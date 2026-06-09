في خطوة جديدة للاحتفاء برموز السينما المصرية، أطلق المركز القومي للسينما، البوستر الرسمي للفيلم التسجيلي «100 كلمة حب.. على إيقاع شاهين»، الذي يجري إنتاجه ضمن فعاليات الاحتفال بمئوية المخرج العالمي يوسف شاهين، أحد أبرز الأسماء التي تركت بصمة مؤثرة في تاريخ السينما العربية والعالمية.

رؤية توثيقية

ويستعرض الفيلم المسيرة الفنية والإنسانية ليوسف شاهين من خلال رؤية توثيقية ترصد تأثيره الكبير على أجيال متعاقبة من المخرجين وصناع السينما، إلى جانب إبراز إرثه الإبداعي الذي ما زال حاضراً في المشهد السينمائي حتى اليوم.

شهادات ورؤى

ويعتمد العمل على شهادات ورؤى نقدية وفنية يقدمها عدد من السينمائيين والنقاد، بهدف تسليط الضوء على تجربة شاهين الاستثنائية ومكانته الراسخة في تاريخ الفن السابع، فضلاً عن تأثيره المستمر في الأجيال الجديدة من المبدعين.

فريق العمل

الفيلم من تأليف وإخراج محمد حسين حسن رمضان، ويشارك في تنفيذه فريق فني يضم مدير التصوير نادر جلال، ومهندس الصوت بسام فرحات، والمونتير مينا حبيب، فيما يتولى محمد العربي مهمات المخرج المنفذ، وصمم البوستر هيثم الباجوري، بينما يتولى محمد حمدي إدارة الإنتاج، تحت إشراف القائم بتسيير أعمال الإدارة العامة للإنتاج هبة عبدالمعبود.

رسالة وفاء

ويحمل الفيلم رسالة تقدير ووفاء للمخرج الراحل، مؤكداً أن الأعمال الإبداعية الخالدة تبقى حاضرة رغم مرور الزمن، ليطرح تساؤلاً محورياً: «هل رحل شاهين؟».

ويأتي إنتاج الفيلم ضمن خطة المركز القومي للسينما الهادفة إلى توثيق تاريخ السينما المصرية والحفاظ على إرث روادها، وتقديمه للأجيال الجديدة باعتباره جزءاً أصيلاً من الذاكرة الثقافية والفنية في مصر.