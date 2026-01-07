استقبل رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، في مدينة بورتسودان، اليوم، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، والوفد المرافق له.
وفي بداية الاستقبال، نقل نائب وزير الخارجية للبرهان تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتمنياتهما بالأمن والاستقرار للسودان وشعبه، فيما حمَّله تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتمنياته لحكومة وشعب المملكة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، بحث جهود تحقيق السلام في السودان بما يحقق أمنه واستقراره، ويحافظ على وحدته ومؤسساته الشرعية.
كما تمت مناقشة تطورات الأوضاع في السودان والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، حيث جدَّد نائب وزير الخارجية حرص المملكة على عودة الأمن والاستقرار في السودان والحفاظ على وحدة أراضيه بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوداني الشقيق.
حضر الاستقبال، مستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان.
The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received today in Port Sudan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, and the accompanying delegation.
At the beginning of the reception, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed to Al-Burhan the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with their wishes for security and stability for Sudan and its people. He also conveyed Al-Burhan's greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, along with his wishes for the government and people of the Kingdom for further progress and prosperity.
During the reception, efforts to achieve peace in Sudan were discussed, aiming to ensure its security and stability, and to maintain its unity and legitimate institutions.
The developments in the situation in Sudan and the efforts being made regarding it were also discussed, where the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to restoring security and stability in Sudan and preserving its territorial integrity in a way that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.
Present at the reception was the Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan.