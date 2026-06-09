يتجه الناخبون في سويسرا إلى استفتاء مصيري في 14 يونيو الجاري للتصويت على مبادرة شعبية تقترح تحديد عدد سكان البلاد عند 10 ملايين نسمة بحلول 2050، في خطوة قد تفرض قيوداً واسعة على الهجرة وتنعكس على الاقتصاد والعلاقات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وتحمل المبادرة اسم «لا لسويسرا الـ10 ملايين»، ويتبناها حزب الشعب السويسري اليميني، الذي يرى أن النمو السكاني المتسارع يفرض ضغوطاً متزايدة على البنية التحتية والموارد والبيئة.
قيود على الهجرة
وتنص المبادرة على عدم تجاوز عدد السكان الدائمين 10 ملايين نسمة قبل 2050. وفي حال وصول العدد إلى 9.5 مليون نسمة، ستلزم السلطات باتخاذ إجراءات للحد من النمو السكاني، تشمل تشديد سياسات اللجوء ولمّ شمل الأسر.
وبحسب المقترح، فإن تجاوز عدد السكان حاجز 10 ملايين نسمة لمدة عامين متتاليين قد يدفع الحكومة إلى إنهاء اتفاقية حرية تنقل الأشخاص مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، الأمر الذي قد يهدد منظومة الاتفاقيات الثنائية التي تنظم العلاقات الاقتصادية بين الجانبين.
مخاوف اقتصادية
وأبدت شركات ومؤسسات اقتصادية سويسرية مخاوف متزايدة من تداعيات المبادرة، محذرة من أن تقييد الهجرة قد يؤدي إلى نقص العمالة الماهرة ويؤثر في قدرة الاقتصاد على المحافظة على تنافسيته.
ويبلغ عدد سكان سويسرا حالياً نحو 9.1 مليون نسمة، بزيادة تجاوزت 1.7 مليون نسمة منذ 2002، وهي زيادة تعزى بصورة كبيرة إلى اتفاقية حرية الحركة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.
قطاعات تعتمد على الأجانب
وتعتمد قطاعات رئيسية في الاقتصاد السويسري، من بينها الصناعات الدوائية والخدمات المصرفية والتكنولوجيا والسياحة والرعاية الصحية، على العمالة الأجنبية لسد احتياجات سوق العمل.
ويحذر اقتصاديون من أن فرض قيود إضافية على الهجرة قد يؤدي إلى تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي، وارتفاع تكاليف التشغيل، وتزايد صعوبة شغل الوظائف في قطاعات حيوية مثل الصحة والتعليم والهندسة.
انقسام سياسي
وأثارت المبادرة انقساماً سياسياً واسعاً داخل سويسرا، إذ يرى مؤيدوها أنها ضرورية لحماية البيئة والبنية التحتية وتحسين جودة الحياة، فيما يعتبرها معارضوها تهديداً مباشراً للنموذج الاقتصادي السويسري ولعلاقات البلاد مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وشبهت بعض الأوساط السياسية الاستفتاء المحتمل بـ«بريكست سويسري»، في إشارة إلى التداعيات التي قد تترتب على مستقبل العلاقة بين برن وبروكسل إذا تم إقرار المبادرة.
Voters in Switzerland are heading to a crucial referendum on June 14 to vote on a popular initiative proposing to limit the country's population to 10 million by 2050, a move that could impose broad restrictions on immigration and impact the economy and relations with the European Union.
The initiative is named "No to Switzerland's 10 Million," and is backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which believes that rapid population growth is placing increasing pressure on infrastructure, resources, and the environment.
Immigration Restrictions
The initiative stipulates that the number of permanent residents should not exceed 10 million before 2050. If the population reaches 9.5 million, authorities will be required to take measures to limit population growth, including tightening asylum policies and family reunification.
According to the proposal, exceeding the population threshold of 10 million for two consecutive years could prompt the government to terminate the freedom of movement agreement with the European Union, which could threaten the system of bilateral agreements that govern economic relations between the two sides.
Economic Concerns
Swiss companies and economic institutions have expressed increasing concerns about the implications of the initiative, warning that restricting immigration could lead to a shortage of skilled labor and affect the economy's ability to maintain its competitiveness.
The current population of Switzerland is approximately 9.1 million, an increase of over 1.7 million since 2002, a rise largely attributed to the freedom of movement agreement with the European Union.
Sectors Dependent on Foreign Workers
Key sectors of the Swiss economy, including pharmaceuticals, banking, technology, tourism, and healthcare, rely on foreign labor to meet labor market needs.
Economists warn that imposing additional restrictions on immigration could lead to slower economic growth, increased operating costs, and greater difficulty filling jobs in vital sectors such as health, education, and engineering.
Political Division
The initiative has sparked a wide political divide within Switzerland, as supporters see it as necessary for protecting the environment, infrastructure, and improving quality of life, while opponents view it as a direct threat to the Swiss economic model and the country's relations with the European Union.
Some political circles have likened the potential referendum to a "Swiss Brexit," referring to the repercussions that could arise for the future relationship between Bern and Brussels if the initiative is approved.