The General Authority for Food and Drug Administration referred a commercial establishment to the Public Prosecution for trading and selling medical devices for purposes contrary to their intended use without obtaining prior approval from the authority, which ensures the quality and safety of using those devices. This act is considered a violation of the provisions of the Medical Devices and Supplies Law.

The authority confirmed that it will not tolerate any violations that affect the safety and health of consumers or endanger their lives, noting that the penalties stipulated in the law can reach imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, or a financial fine not exceeding 10 million riyals.

It emphasized its commitment to implementing effective regulatory legislation and systems aimed at promoting the safe use of medical devices and supplies, calling on all establishments to adhere to the approved regulations and guidelines to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products, and to avoid the legal penalties resulting from violations of the provisions of the law, while urging consumers to report any violations through the unified number (19999).