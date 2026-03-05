بعد ساعات من إعلان السلطات السريلانكية انتشال 87 جثة وإنقاذ 32 شخصاً من أصل 180 كانوا على متن سفينة حربية إيرانية أغرقتها البحرية الأمريكية، أعلن المتحدث باسم مجلس الوزراء في سريلانكا ناليندا جاياتيسا، أن هناك محاولات لإنقاذ أشخاص على متن سفينة إيرانية أخرى قبالة سواحلها.


وقال المتحدث إن السفينة الإيرانية ليست في المياه الإقليمية لسريلانكا بل في المنطقة الاقتصادية خارجها.


وقال مسؤول سريلانكي إن السفينة المستهدفة هي الفرقاطة (دينا) وإنها كانت في طريق عودتها إلى إيران قادمة من الهند.


وأعلن وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث أن غواصة أمريكية قصفت سفينة إيرانية قبالة الساحل الجنوبي لسريلانكا، مضيفاً:«أغرقت غواصة أمريكية سفينة حربية إيرانية ظنت أنها في مأمن في المياه الدولية لكن طوربيداً أغرقها، إنه موت هادئ».


بدورها، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إنها أصابت أو أغرقت أكثر من 20 سفينة إيرانية، منها السفينة الحربية قبالة ساحل سريلانكا باستخدام غواصة لأول مرة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.


وذكرت السلطات المحلية السريلانكية أنها أنقذت 32 شخصاً وانتشلت 87 جثة، في حين لا يزال في عداد المفقودين نحو 60 بحاراً من طاقم السفينة الذي يقدر عدده بنحو 180 فرداً.


بالمقابل، قال وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم (الخميس)، إن الولايات المتحدة ستندم بشدة على السابقة التي أرستها باستهداف الفرقاطة الإيرانية على بعد 200 ميل عن سواحل إيران، مضيفاً: «لقد ارتكبت الولايات المتحدة فظاعة في البحر، على بعد 2000 ميل عن سواحل إيران»، مبيناً أن الفرقاطة (دينا)، ضيفة البحرية الهندية وعلى متنها نحو 130 بحاراً، تم استهدافها في المياه الدولية دون أي تحذير.