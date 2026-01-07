The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received today in Port Sudan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the reception, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed to Al-Burhan the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with their wishes for security and stability for Sudan and its people. He also conveyed Al-Burhan's greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, along with his wishes for the government and people of the Kingdom for further progress and prosperity.

During the reception, efforts to achieve peace in Sudan were discussed, aiming to ensure its security and stability, and to maintain its unity and legitimate institutions.

The developments in the situation in Sudan and the efforts being made regarding it were also discussed, where the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to restoring security and stability in Sudan and preserving its territorial integrity in a way that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.

Present at the reception was the Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan.