The President of the Appeals Court of Hadhramaut Governorate, Judge Taha Omar Al-Hadar, praised the historical and sincere brotherly positions taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the judiciary in Yemen, affirming that the generous and direct Saudi support represents the fundamental pillar for the stability of judicial work and the preservation of its independence under the current circumstances.



Quality Incentives and Continuity for Justice



Judge Al-Hadar explained in a special statement to “Okaz” that the Kingdom's decision to provide incentives for judges and all members of the judiciary, as well as support for the judiciary's budget, is considered the “lifeline” that will ensure the continuity of work in the courts and preserve the dignity of judges, indicating that this support will enable them to fulfill their noble mission in establishing the values of justice and protecting the rights of citizens in Hadhramaut and throughout Yemen.



Thanks to the Saudi Leadership



Judge Al-Hadar expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their great positions and their constant support for the Yemeni people and its sovereign institutions, affirming that these positions embody the depth of the vital ties between the two brotherly countries.



Strengthening the Foundations of the State



Judge Al-Hadar concluded his statement by emphasizing that this tangible and continuous support is not surprising from the leadership of the Kingdom, as it demonstrates their steadfast commitment to strengthening the foundations of the state and the rule of law in Yemen, asking Almighty God to protect the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, and to grant it the blessing of security, safety, and prosperity.