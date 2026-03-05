ثمن رئيس محكمة استئناف محافظة حضرموت القاضي طه عمر الهدار، المواقف التاريخية والأخوية الصادقة التي تضطلع بها المملكة العربية السعودية تجاه السلطة القضائية في اليمن، مؤكداً أن الدعم السعودي السخي والمباشر يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لاستقرار العمل القضائي وصون استقلاليته في ظل الظروف الراهنة.
حوافز نوعية واستمرارية للعدالة
وأوضح القاضي الهدار في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن اعتماد المملكة صرف حوافز القضاة وكافة منتسبي السلك القضائي، ودعم ميزانية القضاء، يُعد «شريان الحياة» الذي سيكفل استمرارية العمل في المحاكم ويحفظ كرامة القضاة، مبيناً أن هذا الدعم سيمكنهم من أداء رسالتهم السامية في إرساء قيم العدالة وحماية حقوق المواطنين في محافظة حضرموت وكافة ربوع اليمن.
شكر للقيادة السعودية
وأعرب القاضي الهدار عن بالغ شكره وتقديره إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على مواقفهم العظيمة ووقوفهم الدائم إلى جانب الشعب اليمني ومؤسساته السيادية، مؤكداً أن هذه المواقف تجسد عمق الروابط المصيرية بين البلدين الشقيقين.
تثبيت دعائم الدولة
واختتم رئيس محكمة استئناف حضرموت تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن هذا الدعم الملموس والمستمر ليس بمستغرب على قيادة المملكة، فهو يبرهن حرصهم الثابت على تثبيت دعائم الدولة والنظام والقانون في اليمن، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ المملكة قيادةً وشعباً، وأن يديم عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان والازدهار.
The President of the Appeals Court of Hadhramaut Governorate, Judge Taha Omar Al-Hadar, praised the historical and sincere brotherly positions taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the judiciary in Yemen, affirming that the generous and direct Saudi support represents the fundamental pillar for the stability of judicial work and the preservation of its independence under the current circumstances.
Quality Incentives and Continuity for Justice
Judge Al-Hadar explained in a special statement to “Okaz” that the Kingdom's decision to provide incentives for judges and all members of the judiciary, as well as support for the judiciary's budget, is considered the “lifeline” that will ensure the continuity of work in the courts and preserve the dignity of judges, indicating that this support will enable them to fulfill their noble mission in establishing the values of justice and protecting the rights of citizens in Hadhramaut and throughout Yemen.
Thanks to the Saudi Leadership
Judge Al-Hadar expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their great positions and their constant support for the Yemeni people and its sovereign institutions, affirming that these positions embody the depth of the vital ties between the two brotherly countries.
Strengthening the Foundations of the State
Judge Al-Hadar concluded his statement by emphasizing that this tangible and continuous support is not surprising from the leadership of the Kingdom, as it demonstrates their steadfast commitment to strengthening the foundations of the state and the rule of law in Yemen, asking Almighty God to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, and to grant it the blessing of security, safety, and prosperity.