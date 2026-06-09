Voters in Switzerland are heading to a crucial referendum on June 14 to vote on a popular initiative proposing to limit the country's population to 10 million by 2050, a move that could impose broad restrictions on immigration and impact the economy and relations with the European Union.

The initiative is named "No to Switzerland's 10 Million," and is backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which believes that rapid population growth is placing increasing pressure on infrastructure, resources, and the environment.

Immigration Restrictions

The initiative stipulates that the number of permanent residents should not exceed 10 million before 2050. If the population reaches 9.5 million, authorities will be required to take measures to limit population growth, including tightening asylum policies and family reunification.

According to the proposal, exceeding the population threshold of 10 million for two consecutive years could prompt the government to terminate the freedom of movement agreement with the European Union, which could threaten the system of bilateral agreements that govern economic relations between the two sides.

Economic Concerns

Swiss companies and economic institutions have expressed increasing concerns about the implications of the initiative, warning that restricting immigration could lead to a shortage of skilled labor and affect the economy's ability to maintain its competitiveness.

The current population of Switzerland is approximately 9.1 million, an increase of over 1.7 million since 2002, a rise largely attributed to the freedom of movement agreement with the European Union.

Sectors Dependent on Foreign Workers

Key sectors of the Swiss economy, including pharmaceuticals, banking, technology, tourism, and healthcare, rely on foreign labor to meet labor market needs.

Economists warn that imposing additional restrictions on immigration could lead to slower economic growth, increased operating costs, and greater difficulty filling jobs in vital sectors such as health, education, and engineering.

Political Division

The initiative has sparked a wide political divide within Switzerland, as supporters see it as necessary for protecting the environment, infrastructure, and improving quality of life, while opponents view it as a direct threat to the Swiss economic model and the country's relations with the European Union.

Some political circles have likened the potential referendum to a "Swiss Brexit," referring to the repercussions that could arise for the future relationship between Bern and Brussels if the initiative is approved.