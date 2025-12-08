تجسد زيارة أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني للسعودية عمقاً للعلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، وتجديداً لمسار التعاون المشترك، وتعكس حرص قيادتي البلدين على الارتقاء بهذه العلاقات الأخوية إلى آفاق أرحب تعود بالنفع على شعبي البلدين الشقيقين، وتعزز أمن واستقرار المنطقة، وتقود التكامل الخليجي إلى مزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
وأسهمت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى دولة قطر في العام 2023، ولقائه بأخيه الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، وانعقاد الاجتماع السابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي- القطري، في ترسيخ العلاقات التاريخية الوثيقة بين البلدين الشقيقين، وما تشهده من تطور وتعاون متسارع على كافة الأصعدة، حيث يولي ولي العهد اهتماماً كبيراً بتوسيع آفاق التعاون الثنائي بين المملكة ودولة قطر، بما يعزز فرص تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والثقافية.
توافق ومبادرات وتكامل إستراتيجي
وشهد الاجتماع السابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري الذي عقد في الدوحة في العام 2023، برئاسة ولي العهد وأمير دولة قطر، توافق الجانبين على عدد من المبادرات المهمة في مجالات السياسة والأمن والتعاون العسكري، والاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة، والاستثمار والطاقة، والرياضة والثقافة والسياحة، كما وقع الجانبان خلال الاجتماع عدداً من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، شملت مجالات الشباب والرياضة وأعمال البنوك المركزية في البلدين.
وتتمثل الدلالات الإستراتيجية لانعقاد مجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري في حرص البلدين على تعزيز التكامل الإستراتيجي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030، اللتين تتيحان فرصاً كبيرة لتعزيز التعاون وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات، لما يجمع الرؤيتين من أهداف مشتركة، أسهمت بشكل فاعل في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة، وتقدم البلدين في مختلف المؤشرات الدولية.
رؤية مشتركة لتطوير العلاقات
وثّقت قيادتا البلدين الشقيقين التعاون بين المملكة ودولة قطر من خلال التوقيع على بروتوكول إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري في عام 2021، الذي يهدف لوضع رؤية مشتركة لتطوير العلاقات واستدامة التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات بما يلبي تطلعات القيادة في البلدين ويحقق مصالح شعبيهما الشقيقين.
ويأتي انعقاد مجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري بدورته الثامنة في مدينة الرياض ليؤكد حرص قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين على الارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية التاريخية التي تربط البلدين إلى آفاق أرحب، وستسهم الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم المقرر توقيعها في ختام أعمال المجلس، في تعميق وتوطيد التعاون والعمل المشترك بين البلدين.
نمو ملحوظ للتبادل التجاري
وشهد حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة ودولة قطر في العام 2024 نمواً ملحوظاً، إذ تجاوز 5.5 مليار ريال، ويسعى البلدان الشقيقان إلى تعزيز العلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية بينهما، وتسهيل إجراءات الاستثمار المتبادل، والعمل على إنمائها وتطويرها والوصول بها إلى آفاق أرحب.
The visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Saudi Arabia embodies the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, renewing the path of joint cooperation. It reflects the commitment of the leaderships of both countries to elevate these fraternal relations to broader horizons that benefit the peoples of the two brotherly nations, enhance the security and stability of the region, and lead Gulf integration towards further progress and prosperity.
The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the State of Qatar in 2023, and his meeting with his brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, along with the holding of the seventh meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, contributed to solidifying the close historical relations between the two brotherly countries, which are witnessing rapid development and cooperation on all fronts. The Crown Prince places great importance on expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the State of Qatar, enhancing opportunities to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries in various political, economic, and cultural fields.
Agreement, Initiatives, and Strategic Integration
The seventh meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, held in Doha in 2023, chaired by the Crown Prince and the Emir of the State of Qatar, witnessed the agreement of both sides on a number of important initiatives in the fields of politics, security, military cooperation, economy, trade, industry, investment, energy, sports, culture, and tourism. The two sides also signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding during the meeting, covering areas such as youth, sports, and the work of the central banks of both countries.
The strategic implications of holding the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council lie in the two countries' commitment to enhancing strategic integration, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, which provide significant opportunities to strengthen cooperation and develop bilateral relations in various fields, due to the shared goals of both visions that have actively contributed to achieving sustainable development targets and advancing both countries in various international indicators.
A Shared Vision for Developing Relations
The leaderships of the two brotherly countries documented their cooperation through the signing of the protocol to establish the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council in 2021, which aims to create a shared vision for developing relations and sustaining cooperation between the two countries in various fields, meeting the aspirations of the leaderships in both countries and achieving the interests of their brotherly peoples.
The convening of the eighth session of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council in Riyadh reaffirms the commitment of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries to elevate the historical bilateral relations that bind them to broader horizons. The agreements and memorandums of understanding scheduled to be signed at the conclusion of the council's work will contribute to deepening and solidifying cooperation and joint work between the two countries.
Notable Growth in Trade Exchange
The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the State of Qatar in 2024 witnessed notable growth, exceeding 5.5 billion riyals. The two brotherly countries seek to enhance their trade and economic relations, facilitate mutual investment procedures, and work on developing and expanding them to reach broader horizons.