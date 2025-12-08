عقد فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في منطقة عسير أمس (الأحد) الاجتماع السنوي الأول، في محطة مفصلية تُوِّجت فيها جهود عام حافل من المنجزات منذ انطلاق أعمال الدورة الثانية للفرع.

وتقدّم الحضور مدير الفرع الدكتور عيسى المستنير، ومساعده عبدالله آل عبيد، إلى جانب رؤساء لجان «الإعلام» خالد آل مريّح، و«التدريب» محمد البشري، و«العلاقات العامة» ماجد آل نازح، و«الشراكات المجتمعية» أحمد آل مفرح، و«البرامج» تغريد العلكمي، و«المحافظات» مسعود آل معيض، و«الإنتاج» زيد آل زيد، إضافة إلى حضور أعضاء اللجان وممثلي الفرع في محافظات ومراكز المنطقة.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض مسيرة عام من العمل المهني المنظّم، تخلّله بحث خطط التطوير للعام القادم، بما يعزّز حضور فرع الهيئة ويصقل دوره الصحفي في منطقة عسير، ويواكب تطلعات المشهد الصحفي الوطني.

واختُتم الاجتماع بتكريم أصحاب البصمات المميزة من رؤساء اللجان، والأعضاء الفاعلين، ووسائل الإعلام المتعاونة، تقديراً لعطائهم وجهودهم التي شكّلت دعامة أساسية لمسيرة الفرع منذ بداية دورته الثانية، فيما يأتي هذا الاجتماع تجسيداً لنهج هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في ترسيخ التميّز المؤسسي، وإعلاء قيمة العمل الصحفي المهني.