​ثمن رئيس محكمة استئناف محافظة حضرموت القاضي طه عمر الهدار، المواقف التاريخية والأخوية الصادقة التي تضطلع بها المملكة العربية السعودية تجاه السلطة القضائية في اليمن، مؤكداً أن الدعم السعودي السخي والمباشر يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لاستقرار العمل القضائي وصون استقلاليته في ظل الظروف الراهنة.


​حوافز نوعية واستمرارية للعدالة


​وأوضح القاضي الهدار في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن اعتماد المملكة صرف حوافز القضاة وكافة منتسبي السلك القضائي، ودعم ميزانية القضاء، يُعد «شريان الحياة» الذي سيكفل استمرارية العمل في المحاكم ويحفظ كرامة القضاة، مبيناً أن هذا الدعم سيمكنهم من أداء رسالتهم السامية في إرساء قيم العدالة وحماية حقوق المواطنين في محافظة حضرموت وكافة ربوع اليمن.


​شكر للقيادة السعودية


​وأعرب القاضي الهدار عن بالغ شكره وتقديره إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على مواقفهم العظيمة ووقوفهم الدائم إلى جانب الشعب اليمني ومؤسساته السيادية، مؤكداً أن هذه المواقف تجسد عمق الروابط المصيرية بين البلدين الشقيقين.


​تثبيت دعائم الدولة


​واختتم رئيس محكمة استئناف حضرموت تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن هذا الدعم الملموس والمستمر ليس بمستغرب على قيادة المملكة، فهو يبرهن حرصهم الثابت على تثبيت دعائم الدولة والنظام والقانون في اليمن، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة قيادةً وشعباً، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان والازدهار.