«الإحصاء»: الاقتصاد السعودي ينمو بنسبة 4.8% خلال الربع الثالث 2025

The real GDP for the third quarter of 2025 grew by 4.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, this increase is attributed to growth in all major economic activities, with oil activities achieving a growth rate of 8.3%, non-oil activities growing by 4.3%, and government activities recording a growth of 1.4% year-on-year.

The results of the report showed that the seasonally adjusted real GDP grew by 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025, while oil activities recorded a growth of 3.3%, non-oil activities grew by 0.6%, and government activities achieved a growth of 1.1% on a quarterly basis.

It is worth noting that most economic activities recorded positive growth rates year-on-year, with oil refining activities achieving the highest growth rates during the third quarter of 2025, reaching 11.9% year-on-year and 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.