The branch of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Asir region held its first annual meeting yesterday (Sunday), marking a pivotal moment that crowned a year full of achievements since the launch of the second term of the branch.

Present at the meeting were the branch director Dr. Issa Al-Mustanir, his assistant Abdullah Al-Obaid, along with the heads of the "Media" committee Khalid Al-Murayh, the "Training" committee Mohammed Al-Bushri, the "Public Relations" committee Majid Al-Nazih, the "Community Partnerships" committee Ahmed Al-Mufrah, the "Programs" committee Taghreed Al-Alkami, the "Governates" committee Masoud Al-Mu'id, and the "Production" committee Zaid Al-Zaid, in addition to the presence of committee members and representatives of the branch in the region's governorates and centers.

During the meeting, a review of a year of organized professional work was conducted, which included discussions on development plans for the coming year, aimed at enhancing the presence of the branch and refining its journalistic role in the Asir region, in line with the aspirations of the national journalistic scene.

The meeting concluded with honoring those who made distinctive contributions among the committee heads, active members, and collaborating media outlets, in appreciation of their contributions and efforts that have formed a fundamental pillar for the branch's journey since the beginning of its second term. This meeting embodies the approach of the Saudi Journalists Association in establishing institutional excellence and elevating the value of professional journalistic work.