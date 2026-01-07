Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today in Washington with the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Brian Mast, and the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Congressman Gregory Meeks, along with several committee members, during his official visit to the United States of America.

During the meeting, they reviewed the historical relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them to serve their common interests, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.

Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Mohammed Al-Yahya.