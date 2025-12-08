The visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Saudi Arabia embodies the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, renewing the path of joint cooperation. It reflects the commitment of the leaderships of both countries to elevate these fraternal relations to broader horizons that benefit the peoples of the two brotherly nations, enhance the security and stability of the region, and lead Gulf integration towards further progress and prosperity.



The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the State of Qatar in 2023, and his meeting with his brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with the holding of the seventh meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, contributed to solidifying the close historical relations between the two brotherly countries, which are witnessing rapid development and cooperation on all fronts. The Crown Prince places great importance on expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the State of Qatar, enhancing opportunities to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries in various political, economic, and cultural fields.



Agreement, Initiatives, and Strategic Integration



The seventh meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held in Doha in 2023, chaired by the Crown Prince and the Emir of the State of Qatar, witnessed the agreement of both sides on a number of important initiatives in the fields of politics, security, military cooperation, economy, trade, industry, investment, energy, sports, culture, and tourism. The two sides also signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding during the meeting, covering areas such as youth, sports, and the work of the central banks of both countries.



The strategic implications of holding the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council lie in the two countries' commitment to enhancing strategic integration, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, which provide significant opportunities to strengthen cooperation and develop bilateral relations in various fields, due to the shared goals of both visions that have actively contributed to achieving sustainable development targets and advancing both countries in various international indicators.



A Shared Vision for Developing Relations



The leaderships of the two brotherly countries documented their cooperation through the signing of the protocol to establish the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council in 2021, which aims to create a shared vision for developing relations and sustaining cooperation between the two countries in various fields, meeting the aspirations of the leaderships in both countries and achieving the interests of their brotherly peoples.



The convening of the eighth session of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council in Riyadh reaffirms the commitment of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries to elevate the historical bilateral relations that bind them to broader horizons. The agreements and memorandums of understanding scheduled to be signed at the conclusion of the council's work will contribute to deepening and solidifying cooperation and joint work between the two countries.



Notable Growth in Trade Exchange



The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the State of Qatar in 2024 witnessed notable growth, exceeding 5.5 billion riyals. The two brotherly countries seek to enhance their trade and economic relations, facilitate mutual investment procedures, and work on developing and expanding them to reach broader horizons.