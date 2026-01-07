التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في واشنطن اليوم، رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب الأمريكي النائب براين ماست، ونائب رئيس اللجنة النائب غريغوري ميكس، إضافةً إلى عدد من أعضاء اللجنة، وذلك ضمن زيارة سموه الرسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الصديقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة، إضافةً إلى بحث المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة حيالها.

حضر اللقاء، سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار وزير الخارجية محمد اليحيى.