The assistant coach of the Saudi national team, Rodriguez, clarified that "the preparation plan is progressing with a clear and defined strategy since we took over the coaching of the Green," pointing to the players' readiness and the respect the Saudi team has for the capabilities of the Moroccan team, which they will face tomorrow in the last match of the third round of the group stage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025. This came during a press conference held today, revealing that they are studying the best approach to tackle the match and come out with a positive result, explaining that "the Green" has secured advancement to the second round, while the Moroccan team is striving for qualification, making the encounter competitive with the "Green" aiming for a positive outcome, noting that the team is still in a development phase and the coaching staff is working to minimize mistakes. He said: "This tournament is an important preparation stop before the World Cup, and we aim to enhance the attacking strength of the Green." He mentioned studying the available options and the possibility of making changes, with the decision to be finalized after Renard arrives in Doha, indicating that the players are entering the match with clear objectives, the most important of which is to prove themselves, especially for those wishing to be included in the squad participating in the World Cup.



The Saudi team has secured its qualification to the next round after winning against the Omani team with a score of (2-1) and the Comoros team with a score of (3-1), topping the group with 6 points, and is seeking to achieve a positive result against their Moroccan counterpart to secure the top spot.