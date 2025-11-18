تأهل منتخب العراق إلى الملحق العالمي بعد فوزه القاتل على الإمارات 2/ 1 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما اليوم (الثلاثاء) على ستاد البصرة الدولي في البصرة، وذلك في إياب الملحق الإقصائي من التصفيات الآسيوية - الطريق إلى كأس العالم 2026.


شهد اللقاء تقدم منتخب الإمارات عبر هدف كايو لوكاس (د: 52)، قبل أن يرد العراق بهدفين عن طريق مهند علي (د: 66)، وأمير العماري (من ركلة جزاء 90+17).


رغم انتهاء الشوط الأول بالتعادل بدون أهداف إلا إن الإثارة كانت حاضرة إذ كاد منتخب الإمارات أن يُحرز هدف التقدم عند الدقيقة السادسة حينما خطف برونو كونسيساو الكرة من أمام المدافع أكام هاشم أمام المرمى، إلا أن كرته مرّت قريبة بجوار القائم الأيسر، ومن ثم استلم روبن كانيدو كرة على الجانب الأيسر لمنطقة الجزاء قبل أن يُسددها قوية بيسراه نحو أعلى الزاوية القريبة، لكن كرته علت المرمى بقليل.


وفي الشوط الثاني، نجح المنتخب الإماراتي في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة (52) بعد أن قاد يحيى نادر هجمة مرتدة سريعة من ملعب فريقه قبل أن يمرر كرة بينية مُتقنة أمام كايو لوكاس على الجانب الأيمن للمنطقة ليُسددها الأخير بيمناه نحو الزاوية اليسرى في المرمى.


واستطاع منتخب العراق تعديل النتيجة إثر ركلة حرة مباشرة عكسها أمير العماري من الجهة اليسرى داخل منطقة الجزاء حوّلها البديل مهند علي برأسه نحو المرمى ارتدت من اللاعب يحيى نادر لتسكن الشباك (د: 66).


وفي اللحظات الأخيرة من زمن الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع للمباراة احتسب حكم اللقاء ضربة جزاء لمنتخب العراق إثر لمسة يد من قبل اللاعب يحيى نادر داخل الصندوق، انبرى لتنفيذها العماري الذي سددها بقوة نحو أعلى الزاوية اليسرى في المرمى (90+17)، ليُحقق العراق فوزاً مُثيراً بهدفين لهدف ويتأهل للملحق العالمي المؤهل لكأس العالم 2026.