In a new step to celebrate the icons of Egyptian cinema, the National Center for Cinema has launched the official poster for the documentary film "100 Words of Love... to the Rhythm of Shaheen," which is being produced as part of the celebrations for the centenary of the global director Youssef Shaheen, one of the most prominent names that left a significant mark in the history of Arab and world cinema.

Documentary Vision

The film showcases the artistic and human journey of Youssef Shaheen through a documentary vision that captures his significant impact on successive generations of directors and filmmakers, alongside highlighting his creative legacy that remains present in the cinematic scene to this day.

Testimonials and Perspectives

The work relies on testimonials and critical and artistic perspectives provided by a number of filmmakers and critics, aiming to shed light on Shaheen's exceptional experience and his established position in the history of the seventh art, as well as his ongoing influence on the new generations of creators.

Production Team

The film is written and directed by Mohamed Hussein Hassan Ramadan, and is executed by a technical team that includes cinematographer Nader Galal, sound engineer Bassam Farhat, and editor Mina Habib, while Mohamed Al-Arabi takes on the role of executive director, and the poster was designed by Haitham Al-Bajouri, with Mohamed Hamdy managing production, under the supervision of Hiba Abdel-Maboud, who is overseeing the general production management.

A Message of Loyalty

The film carries a message of appreciation and loyalty to the late director, affirming that immortal creative works remain present despite the passage of time, raising a pivotal question: "Has Shaheen departed?".

The production of the film comes as part of the National Center for Cinema's plan aimed at documenting the history of Egyptian cinema and preserving the legacy of its pioneers, presenting it to new generations as an integral part of the cultural and artistic memory in Egypt.