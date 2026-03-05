انطلقت اليوم (الخميس) في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بالرياض عملية فصل التوأم الصومالي الملتصق «رحمة ورملا»، تنفيذًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وأوضح رئيس الفريق الطبي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة أن التوأم تبلغان من العمر 13 شهرًا، وتلتصقان في أسفل البطن والحوض، مع اشتراكهما في القولون والمستقيم والجهازين البولي والتناسلي وعظمة الحوض.

وبيّن الدكتور الربيعة أن رملا تعاني من ضمور كامل في الكليتين وفشل كلوي تام، بينما رحمة لديها ضمور في الكلية اليسرى وتكيسات في اليمنى، ما يستدعي متابعة دقيقة بعد الفصل لضمان أداء الكلية الوظيفي.

وأضاف أن العملية مخططة على ثماني مراحل، ومن المتوقع أن تستغرق نحو 14 ساعة، ويشارك فيها 36 استشاريًا وأخصائيًا وكادر تمريضي وفني في تخصصات التخدير، وجراحة الأطفال، المسالك البولية، العظام، والتجميل، مع توقع نسبة خطورة تصل إلى 40% بسبب التحديات الطبية المعقدة.

يذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لفصل التوائم الملتصقة أجرى 68 فصلًا لتوائم من 28 دولة خلال 35 عامًا، ضمن دراسة وتقييم 156 حالة، مع إشادة الفريق الطبي بالدعم الكبير من القيادة الرشيدة للبرنامج. كما رفع الفريق الطبي والجراحي شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، داعيًا الله أن تكلل العملية بالنجاح وأن يمنّ على التوأم بالصحة والعافية.