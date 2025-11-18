تأهل منتخب العراق إلى الملحق العالمي بعد فوزه القاتل على الإمارات 2/ 1 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما اليوم (الثلاثاء) على ستاد البصرة الدولي في البصرة، وذلك في إياب الملحق الإقصائي من التصفيات الآسيوية - الطريق إلى كأس العالم 2026.
شهد اللقاء تقدم منتخب الإمارات عبر هدف كايو لوكاس (د: 52)، قبل أن يرد العراق بهدفين عن طريق مهند علي (د: 66)، وأمير العماري (من ركلة جزاء 90+17).
رغم انتهاء الشوط الأول بالتعادل بدون أهداف إلا إن الإثارة كانت حاضرة إذ كاد منتخب الإمارات أن يُحرز هدف التقدم عند الدقيقة السادسة حينما خطف برونو كونسيساو الكرة من أمام المدافع أكام هاشم أمام المرمى، إلا أن كرته مرّت قريبة بجوار القائم الأيسر، ومن ثم استلم روبن كانيدو كرة على الجانب الأيسر لمنطقة الجزاء قبل أن يُسددها قوية بيسراه نحو أعلى الزاوية القريبة، لكن كرته علت المرمى بقليل.
وفي الشوط الثاني، نجح المنتخب الإماراتي في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة (52) بعد أن قاد يحيى نادر هجمة مرتدة سريعة من ملعب فريقه قبل أن يمرر كرة بينية مُتقنة أمام كايو لوكاس على الجانب الأيمن للمنطقة ليُسددها الأخير بيمناه نحو الزاوية اليسرى في المرمى.
واستطاع منتخب العراق تعديل النتيجة إثر ركلة حرة مباشرة عكسها أمير العماري من الجهة اليسرى داخل منطقة الجزاء حوّلها البديل مهند علي برأسه نحو المرمى ارتدت من اللاعب يحيى نادر لتسكن الشباك (د: 66).
وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من زمن الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع للمباراة احتسب حكم اللقاء ضربة جزاء لمنتخب العراق إثر لمسة يد من قبل اللاعب يحيى نادر داخل الصندوق، انبرى لتنفيذها العماري الذي سددها بقوة نحو أعلى الزاوية اليسرى في المرمى (90+17)، ليُحقق العراق فوزاً مُثيراً بهدفين لهدف ويتأهل للملحق العالمي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026.
The Iraq national team qualified for the global playoff after a dramatic victory over the UAE, winning 2-1 in the match held today (Tuesday) at the Basra International Stadium in Basra, in the second leg of the Asian qualifiers - the road to the 2026 World Cup.
The match saw the UAE take the lead with a goal from Caio Lucas (52'), before Iraq responded with two goals from Mohanad Ali (66') and Amir Al-Amari (from a penalty in the 90+17').
Despite the first half ending in a goalless draw, the excitement was palpable as the UAE nearly scored the opening goal in the sixth minute when Bruno Concesao snatched the ball from defender Akam Hashim in front of the goal, but his shot went just wide of the left post. Then, Ruben Canido received the ball on the left side of the penalty area and struck it powerfully with his left foot towards the near top corner, but his shot just missed the target.
In the second half, the UAE successfully opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after Yahya Nader led a quick counterattack from his own half before delivering a precise through ball to Caio Lucas on the right side of the area, who shot it with his right foot into the left corner of the net.
Iraq managed to equalize following a direct free kick taken by Amir Al-Amari from the left side inside the penalty area, which substitute Mohanad Ali headed towards the goal, and it deflected off player Yahya Nader to find the back of the net (66').
In the dying moments of stoppage time, the referee awarded a penalty to Iraq after a handball by player Yahya Nader inside the box. Al-Amari stepped up to take the penalty and struck it powerfully into the upper left corner of the net (90+17'), securing a thrilling 2-1 victory for Iraq and qualifying them for the global playoff for the 2026 World Cup.