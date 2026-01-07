استقبل رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، في مدينة بورتسودان، اليوم، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، والوفد المرافق له.

وفي بداية الاستقبال، نقل نائب وزير الخارجية للبرهان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتمنياتهما بالأمن والاستقرار للسودان وشعبه، فيما حمَّله تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتمنياته لحكومة وشعب المملكة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث جهود تحقيق السلام في السودان بما يحقق أمنه واستقراره، ويحافظ على وحدته ومؤسساته الشرعية.

كما تمت مناقشة تطورات الأوضاع في السودان والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، حيث جدَّد نائب وزير الخارجية حرص المملكة على عودة الأمن والاستقرار في السودان والحفاظ على وحدة أراضيه بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوداني الشقيق.

حضر الاستقبال، مستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان.