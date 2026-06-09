يتجه الناخبون في سويسرا إلى استفتاء مصيري في 14 يونيو الجاري للتصويت على مبادرة شعبية تقترح تحديد عدد سكان البلاد عند 10 ملايين نسمة بحلول 2050، في خطوة قد تفرض قيوداً واسعة على الهجرة وتنعكس على الاقتصاد والعلاقات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وتحمل المبادرة اسم «لا لسويسرا الـ10 ملايين»، ويتبناها حزب الشعب السويسري اليميني، الذي يرى أن النمو السكاني المتسارع يفرض ضغوطاً متزايدة على البنية التحتية والموارد والبيئة.

قيود على الهجرة

وتنص المبادرة على عدم تجاوز عدد السكان الدائمين 10 ملايين نسمة قبل 2050. وفي حال وصول العدد إلى 9.5 مليون نسمة، ستلزم السلطات باتخاذ إجراءات للحد من النمو السكاني، تشمل تشديد سياسات اللجوء ولمّ شمل الأسر.

وبحسب المقترح، فإن تجاوز عدد السكان حاجز 10 ملايين نسمة لمدة عامين متتاليين قد يدفع الحكومة إلى إنهاء اتفاقية حرية تنقل الأشخاص مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، الأمر الذي قد يهدد منظومة الاتفاقيات الثنائية التي تنظم العلاقات الاقتصادية بين الجانبين.

مخاوف اقتصادية

وأبدت شركات ومؤسسات اقتصادية سويسرية مخاوف متزايدة من تداعيات المبادرة، محذرة من أن تقييد الهجرة قد يؤدي إلى نقص العمالة الماهرة ويؤثر في قدرة الاقتصاد على المحافظة على تنافسيته.

ويبلغ عدد سكان سويسرا حالياً نحو 9.1 مليون نسمة، بزيادة تجاوزت 1.7 مليون نسمة منذ 2002، وهي زيادة تعزى بصورة كبيرة إلى اتفاقية حرية الحركة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

قطاعات تعتمد على الأجانب

وتعتمد قطاعات رئيسية في الاقتصاد السويسري، من بينها الصناعات الدوائية والخدمات المصرفية والتكنولوجيا والسياحة والرعاية الصحية، على العمالة الأجنبية لسد احتياجات سوق العمل.

ويحذر اقتصاديون من أن فرض قيود إضافية على الهجرة قد يؤدي إلى تباطؤ النمو الاقتصادي، وارتفاع تكاليف التشغيل، وتزايد صعوبة شغل الوظائف في قطاعات حيوية مثل الصحة والتعليم والهندسة.

انقسام سياسي

وأثارت المبادرة انقساماً سياسياً واسعاً داخل سويسرا، إذ يرى مؤيدوها أنها ضرورية لحماية البيئة والبنية التحتية وتحسين جودة الحياة، فيما يعتبرها معارضوها تهديداً مباشراً للنموذج الاقتصادي السويسري ولعلاقات البلاد مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وشبهت بعض الأوساط السياسية الاستفتاء المحتمل بـ«بريكست سويسري»، في إشارة إلى التداعيات التي قد تترتب على مستقبل العلاقة بين برن وبروكسل إذا تم إقرار المبادرة.