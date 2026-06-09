في خطوة جديدة للاحتفاء برموز السينما المصرية، أطلق المركز القومي للسينما، البوستر الرسمي للفيلم التسجيلي «100 كلمة حب.. على إيقاع شاهين»، الذي يجري إنتاجه ضمن فعاليات الاحتفال بمئوية المخرج العالمي يوسف شاهين، أحد أبرز الأسماء التي تركت بصمة مؤثرة في تاريخ السينما العربية والعالمية.
رؤية توثيقية
ويستعرض الفيلم المسيرة الفنية والإنسانية ليوسف شاهين من خلال رؤية توثيقية ترصد تأثيره الكبير على أجيال متعاقبة من المخرجين وصناع السينما، إلى جانب إبراز إرثه الإبداعي الذي ما زال حاضراً في المشهد السينمائي حتى اليوم.
شهادات ورؤى
ويعتمد العمل على شهادات ورؤى نقدية وفنية يقدمها عدد من السينمائيين والنقاد، بهدف تسليط الضوء على تجربة شاهين الاستثنائية ومكانته الراسخة في تاريخ الفن السابع، فضلاً عن تأثيره المستمر في الأجيال الجديدة من المبدعين.
فريق العمل
الفيلم من تأليف وإخراج محمد حسين حسن رمضان، ويشارك في تنفيذه فريق فني يضم مدير التصوير نادر جلال، ومهندس الصوت بسام فرحات، والمونتير مينا حبيب، فيما يتولى محمد العربي مهمات المخرج المنفذ، وصمم البوستر هيثم الباجوري، بينما يتولى محمد حمدي إدارة الإنتاج، تحت إشراف القائم بتسيير أعمال الإدارة العامة للإنتاج هبة عبدالمعبود.
رسالة وفاء
ويحمل الفيلم رسالة تقدير ووفاء للمخرج الراحل، مؤكداً أن الأعمال الإبداعية الخالدة تبقى حاضرة رغم مرور الزمن، ليطرح تساؤلاً محورياً: «هل رحل شاهين؟».
ويأتي إنتاج الفيلم ضمن خطة المركز القومي للسينما الهادفة إلى توثيق تاريخ السينما المصرية والحفاظ على إرث روادها، وتقديمه للأجيال الجديدة باعتباره جزءاً أصيلاً من الذاكرة الثقافية والفنية في مصر.
In a new step to celebrate the icons of Egyptian cinema, the National Center for Cinema has launched the official poster for the documentary film "100 Words of Love... to the Rhythm of Shaheen," which is being produced as part of the celebrations for the centenary of the global director Youssef Shaheen, one of the most prominent names that left a significant mark in the history of Arab and world cinema.
Documentary Vision
The film showcases the artistic and human journey of Youssef Shaheen through a documentary vision that captures his significant impact on successive generations of directors and filmmakers, alongside highlighting his creative legacy that remains present in the cinematic scene to this day.
Testimonials and Perspectives
The work relies on testimonials and critical and artistic perspectives provided by a number of filmmakers and critics, aiming to shed light on Shaheen's exceptional experience and his established position in the history of the seventh art, as well as his ongoing influence on the new generations of creators.
Production Team
The film is written and directed by Mohamed Hussein Hassan Ramadan, and is executed by a technical team that includes cinematographer Nader Galal, sound engineer Bassam Farhat, and editor Mina Habib, while Mohamed Al-Arabi takes on the role of executive director, and the poster was designed by Haitham Al-Bajouri, with Mohamed Hamdy managing production, under the supervision of Hiba Abdel-Maboud, who is overseeing the general production management.
A Message of Loyalty
The film carries a message of appreciation and loyalty to the late director, affirming that immortal creative works remain present despite the passage of time, raising a pivotal question: "Has Shaheen departed?".
The production of the film comes as part of the National Center for Cinema's plan aimed at documenting the history of Egyptian cinema and preserving the legacy of its pioneers, presenting it to new generations as an integral part of the cultural and artistic memory in Egypt.