أطلق المركز الوطني للأرصاد 4 إنذارات حمراء لأمطار غزيرة تهطل على 4 مناطق بالمملكة، اليوم (الاثنين)، تشمل كلاً من مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، إذ شهدت محافظة رابغ أمطاراً غزيرة استدعت تحويل الدراسة الحضورية للطلاب والطالبات لتكون (عن بُعد) بمقر جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز في فرعها بالمحافظة، مع تطبيق نظام الدوام المرن للموظفين.


كما تم إطلاق إنذار أحمر على منطقة الحدود الشمالية يُحذّر من أمطار غزيرة، وقررت إدارة التعليم بالمنطقة تعليق الدراسة الحضورية اليوم، في جميع مدارس محافظتي رفحاء والعويقيلة والمراكز التابعة لهما، وتحويلها إلى الدراسة «عن بُعد»، وذلك بناءً على ما ورد من تنبيهات المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الطلاب والكوادر التعليمية.


وأوضحت الإدارة أن الدراسة ستُستكمل عبر منصتي «مدرستي» و«روضتي» لكافة الطلاب والطالبات، والمعلمين والمعلمات، ومنسوبي الهيئتين الإدارية والتعليمية في المدارس المشمولة بالقرار.


رياح شديدة السرعة


وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة، تم لليوم الثاني على التوالي إعلان الإنذار الأحمر، الذي نبّه فيه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من أمطار غزيرة في المدينة المنورة بالإنذار الأحمر، تستمر حتى الساعة 10 مساءً.


وقالت الأرصاد: «إن تأثيرات الحالة الجوية في المدينة المنورة تشمل رياحاً شديدة السرعة، وانعداماً في الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد وجريان السيول وصواعق رعدية».


وقررت إدارة التعليم في المدينة المنورة، أن تكون الدراسة اليوم (الإثنين) عبر منصة مدرستي بجميع مدارس الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة.


صواعق رعدية


الإنذار الرابع شمل منطقة حائل، إذ نبه المركز من أمطار غزيرة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة، ‏تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في ‏مدى ‏الرؤية الأفقية.


يذكر أن الصباح الباكر اليوم، شهد تنبيها أحمراً من المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس يحذر فيه من ضباب كثيف على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية خلال ساعات الصباح، تبدأ الظاهرة الساعة 12 منتصف الليل، وتستمر حتى الساعة 8 صباحاً.