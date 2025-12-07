علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن النجم البرازيلي فابينهو المحترف في صفوف فريق الاتحاد، سيدخل فترة الأشهر الستة «الحرة» خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية التي ستبدأ في الخامس من يناير وحتى الثاني من فبراير 2026، إذ ينتهي عقد اللاعب مع ناديه الحالي في نهاية يوليو القادم، وستحسم الإدارة الرياضية في النادي مصير اللاعب قبل نهاية العام 2025، بالبقاء أو الرحيل من النادي.


وكشفت المصادر أن أندية أوروبية ولاتينية وعربية تسعى للتعاقد مع اللاعب فابينهو في حال دخوله الفترة «الحرة»، وعدم رغبة نادي الاتحاد في تجديد عقده.


وكان فابينهو ساهم مع زملائه اللاعبين في تحقيق الفريق الاتحادي لبطولتي دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وكأس الملك في الموسم الجاري، وواصل تألقه وإبداعاته الفنية في الموسم الحالي، الذي يطمح من خلاله لتحقيق المزيد من البطولات مع العميد.


يذكر أن فابينهو انضم لصفوف الفريق الاتحادي في نهاية يوليو 2023 بعقد لمدة ثلاث سنوات وينتهي في يوليو 2026.