The Iraq national team qualified for the global playoff after a dramatic victory over the UAE, winning 2-1 in the match held today (Tuesday) at the Basra International Stadium in Basra, in the second leg of the Asian qualifiers - the road to the 2026 World Cup.



The match saw the UAE take the lead with a goal from Caio Lucas (52'), before Iraq responded with two goals from Mohanad Ali (66') and Amir Al-Amari (from a penalty in the 90+17').



Despite the first half ending in a goalless draw, the excitement was palpable as the UAE nearly scored the opening goal in the sixth minute when Bruno Concesao snatched the ball from defender Akam Hashim in front of the goal, but his shot went just wide of the left post. Then, Ruben Canido received the ball on the left side of the penalty area and struck it powerfully with his left foot towards the near top corner, but his shot just missed the target.



In the second half, the UAE successfully opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after Yahya Nader led a quick counterattack from his own half before delivering a precise through ball to Caio Lucas on the right side of the area, who shot it with his right foot into the left corner of the net.



Iraq managed to equalize following a direct free kick taken by Amir Al-Amari from the left side inside the penalty area, which substitute Mohanad Ali headed towards the goal, and it deflected off player Yahya Nader to find the back of the net (66').



In the dying moments of stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty to Iraq after a handball by player Yahya Nader inside the box. Al-Amari stepped up to take the penalty and struck it powerfully into the upper left corner of the net (90+17'), securing a thrilling 2-1 victory for Iraq and qualifying them for the global playoff for the 2026 World Cup.