أوضح مساعد مدرب المنتخب السعودي رودريغيز أن «خطة الإعداد تسير بإستراتيجية واضحة ومرسومة منذ تسلمنا سدة تدريب الأخضر»، مشيراً إلى جاهزية اللاعبين، واحترام المنتخب السعودي لقدرات المنتخب المغربي الذي سيواجهه غداً في آخر مباريات الجولة الثالثة من دور المجموعات لكأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد اليوم، كاشفاً عن أنهم يدرسون الأسلوب الأمثل لخوض المواجهة والخروج منها بنتيجة إيجابية، موضحاً أن «الأخضر» ضمن الوصول إلى الدور الثاني، فيما يسعى المنتخب المغربي للتأهل، ما يجعل المواجهة تنافسية مع تطلع «الأخضر» لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية، منوهاً إلى أن المنتخب ما زال في مرحلة التطور، ويعمل الجهاز الفني على الحد من الأخطاء. وقال: «هذه البطولة محطة إعداد مهمة قبل كأس العالم، ونهدف لتعزيز القوة الهجومية في الأخضر». وأشار إلى دراسة الخيارات المتاحة وإمكانية إجراء تغييرات على أن يُحسم القرار بعد وصول رينارد إلى الدوحة، مبيناً أن لاعبي المنتخب يدخلون المباراة بأهداف واضحة، أبرزها إثبات الذات، خصوصاً للراغبين في الوجود ضمن القائمة المشاركة في كأس العالم.


يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي ضمن تأهله إلى الدور القادم بعد فوزه على المنتخب العماني بنتيجة (2-1)، ومنتخب جزر القمر بنتيجة (3-1)، ليعتلي صدارة المجموعة بـ6 نقاط، ويسعى لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام نظيره المغربي لحسم الصدارة.