy added that El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis, especially those targeting the simultaneous conduct of presidential and parliamentary elections, stressing Egypt's commitment to continue providing all forms of support and assistance to the Libyan army and national institutions, within the framework of the historic fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in regional issues of mutual interest and the challenges facing both countries, particularly the developments in Sudan, where there was agreement on the importance of intensifying international and regional efforts to reach a peaceful settlement that preserves Sudan's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. It was emphasized in this regard that Sudan's stability is closely linked to the national security of both Egypt and Libya.