Hours after Sri Lankan authorities announced the recovery of 87 bodies and the rescue of 32 people from a total of 180 who were aboard an Iranian warship sunk by the U.S. Navy, Sri Lanka's Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa announced that there are attempts to rescue people aboard another Iranian ship off its coast.



The spokesman stated that the Iranian ship is not in Sri Lanka's territorial waters but in the economic zone outside of it.



A Sri Lankan official mentioned that the targeted ship is the frigate (Dina) and that it was on its way back to Iran from India.



U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that an American submarine attacked an Iranian ship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, adding: "An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters, but a torpedo sank it; it’s a quiet death."



For its part, U.S. Central Command stated that it has struck or sunk more than 20 Iranian ships, including the warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, using a submarine for the first time since World War II.



Sri Lankan local authorities reported that they rescued 32 people and recovered 87 bodies, while about 60 sailors from the ship's crew, which is estimated to number around 180 individuals, are still missing.



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today (Thursday) that the United States will deeply regret the precedent it set by targeting the Iranian frigate 200 miles off the coast of Iran, adding: "The United States has committed an atrocity at sea, 2000 miles from the shores of Iran," indicating that the frigate (Dina), a guest of the Indian Navy with about 130 sailors on board, was targeted in international waters without any warning.