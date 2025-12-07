“Okaz” learned from its sources that the Brazilian star Fabinho, who plays for Al-Ittihad, will enter the six-month "free" period during the winter transfer window, which will start on January 5 and end on February 2, 2026. The player's contract with his current club will expire at the end of July next year, and the club's sports management will decide the player's fate before the end of 2025, whether to stay or leave the club.



Sources revealed that European, Latin American, and Arab clubs are seeking to sign Fabinho if he enters the "free" period and if Al-Ittihad does not wish to renew his contract.



Fabinho has contributed alongside his teammates to the Al-Ittihad team's victories in the Saudi Pro League and the King’s Cup this season, and he continues to shine and showcase his artistic talents in the current season, during which he aims to achieve more championships with the club.



It is worth noting that Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad at the end of July 2023 on a three-year contract that will expire in July 2026.