حقق الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي للربع الثالث من عام 2025م نموًا بنسبة 4.8% مقارنةً بما كان عليه فيالفترة نفسها من عام 2024.

وبحسب الهيئة العامة للإحصاء فإن هذا الارتفاع يعود إلى النمو في جميع الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرئيسة, إذ حققت الأنشطة النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 8.3%، والأنشطة غير النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 4.3%، فيما حقَّقت الأنشطة الحكومية نموّاً بنسبة 1.4% على أساس سنوي.

«الإحصاء»: الاقتصاد السعودي ينمو بنسبة 4.8% خلال الربع الثالث 2025

وأظهرت نتائج النشرة نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي المعدل موسميّاً بنسبة 1.4% مقارنةً بالربع الثاني من عام 2025، فيما سجَّلت الأنشطة النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 3.3%، والأنشطة غير النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 0.6%، وحقَّقت الأنشطة الحكومية نموّاً بنسبة 1.1% على أساس ربعي.

يذكر أن معظم الأنشطة الاقتصادية حققت معدلات نمو إيجابية على أساس سنوي، إذ سجلت أنشطة تكرير الزيت أعلى معدلات النمو خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025، التي بلغت 11.9% على أساس سنوي و3.9% على أساس ربعي.