علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن النجم البرازيلي فابينهو المحترف في صفوف فريق الاتحاد، سيدخل فترة الأشهر الستة «الحرة» خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية التي ستبدأ في الخامس من يناير وحتى الثاني من فبراير 2026، إذ ينتهي عقد اللاعب مع ناديه الحالي في نهاية يوليو القادم، وستحسم الإدارة الرياضية في النادي مصير اللاعب قبل نهاية العام 2025، بالبقاء أو الرحيل من النادي.
وكشفت المصادر أن أندية أوروبية ولاتينية وعربية تسعى للتعاقد مع اللاعب فابينهو في حال دخوله الفترة «الحرة»، وعدم رغبة نادي الاتحاد في تجديد عقده.
وكان فابينهو ساهم مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفريق الاتحادي لبطولتي دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك في الموسم الجاري، وواصل تألقه وإبداعاته الفنية في الموسم الحالي، الذي يطمح من خلاله لتحقيق المزيد من البطولات مع العميد.
يذكر أن فابينهو انضم لصفوف الفريق الاتحادي في نهاية يوليو 2023 بعقد لمدة ثلاث سنوات وينتهي في يوليو 2026.
“Okaz” learned from its sources that the Brazilian star Fabinho, who plays for Al-Ittihad, will enter the six-month "free" period during the winter transfer window, which will start on January 5 and end on February 2, 2026. The player's contract with his current club will expire at the end of July next year, and the club's sports management will decide the player's fate before the end of 2025, whether to stay or leave the club.
Sources revealed that European, Latin American, and Arab clubs are seeking to sign Fabinho if he enters the "free" period and if Al-Ittihad does not wish to renew his contract.
Fabinho has contributed alongside his teammates to the Al-Ittihad team's victories in the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup this season, and he continues to shine and showcase his artistic talents in the current season, during which he aims to achieve more championships with the club.
It is worth noting that Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad at the end of July 2023 on a three-year contract that will expire in July 2026.