أحالت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء منشأة تجارية إلى النيابة العامة، لقيامها بتداول وبيع أجهزة طبية لغرض يخالف ما صُنعت لأجله دون الحصول على موافقة الهيئة المسبقة التي تضمن جودة وسلامة استخدام تلك الأجهزة، إذ يعد هذا الفعل مخالفاً لأحكام نظام الأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية.

وأكدت الهيئة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي مخالفات تمس سلامة وصحة المستهلكين أو تعرض حياتهم للخطر، مبينةً أن العقوبات المنصوص عليها في النظام تصل إلى السجن مدة لا تتجاوز 10 سنوات، أو غرامة مالية لا تزيد على 10 ملايين ريال.

وشددت على التزامها بتطبيق تشريعات وأنظمة رقابية فعّالة تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستخدام الآمن للأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية، داعيةً جميع المنشآت إلى التقيد بالأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة لضمان سلامة وفعالية منتجاتها، وتفادي العقوبات النظامية المترتبة على مخالفة أحكام النظام، مع حثّ المستهلكين على الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات عبر الرقم الموحد (19999).