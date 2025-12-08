The National Center of Meteorology issued 4 red alerts for heavy rain falling on 4 regions in the Kingdom today (Monday), including Mecca, Medina, Hail, and the Northern Borders. The governorate of Rabigh experienced heavy rain, prompting the conversion of in-person classes for students to be conducted (remotely) at King Abdulaziz University in its branch in the governorate, along with the implementation of a flexible working hours system for employees.



A red alert has also been issued for the Northern Borders region warning of heavy rain, and the education administration in the area decided to suspend in-person classes today in all schools of the governorates of Rafha and Al-Uwayqilah and their affiliated centers, converting them to "remote" learning, based on the alerts received from the National Center of Meteorology and in consideration of the safety of students and educational staff.



The administration clarified that classes will continue through the platforms "Madrasati" and "Rawdaty" for all students, teachers, and staff of the administrative and educational bodies in the schools covered by the decision.



Strong Winds



In the Medina region, the red alert was announced for the second consecutive day, warning of heavy rain in Medina, which will continue until 10 PM.



The meteorological report stated: "The impacts of the weather condition in Medina include strong winds, reduced horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms."



The education administration in Medina decided that classes today (Monday) will be conducted via the Madrasati platform in all schools under the general education administration in the region.



Thunderstorms



The fourth alert included the Hail region, where the center warned of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, flash floods, and thunderstorms, affecting open areas and highways, leading to reduced horizontal visibility.



It is noteworthy that early this morning, a red alert was issued by the National Center of Meteorology in its weather report warning of dense fog in parts of the Eastern Province during the morning hours, starting at 12 midnight and continuing until 8 AM.