تجسد زيارة أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني للسعودية عمقاً للعلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، وتجديداً لمسار التعاون المشترك، وتعكس حرص قيادتي البلدين على الارتقاء بهذه العلاقات الأخوية إلى آفاق أرحب تعود بالنفع على شعبي البلدين الشقيقين، وتعزز أمن واستقرار المنطقة، وتقود التكامل الخليجي إلى مزيد من التقدم والازدهار.


وأسهمت زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى دولة قطر في العام 2023، ولقائه بأخيه الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، وانعقاد الاجتماع السابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي- القطري، في ترسيخ العلاقات التاريخية الوثيقة بين البلدين الشقيقين، وما تشهده من تطور وتعاون متسارع على كافة الأصعدة، حيث يولي ولي العهد اهتماماً كبيراً بتوسيع آفاق التعاون الثنائي بين المملكة ودولة قطر، بما يعزز فرص تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والثقافية.


توافق ومبادرات وتكامل إستراتيجي


وشهد الاجتماع السابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري الذي عقد في الدوحة في العام 2023، برئاسة ولي العهد وأمير دولة قطر، توافق الجانبين على عدد من المبادرات المهمة في مجالات السياسة والأمن والتعاون العسكري، والاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة، والاستثمار والطاقة، والرياضة والثقافة والسياحة، كما وقع الجانبان خلال الاجتماع عدداً من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، شملت مجالات الشباب والرياضة وأعمال البنوك المركزية في البلدين.


وتتمثل الدلالات الإستراتيجية لانعقاد مجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري في حرص البلدين على تعزيز التكامل الإستراتيجي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030، اللتين تتيحان فرصاً كبيرة لتعزيز التعاون وتطوير العلاقات الثنائية في مختلف المجالات، لما يجمع الرؤيتين من أهداف مشتركة، أسهمت بشكل فاعل في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة، وتقدم البلدين في مختلف المؤشرات الدولية.


رؤية مشتركة لتطوير العلاقات


وثّقت قيادتا البلدين الشقيقين التعاون بين المملكة ودولة قطر من خلال التوقيع على بروتوكول إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري في عام 2021، الذي يهدف لوضع رؤية مشتركة لتطوير العلاقات واستدامة التعاون بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات بما يلبي تطلعات القيادة في البلدين ويحقق مصالح شعبيهما الشقيقين.


ويأتي انعقاد مجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري بدورته الثامنة في مدينة الرياض ليؤكد حرص قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين على الارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية التاريخية التي تربط البلدين إلى آفاق أرحب، وستسهم الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم المقرر توقيعها في ختام أعمال المجلس، في تعميق وتوطيد التعاون والعمل المشترك بين البلدين.


نمو ملحوظ للتبادل التجاري


وشهد حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة ودولة قطر في العام 2024 نمواً ملحوظاً، إذ تجاوز 5.5 مليار ريال، ويسعى البلدان الشقيقان إلى تعزيز العلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية بينهما، وتسهيل إجراءات الاستثمار المتبادل، والعمل على إنمائها وتطويرها والوصول بها إلى آفاق أرحب.