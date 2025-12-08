«الإحصاء»: الاقتصاد السعودي ينمو بنسبة 4.8% خلال الربع الثالث 2025

حقق الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي للربع الثالث من عام 2025م نموًا بنسبة 4.8% مقارنةً بما كان عليه فيالفترة نفسها من عام 2024.
وبحسب الهيئة العامة للإحصاء فإن هذا الارتفاع يعود إلى النمو في جميع الأنشطة الاقتصادية الرئيسة, إذ حققت الأنشطة النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 8.3%، والأنشطة غير النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 4.3%، فيما حقَّقت الأنشطة الحكومية نموّاً بنسبة 1.4% على أساس سنوي.
وأظهرت نتائج النشرة نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي المعدل موسميّاً بنسبة 1.4% مقارنةً بالربع الثاني من عام 2025، فيما سجَّلت الأنشطة النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 3.3%، والأنشطة غير النفطية نموّاً بنسبة 0.6%، وحقَّقت الأنشطة الحكومية نموّاً بنسبة 1.1% على أساس ربعي.
يذكر أن معظم الأنشطة الاقتصادية حققت معدلات نمو إيجابية على أساس سنوي، إذ سجلت أنشطة تكرير الزيت أعلى معدلات النمو خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025، التي بلغت 11.9% على أساس سنوي و3.9% على أساس ربعي.
The real GDP for the third quarter of 2025 grew by 4.8% compared to the same period in 2024.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, this increase is attributed to growth in all major economic activities, with oil activities achieving a growth rate of 8.3%, non-oil activities growing by 4.3%, and government activities recording a growth of 1.4% year-on-year.
The results of the report showed that the seasonally adjusted real GDP grew by 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025, while oil activities recorded a growth of 3.3%, non-oil activities grew by 0.6%, and government activities achieved a growth of 1.1% on a quarterly basis.
It is worth noting that most economic activities recorded positive growth rates year-on-year, with oil refining activities achieving the highest growth rates during the third quarter of 2025, reaching 11.9% year-on-year and 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.