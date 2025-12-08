عقد فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في منطقة عسير أمس (الأحد) الاجتماع السنوي الأول، في محطة مفصلية تُوِّجت فيها جهود عام حافل من المنجزات منذ انطلاق أعمال الدورة الثانية للفرع.
وتقدّم الحضور مدير الفرع الدكتور عيسى المستنير، ومساعده عبدالله آل عبيد، إلى جانب رؤساء لجان «الإعلام» خالد آل مريّح، و«التدريب» محمد البشري، و«العلاقات العامة» ماجد آل نازح، و«الشراكات المجتمعية» أحمد آل مفرح، و«البرامج» تغريد العلكمي، و«المحافظات» مسعود آل معيض، و«الإنتاج» زيد آل زيد، إضافة إلى حضور أعضاء اللجان وممثلي الفرع في محافظات ومراكز المنطقة.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض مسيرة عام من العمل المهني المنظّم، تخلّله بحث خطط التطوير للعام القادم، بما يعزّز حضور فرع الهيئة ويصقل دوره الصحفي في منطقة عسير، ويواكب تطلعات المشهد الصحفي الوطني.
واختُتم الاجتماع بتكريم أصحاب البصمات المميزة من رؤساء اللجان، والأعضاء الفاعلين، ووسائل الإعلام المتعاونة، تقديراً لعطائهم وجهودهم التي شكّلت دعامة أساسية لمسيرة الفرع منذ بداية دورته الثانية، فيما يأتي هذا الاجتماع تجسيداً لنهج هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين في ترسيخ التميّز المؤسسي، وإعلاء قيمة العمل الصحفي المهني.
The branch of the Saudi Journalists Association in the Asir region held its first annual meeting yesterday (Sunday), marking a pivotal moment that crowned a year full of achievements since the launch of the second term of the branch.
Present at the meeting were the branch director Dr. Issa Al-Mustanir, his assistant Abdullah Al-Obaid, along with the heads of the "Media" committee Khalid Al-Murayh, the "Training" committee Mohammed Al-Bushri, the "Public Relations" committee Majid Al-Nazih, the "Community Partnerships" committee Ahmed Al-Mufrah, the "Programs" committee Taghreed Al-Alkami, the "Governates" committee Masoud Al-Mu'id, and the "Production" committee Zaid Al-Zaid, in addition to the presence of committee members and representatives of the branch in the region's governorates and centers.
During the meeting, a review of a year of organized professional work was conducted, which included discussions on development plans for the coming year, aimed at enhancing the presence of the branch and refining its journalistic role in the Asir region, in line with the aspirations of the national journalistic scene.
The meeting concluded with honoring those who made distinctive contributions among the committee heads, active members, and collaborating media outlets, in appreciation of their contributions and efforts that have formed a fundamental pillar for the branch's journey since the beginning of its second term. This meeting embodies the approach of the Saudi Journalists Association in establishing institutional excellence and elevating the value of professional journalistic work.