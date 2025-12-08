أحالت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء منشأة تجارية إلى النيابة العامة، لقيامها بتداول وبيع أجهزة طبية لغرض يخالف ما صُنعت لأجله دون الحصول على موافقة الهيئة المسبقة التي تضمن جودة وسلامة استخدام تلك الأجهزة، إذ يعد هذا الفعل مخالفاً لأحكام نظام الأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية.
وأكدت الهيئة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي مخالفات تمس سلامة وصحة المستهلكين أو تعرض حياتهم للخطر، مبينةً أن العقوبات المنصوص عليها في النظام تصل إلى السجن مدة لا تتجاوز 10 سنوات، أو غرامة مالية لا تزيد على 10 ملايين ريال.
وشددت على التزامها بتطبيق تشريعات وأنظمة رقابية فعّالة تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستخدام الآمن للأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية، داعيةً جميع المنشآت إلى التقيد بالأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة لضمان سلامة وفعالية منتجاتها، وتفادي العقوبات النظامية المترتبة على مخالفة أحكام النظام، مع حثّ المستهلكين على الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات عبر الرقم الموحد (19999).
The General Authority for Food and Drug Administration referred a commercial establishment to the Public Prosecution for trading and selling medical devices for purposes contrary to their intended use without obtaining prior approval from the authority, which ensures the quality and safety of using those devices. This act is considered a violation of the provisions of the Medical Devices and Supplies Law.
The authority confirmed that it will not tolerate any violations that affect the safety and health of consumers or endanger their lives, noting that the penalties stipulated in the law can reach imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, or a financial fine not exceeding 10 million riyals.
It emphasized its commitment to implementing effective regulatory legislation and systems aimed at promoting the safe use of medical devices and supplies, calling on all establishments to adhere to the approved regulations and guidelines to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products, and to avoid the legal penalties resulting from violations of the provisions of the law, while urging consumers to report any violations through the unified number (19999).